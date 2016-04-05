Grid EA Dual Grid
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Overview
EMA Loop Hedge EA is an intelligent automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA trend detection, ATR-based adaptive grid spacing, hedging, dynamic lot sizing, and an automatic parameter optimizer into a single Expert Advisor.
Unlike traditional grid EAs that use fixed distances, this EA dynamically adjusts grid spacing according to current market volatility, helping reduce unnecessary trades during ranging markets while capturing larger price movements during strong trends.
The built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best EMA period and trend threshold using historical market data, allowing the strategy to adapt to different symbols and timeframes.
Main Settings
✅ Adaptive EMA Trend Detection
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Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with ATR normalization
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Detects bullish and bearish momentum
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Adjustable trend sensitivity
✅ ATR Dynamic Grid
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Grid distance automatically adapts to volatility
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Prevents overly tight grid entries
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Better trade spacing during high-volatility markets
✅ Intelligent Hedge System
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Automatically opens hedge positions when required
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Calculates breakeven price of combined positions
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Manages both long and short positions simultaneously
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Designed to recover from adverse market movement
✅ Auto EMA Optimizer
Built-in optimization engine automatically searches for:
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Best EMA Period
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Best Trend Threshold
The optimizer evaluates multiple parameter combinations and recommends the highest-performing settings without requiring MetaTrader Strategy Tester optimization.
✅ Multiple Lot Management Modes
Choose from:
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Fixed Lot
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Incremental Lot Addition
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Lot Multiplier (Martingale Style)
Maximum lot size protection is included.
✅ Automatic Trailing Stop
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Dynamic trailing stop management
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Locks profits as the market moves
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Works independently for Buy and Sell positions
✅ Smart Profit Management
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Floating profit monitoring
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Automatic hedge profit closure
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Removes TP/SL during hedge recovery
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Breakeven calculation for open portfolios
Strategy Logic
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Detect market trend using EMA and ATR.
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Open an initial Buy or Sell trade.
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Calculate adaptive grid spacing from ATR.
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Add new grid trades only after price moves by the calculated distance.
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Hedge positions when market conditions require.
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Monitor overall floating profit instead of individual trades.
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Close the entire basket once the target profit is reached.
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Continue trading with updated market conditions.
Main Inputs
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EMA Period
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Trend Threshold
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ATR Grid Multiplier
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Base Lot Size
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Lot Mode
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Lot Multiplier
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Maximum Lot
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Trailing Stop Settings
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Optimizer Settings
Benefits
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Adaptive to changing market conditions
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Reduces unnecessary grid entries
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Automatic parameter optimization
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Supports multiple symbols and timeframes
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Intelligent hedge recovery
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Dynamic volatility-based grid
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Easy to configure
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Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders
Recommended Timeframes
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M15
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M30
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H1
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H4
Supported Markets
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Forex
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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Silver
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Indices
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CFDs
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Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)
Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Although this Expert Advisor includes automated risk management features, no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade with appropriate risk management.