MunnaVenusXAUUSD
- 专家
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Md EttizaProfessional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) trading systems. I develop reliable Expert Advisors and trading tools focused on risk management, automation, and consistent performance.
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 22 七月 2026
MQL5 Market Professional Description
MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition
Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5.
This free educational version allows traders to study, test, and understand automated basket-based trading in a controlled environment using demo accounts and the MT5 Strategy Tester.
The Expert Advisor combines configurable grid management, intelligent basket control, flexible entry methods, and multiple built-in safety features to provide a complete learning experience for algorithmic trading enthusiasts.
Key Features
- Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
- Fully automated trading
- Configurable Grid Basket Management
- Optional linear or multiplier lot progression
- Basket Take Profit system
- Maximum Basket Loss protection
- Equity Protection
- High-impact USD News Filter
- Trading Session Filter
- Maximum Spread Filter
- Candle Momentum Entry Mode
- EMA Crossover Entry Mode
- One Basket at a Time logic
- On-chart Dashboard
- Magic Number support
- Fully customizable input parameters
Trading Logic
The Expert Advisor opens the first position based on the selected entry method.
If the market moves against the current basket by the configured Grid Step, the EA automatically opens an additional position using the configured lot progression.
The entire basket is managed as a single position group.
Once the combined floating profit reaches the configured Basket Take Profit target, all positions are closed automatically.
Built-in Safety Features
To help users study responsible automated trading, the EA includes several configurable protection mechanisms:
- Maximum Basket Loss
- Equity Floor Protection
- Spread Filter
- Session Filter
- High Impact USD News Filter
- Optional Close-All Safety Function
These settings can be adjusted according to the user's preferred testing environment.
Entry Modes
Candle Momentum
Opens BUY positions after bullish candles and SELL positions after bearish candles.
EMA Crossover
Uses Fast EMA and Slow EMA crossover signals to determine trade direction.
Recommended Usage
- MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M1
- Demo Account
- Strategy Tester
- Educational Research
- Backtesting
- Parameter Optimization
Free Demo Edition
This product is provided free of charge for educational purposes.
Its objective is to help traders learn Expert Advisors, understand automated trading concepts, perform backtesting, and experiment with different parameter configurations.
Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test automated trading systems on a demo account before considering live deployment.
The developer makes no guarantee of profit or future trading performance.
Developer: MUNNA AI
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Product: MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition