Boring longterm hunter

  • Experts
  • Lovrenc Mihelcic
    Lovrenc Mihelcic

    Lovrenc Mihelcic

    I'm a self-taught programmer with a strong interest in the markets, building trading tools I'd actually want to use myself. I mainly develop Expert Advisors and indicators for MetaTrader 5, working in MQL5, Python and Pine Script.
  • Version: 9.0
  • Activations: 10

It doesn't chase. It waits, break and holds. Set it once and forget it.

Boring Longterm Hunter is a patient intraday opening-range breakout system built for index and metal traders who'd rather let the market prove itself than gamble on noise. Each session it maps out the opening range, waits for a clean buffered break of the high or low, and takes the move with a fixed stop, target and optional trailing stop. No martingale, no grid, no hidden averaging - just one clean directional trade at a time, capped at a max number of trades per day.

Works out of the box on GER40, US100 and XAUUSD. Posible to add FTSE Taiwan, USDJPY, USDCHF, Lead, US30, US2000 and EURUSD, these might be more in need of an eye on them.

Testing on signal

Installation (that's it):

  1. Drag the EA onto a GER40, US100 or XAUUSD chart.
  2. Enable AutoTrading. Done - let it run its own session and manage everything for you.

Run one instance per chart if you want all three pairs working together.

Risk management (Risk / Money group):
Choose one of two modes:

  • Fixed lots - set your own volume and keep it simple. (Recommended)
  • Risk % of balance - set 0.3% to split risk sensibly across all three pairs running together (0.3% total exposure budget for GER40 + US100 + XAUUSD combined).

Everything else - session timing, range build, breakout buffer, stop loss, take profit and trailing - is handled automatically with sensible defaults. Boring by design. Consistent by intent.

Trading leveraged instruments carries risk. Test on a demo account first. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

SCREENSHOTS follow this order GER40, US100, XAUUSD, Combined with QuantAnalyzer and some stats


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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A technical analysis tool that displays dynamic price levels on the chart based on market volatility measurements. Technical Features: Calculates 5 distinct price levels displayed as horizontal lines Applies a multiplier factor (default: 6.0) to scale the calculations Features an adaptive central reference line that adjusts based on price movement All levels update dynamically as new price data becomes available Visual Components: Upper Level 2   (Red): Outermost upper boundary Upper Level 1  
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