Nasdaq Greybrea Scalper

Advanced Multi-Strategy Intelligence for the Nasdaq 100

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe.

The EA is powered by more than 20 specialized trading strategies designed for different Nasdaq market conditions. Instead of relying on one fixed approach, it continuously analyses price action, market direction, momentum and volatility to identify whether the market is:

Bullish and trending higher

Bullish and trending higher Bearish and trending lower

Bearish and trending lower Ranging or choppy

Ranging or choppy Experiencing expanding volatility

Experiencing expanding volatility Too unstable or unsuitable for a new entry

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Primary instrument: Nasdaq 100

Nasdaq 100 Recommended timeframe: M5

M5 Common symbols: NAS100, US100, USTEC, USATECH and NDX

NAS100, US100, USTEC, USATECH and NDX Hosting: A reliable VPS is recommended for continuous operation

A reliable VPS is recommended for continuous operation Broker conditions: Stable execution and competitive Nasdaq spreads are recommended

Limited-Time Launch Price

The price will increase by $100 after every 10 copies sold. Buy early to secure the lowest price! After purchase, optimized set files will be provided to help achieve maximum performance for your specific broker.

The EA then activates the strategy best suited to the detected market environment. Some strategies focus on bullish continuation opportunities, others are designed for bearish movements, while separate modules analyse ranging and choppy conditions.

Each strategy has its own entry criteria and confirmation rules. A trade is opened only when one of these specialized setups identifies conditions matching its predefined requirements.

This adaptive multi-strategy structure allows the EA to respond as Nasdaq transitions between trends, reversals and consolidation—without requiring the user to change strategies manually.

In historical testing covering more than five years, the strategy achieved a win rate of over 86% under the tested conditions. Results can differ depending on the broker, historical data, spread, commission and execution settings. Historical performance does not guarantee future results.

The EA works best on Nasdaq symbols such as:

NAS100

NAS100 US100

US100 USTEC

USTEC USATECH

USATECH NDX

NDX Other broker-specific Nasdaq 100 symbols

The system combines selective market entries with automatic Stop Loss management, break-even protection, profit management and trailing runners.

The EA does not use grid trading or martingale lot multiplication.

How the EA Works

Multi-Strategy Market Analysis

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader continuously evaluates market direction, volatility, momentum and price behaviour.

Its different strategy modules analyse the market simultaneously, but a trade is opened only when the requirements of a suitable setup are satisfied. This allows the system to look for opportunities in different market environments while remaining selective.

Bullish Market Strategies

When the Nasdaq is showing bullish structure and positive momentum, the EA evaluates strategies developed specifically for upward market conditions.

These modules look for confirmation that the bullish movement is supported before permitting a long entry.

Bearish Market Strategies

When market structure and momentum indicate bearish conditions, the EA evaluates its short-focused strategy modules.

These strategies are designed to identify potential downward opportunities while filtering out unsuitable or insufficiently confirmed entries.

Ranging and Choppy-Market Strategies

Nasdaq does not always move in a clear trend. Separate strategies monitor consolidation, ranging conditions and choppy price action.

If the market environment is unsuitable for a safe entry, the EA can remain inactive and wait for clearer conditions. The system is not designed to force a trade simply because it is running.

Selective Trade Entries

Every strategy has its own entry and confirmation requirements. The EA opens a position only when the relevant rules align.

The objective is to focus on trade quality and disciplined execution—not to generate unnecessary trades simply to increase trading frequency.

Defined Risk Protection

Trades are protected using the EA’s built-in Stop Loss and risk-management rules.

Users can select a suitable fixed lot size or risk setting according to their account size, broker specifications and personal risk tolerance.

Break-Even Protection

When price moves sufficiently in the trade’s favour, the EA can move the protective Stop Loss toward the entry level.

This helps reduce the remaining risk and protects a favourable position if the market suddenly reverses.

Profit Protection and Trailing Management

As a successful trade develops, the EA can progressively protect more of the open result while allowing the position to continue participating in the market.

Its trailing logic follows favourable price movement instead of automatically closing every position at the first small profit.

Runner Trades

Selected successful trades can be left open as runners, providing an opportunity to capture a larger Nasdaq movement.

These runner positions are managed using protective break-even and trailing logic. This balances profit protection with the possibility of benefiting from an extended directional move.

Automatic Trade Exits

The EA manages the full trading process automatically—from market analysis and strategy selection to entry, Stop Loss protection, break-even management, trailing and final exit.

The user does not need to manage each position manually.

Key Features

Developed specifically for the Nasdaq 100

Developed specifically for the Nasdaq 100 Designed for the M5 timeframe

Designed for the M5 timeframe More than 20 specialized trading strategies

More than 20 specialized trading strategies Bullish, bearish and ranging-market modules

Bullish, bearish and ranging-market modules Automatic market-condition analysis

Automatic market-condition analysis Adaptive strategy selection

Adaptive strategy selection More than five years of historical testing

More than five years of historical testing Over 86% historical win rate under the tested conditions

Over 86% historical win rate under the tested conditions Fully automated trade execution

Fully automated trade execution Selective, rule-based entries

Selective, rule-based entries Automatic Stop Loss management

Automatic Stop Loss management Break-even protection

Break-even protection Intelligent trailing functionality

Intelligent trailing functionality Runner positions for extended movements

Runner positions for extended movements Adjustable lot size and risk settings

Adjustable lot size and risk settings No grid trading

No grid trading No martingale lot multiplication

No martingale lot multiplication Support for different broker Nasdaq symbol names

Support for different broker Nasdaq symbol names Ongoing support and future updates

Why Use Greybrea Nasdaq Trader?

Nasdaq can move quickly, reverse sharply and transition frequently between trends and consolidation. A strategy that performs well in a bullish market may not be appropriate during a bearish or choppy period.

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader addresses this by combining multiple specialized strategies within one automated system. It evaluates the current environment and applies the logic designed for those particular conditions.

The EA follows its predefined rules without fear, impatience or emotional interference. It does not chase every market movement or force a new trade when its conditions are not satisfied.

It is designed for traders who want:

Fully automated Nasdaq trading

Fully automated Nasdaq trading Multiple strategies within one EA

Multiple strategies within one EA Adaptation to bullish, bearish and choppy markets

Adaptation to bullish, bearish and choppy markets Disciplined and consistent execution

Disciplined and consistent execution Controlled risk management

Controlled risk management Automatic break-even and trailing protection

Automatic break-even and trailing protection The opportunity to capture larger Nasdaq movements

The opportunity to capture larger Nasdaq movements A system that does not depend on grid or martingale recovery methods

Attach the EA to a Nasdaq M5 chart, load the appropriate set file, enable algorithmic trading and allow the system to manage its trades automatically.

Begin with conservative risk settings suitable for your account balance. Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before using the EA with real funds.

Broker Compatibility and Set-File Support

Backtest and live-trading results may differ from one broker to another. Brokers can have different:

Nasdaq symbol names

Nasdaq symbol names Contract sizes

Contract sizes Tick sizes and tick values

Tick sizes and tick values Price feeds and historical data

Price feeds and historical data Spreads and commissions

Spreads and commissions Trading sessions and server times

Trading sessions and server times Stop-level requirements

Stop-level requirements Slippage and execution conditions

These differences can affect entry prices, trade frequency, position sizing and overall results—even when the same EA and settings are used.

I will be happy to help adjust or update the set file for your specific broker and Nasdaq symbol.

Please contact me through the MQL5 product comments or support section and provide your broker name, exact Nasdaq symbol and relevant account specifications.

Introductory Pricing

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader is currently available at its introductory price.

The price will increase after every 10 purchases.

Customers who purchase the EA early will retain access to future product updates through their existing MQL5 Market purchase.