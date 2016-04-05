Grid EA Dual Grid

GRID EA – Adaptive Grid Trading System with Auto Optimizer

Overview

EMA Loop Hedge EA is an intelligent automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA trend detection, ATR-based adaptive grid spacing, hedging, dynamic lot sizing, and an automatic parameter optimizer into a single Expert Advisor.

Unlike traditional grid EAs that use fixed distances, this EA dynamically adjusts grid spacing according to current market volatility, helping reduce unnecessary trades during ranging markets while capturing larger price movements during strong trends.

The built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best EMA period and trend threshold using historical market data, allowing the strategy to adapt to different symbols and timeframes.

Main Settings

✅ Adaptive EMA Trend Detection

  • Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with ATR normalization

  • Detects bullish and bearish momentum

  • Adjustable trend sensitivity

✅ ATR Dynamic Grid

  • Grid distance automatically adapts to volatility

  • Prevents overly tight grid entries

  • Better trade spacing during high-volatility markets

✅ Intelligent Hedge System

  • Automatically opens hedge positions when required

  • Calculates breakeven price of combined positions

  • Manages both long and short positions simultaneously

  • Designed to recover from adverse market movement

✅ Auto EMA Optimizer

Built-in optimization engine automatically searches for:

  • Best EMA Period

  • Best Trend Threshold

The optimizer evaluates multiple parameter combinations and recommends the highest-performing settings without requiring MetaTrader Strategy Tester optimization.

✅ Multiple Lot Management Modes

Choose from:

  • Fixed Lot

  • Incremental Lot Addition

  • Lot Multiplier (Martingale Style)

Maximum lot size protection is included.

✅ Automatic Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic trailing stop management

  • Locks profits as the market moves

  • Works independently for Buy and Sell positions

✅ Smart Profit Management

  • Floating profit monitoring

  • Automatic hedge profit closure

  • Removes TP/SL during hedge recovery

  • Breakeven calculation for open portfolios

Strategy Logic

  1. Detect market trend using EMA and ATR.

  2. Open an initial Buy or Sell trade.

  3. Calculate adaptive grid spacing from ATR.

  4. Add new grid trades only after price moves by the calculated distance.

  5. Hedge positions when market conditions require.

  6. Monitor overall floating profit instead of individual trades.

  7. Close the entire basket once the target profit is reached.

  8. Continue trading with updated market conditions.

Main Inputs

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Threshold

  • ATR Grid Multiplier

  • Base Lot Size

  • Lot Mode

  • Lot Multiplier

  • Maximum Lot

  • Trailing Stop Settings

  • Optimizer Settings

Benefits

  • Adaptive to changing market conditions

  • Reduces unnecessary grid entries

  • Automatic parameter optimization

  • Supports multiple symbols and timeframes

  • Intelligent hedge recovery

  • Dynamic volatility-based grid

  • Easy to configure

  • Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders

Recommended Timeframes

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

Supported Markets

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • CFDs

  • Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Although this Expert Advisor includes automated risk management features, no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade with appropriate risk management.


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Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Gamaralage Acira Maduranga Meegasthenna
Эксперты
Trend Hedger EA (Adaptive Hedge Recovery System) Advanced Trend-Following & Hedge Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 THIS WORK ONLY FOR HEDGING ACCOUNTS Default Optimized For XAUUSD 1H Trend Hedger EA is a smart automated trading system designed to trade with the market trend while dynamically activating a hedge recovery mechanism when price moves against the initial position. It combines EMA trend detection with ADX strength filtering to identify high-quality market conditions. When the
Hedge Based Averaging EA
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Эксперты
Hedge Based Averaging EA Default Setting Optimized For XAUUSD 1H Hedge Based Averaging EA is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that combines intelligent averaging with dynamic hedge management to improve recovery during adverse market conditions while maintaining controlled risk. Unlike traditional grid systems that continuously add positions regardless of market direction, this EA only opens new averaging positions when the prevailing trend remains valid. Trend direction is confirmed u
DCA EA Morning Breakouts
Gamaralage Acira Maduranga Meegasthenna
Эксперты
Morning Breakout EA – Smart Session Breakout Trading Robot Overview Morning Breakout EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities during the major Forex trading sessions. The EA identifies session highs and lows, calculates dynamic ATR breakout levels, and executes trades only when price confirms the breakout. Multiple risk management tools and trend filters help improve trading quality while keeping the strategy flexible for different ma
Hedge EA Dual Zone
Gamaralage Acira Maduranga Meegasthenna
Эксперты
Hedge EA - Dual Zone Professional Trend Following & Intelligent Hedge Recovery Expert Advisor EMA Loop Hedge EA is an advanced fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines adaptive EMA trend analysis, ATR-based market filtering, and an intelligent hedge recovery engine to manage trades in both trending and volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional martingale systems, this EA uses market direction confirmation before opening positions and dynamically manages hedge po
Grid EA Balanced Grid
Gamaralage Acira Maduranga Meegasthenna
Эксперты
Balanced Grid EA – Smart Trend Grid Trading System Balanced Grid EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed for the Forex and CFD markets . The EA combines trend filtering , adaptive grid management , and dynamic basket profit control to manage trades efficiently during both trending and ranging market conditions. Main Settings Smart Trend Detection Uses EMA and ADX/DMI filters to identify market direction. Opens trades only when trend conditions are confirmed. Adaptive Grid Trading
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