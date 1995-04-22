Boring longterm hunter

  • 专家
  • Lovrenc Mihelcic
    Lovrenc Mihelcic

    Lovrenc Mihelcic

    I'm a self-taught programmer with a strong interest in the markets, building trading tools I'd actually want to use myself. I mainly develop Expert Advisors and indicators for MetaTrader 5, working in MQL5, Python and Pine Script.
  • 版本: 9.0
  • 激活: 10

It doesn't chase. It waits, break and holds. Set it once and forget it.

Boring Longterm Hunter is a patient intraday opening-range breakout system built for index and metal traders who'd rather let the market prove itself than gamble on noise. Each session it maps out the opening range, waits for a clean buffered break of the high or low, and takes the move with a fixed stop, target and optional trailing stop. No martingale, no grid, no hidden averaging - just one clean directional trade at a time, capped at a max number of trades per day.

Works out of the box on GER40, US100 and XAUUSD. Posible to add FTSE Taiwan, USDJPY, USDCHF, Lead, US30, US2000 and EURUSD, these might be more in need of an eye on them.

Testing on signal

Installation (that's it):

  1. Drag the EA onto a GER40, US100 or XAUUSD chart.
  2. Enable AutoTrading. Done - let it run its own session and manage everything for you.

Run one instance per chart if you want all three pairs working together.

Risk management (Risk / Money group):
Choose one of two modes:

  • Fixed lots - set your own volume and keep it simple. (Recommended)
  • Risk % of balance - set 0.3% to split risk sensibly across all three pairs running together (0.3% total exposure budget for GER40 + US100 + XAUUSD combined).

Everything else - session timing, range build, breakout buffer, stop loss, take profit and trailing - is handled automatically with sensible defaults. Boring by design. Consistent by intent.

Trading leveraged instruments carries risk. Test on a demo account first. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

SCREENSHOTS follow this order GER40, US100, XAUUSD, Combined with QuantAnalyzer and some stats


推荐产品
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Aussie Victor MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.51 (39)
专家
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid sy
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
专家
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
专家
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Stocks Trade — 基于机器学习的行业专用交易机器人 我们向您推出最高效的组合投资方法，结合严格限定的交易品种板块。核心目标是让任何用户无需前期准备即可交易美股。我们力求同时交易尽可能多的主流稳定美股，以确保资金安全的同时，在较短时间内实现可观收益。 帮助您深入了解产品并拓展功能的相关链接 如果您希望： 获取适用于 MetaTrader 4 终端的该机器人版本 获取同一机器人，但用于交易 28 个货币对的版本 获取同一机器人，但用于加密货币交易的版本 加入我们的 Telegram 社群——交流、支持与更新 获取基于相同技术的更先进免费版解决方案 获取基于相同技术的超级先进付费版解决方案 这款机器人适合谁？ 希望将机器人挂载到图表上，以美股为核心资产快速获利的用户。（机器人开箱即用，无需预先配置。） 如果您对美股板块感兴趣并相信这些资产，您有很大机会在中长期获得收益。（具体结果取决于多种因素。） 已经交易美股，希望尝试新策略或分散风险的交易者。 核心优势与特点 行业专注 交易仅聚焦于单一板块 —— 美股。 云端 AI 训练 机器学习在强大的远程服务器上执行。优化结果由我定期手
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
专家
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
MJR CatBoost Clusters Gen2
Roman Poshtar
专家
MJR CatBoost Clusters Gen2   is an EA designed for major Forex currency pairs, built on the CatBoost machine learning algorithm and cluster analysis techniques applied to market data. During operation, the EA analyzes a large number of parameters derived from price action and moving averages. This data is processed by the CatBoost model, which identifies the most probable market entry opportunities. The following groups of features are used for market analysis: Distances Between Price and Moving
NQ Trading System
Ertugrul Solmaz
专家
NQ Trading System – Professional NASDAQ Trading Algorithm NQ Trading System is an advanced fully automated trading algorithm developed for the NASDAQ (US100) market, designed with a focus on controlled risk and consistent long-term growth. This system is built using over 20 years of market experience and real trading data. The goal is not to open random trades, but to analyze market behavior, wait for the right conditions, and manage profits intelligently. Installation & Usage (Important) Thi
Black Viper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Black Viper GOLD v2.0 — Expert Advisor MT5 Pair: XAU/USD | Timeframe: M1 (Scalping) | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Black Viper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair on the M1 timeframe using a high-precision scalping strategy. It combines four advanced technical analysis systems with dynamic risk management, session filters, and an aggressive turbo mode, all within a robust framework focused on capital preservation. In
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
专家
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
ATX Little Wing
Juan Pablo Nolla
专家
ATX Little Wing — Multi-Asset Trend-Following Expert Advisor (M15) OVERVIEW ATX Little Wing is the generalist of the AnyTradeX suite. While the other ATX Experts are specialists — each tuned to a single instrument — Little Wing applies one disciplined, adaptive trend-following logic across many liquid markets on the M15 timeframe: forex majors, stock indices, metals and crypto. It is built on a simple premise: a genuine change of trend, confirmed by several independent conditions at once, is
FREE
Gold ML Adaptive
Md Atiqur Rahman
专家
Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 Specification for  Gold ML Adaptive v17.4.1.6 RATING RECOMMENDATION: 4.6/5 Category Score Justification Innovation 4.8 Unique Lorentzian ML + Dollar-based risk Reliability 4.5 Robust cooldown & drawdown protection Ease of Use 4.3 Auto-lot, live dashboard, minimal inputs Support Ready 4.5 Clear error handling & logging Value for Money 4.8 Recovery system + 8 trade capacity Overall: BUY Recommended for Gold specialists PRODUCT DESCRIPTION One-Line Pitch "Machine
ChronomaX
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or
Kilimandjaro
Joan Serfati
专家
This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band. The EA closes the trade either when: reaching the middle of the band or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow) but the results are better when closing with the #2 above. You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live. Features: Bollinger bands  indicator Strategy for closing the trades: When reaching back the middle ban
Aureus Edge Gold Trader
Craig Joshua Binnekamp
专家
️ Aureus Edge Gold Trader (v2.10) The Specialist Engine for XAUUSD Aureus Edge is not a "jack-of-all-trades" bot. It is a high-precision Expert Advisor engineered strictly for Gold (XAUUSD) . While it includes stability protocols to pass global market validation, every line of logic is optimized for the unique volatility and liquidity of the Gold market . ️ Built for Professional Capital Preservation Unlike popular EAs that use dangerous recovery grids, Aureus Edge focuses on disciplined br
Auto Martingale MT5
Nguyen Anh Tung
实用工具
EA Auto Martingale MT5介绍 Auto Martingale 是一个专家顾问（EA），它帮助您轻松地从您的手动交易中创建美元成本平均法（DCA）交易。通过高级设置，EA Auto Martingale 允许您以自己的方式创建完美的马丁格尔策略，有效地优化利润并管理风险。 Auto Martingale的主要功能： Magic Number ：默认值为0。此值将自动基于您的第一个手动交易。 Maximum Deviation / Slippage ：限制最大偏差/滑点以保护您的交易。 Validate Available Order Margin ：在执行新交易之前验证可用的保证金。 Indicator Input ：Auto Martingale 使用参数为 period=3 和 shift=2 的SMA指标来确定当价格对您不利时的入场点，然后显示出价格回升的迹象。如果您想在价格低于200点时进行DCA，可以将SMA Period调整为1，SMA Shift调整为0。 Buy/Sell Setting ：当价格下跌/上涨超过一定点数时设置一个额外的买入/卖出订单。
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.5 (4)
专家
信号账户 （运行0.75%余额风险） 注意：由于众多请求，我决定进行25%的折扣促销。购买或租赁均可在此期间享受折扣。促销期将持续1-2周，之后价格将恢复至$2400。如果在此期间购买市场周期，还可以在Nexus比特币剥头皮EA和Nexus指数上获得25%的折扣，创建一个非常好的多样化投资组合。 通过私信联系我，可享受所有EA购买10%的特别折扣。 如果需要MT4版本或无法负担租赁/购买费用，请联系我寻求替代方案。 加入Nexus社区公开聊天 MQL5市场中最佳的非马丁格尔、网格或平均EA。 此算法自2020年以来已经在私人账户上实时运行超过3.5年，返回超过26,000点的收益，具有出色的风险稳定性。现在升级到MT5平台，增加了市场状态识别和额外的指标过滤。 该算法利用基于零售交易者情绪和9种不同指标的专有AI模型来识别和预测相关的市场周期，包括MACD、平滑移动平均线、RSI、TDI、ADX及一些不常见的指标，以在趋势期间找到最佳入场点。 这些数据已经收集多年并输入AI引擎，以学习零售交易者的模式并持续与之对抗交易。 此EA是 Nexus 投资组合的一部分——MQL5市场中最长期稳
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Dow Jones Precision Trend EA
Jose Maria Farina Magarinos
专家
Aquí tienes la traducción profesional al inglés lista para copiar y pegar en el MQL5 Market: Dow Jones Precision Trend EA Dow Jones Precision Trend EA is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones Index (US30 / Wall Street) on the 1-Hour (H1) chart. The bot combines trend detection using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with real market volatility measured by the ATR (Average True Range) to place strategic pending orders with precise risk management. Key Feat
Non farm payrolls BUY
Vagif Shabanov
专家
非农就业数据（Non-Farm Payrolls BUY ）买入交易 该智能交易系统 (EA) 专为在非农就业数据（NFP）等重要经济新闻发布时交易欧元兑美元 (EURUSD) 货币对而设计。它是一个综合系统的一部分，该系统使用两个智能交易系统来从市场高波动性中获利。 开仓时机： 该智能交易系统在严格设定的时间点开立买入 (BUY) 头寸，与新闻发布时刻同步。 手数管理： 交易手数是自动计算的，可确保最大化利用可用资金。 负余额保护： 由于券商政策，该账户的亏损不会超过100%的本金。此功能可防止过度亏损，即使在出现价格跳空（price gap）的情况下也有效。 头寸管理： 止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）在开仓后立即设置。 动态止盈： 在此阶段，追踪止损（trailing stop）充当浮动止盈，它没有固定的目标。它会随着价格动态移动，让您在不被预设出场点限制的情况下，最大程度地捕捉市场动能。 该智能交易系统旨在与另一个开立卖出 (SELL) 头寸的智能交易系统配合使用。 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/148
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
专家
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Force Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
Force Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
专家
Forex Fighter 是一种先进的多货币系统，可交易以下符号：EURJPY、GBPCHF、EURGBP、USDCAD、AUDNZD、USDJPY 和 AUDCAD。 该策略基于我自己开发的内置指标。 Forex Fighter 遵循重复的独特模式，但人脑通常无法捕捉它们。 这里的决策者是两个神经网络，它们必须就是否进行特定交易达成一致。 重复模式的概率必须高于 85%，然后才能进行交易。 该专家顾问不断扫描图表以寻找有利可图的交易，因此建议在质量不错的 VPS 上全天候 24/7 进行交易。 关于 EA： 它遵循经常重复的模式 内置了我自己开发的独特指标 在两个神经网络上运行 在 EURJPY H1 图表上运行 现场信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1822829 输入： 所有输入都按部分分类。 在第一个中，您可以更改幻数、注释和符号。 我强烈建议不要添加任何符号并保留默认符号。 尽管您可能会通过添加额外的交易品种获得一些交易，但它们将是随机的，这可能会毁掉您的账户。 在第二部分，您可以选择 EA 交易的时间。 我的建议是保持 24
Galaxy Elegance
Gezani Paulus Nkuna
专家
G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE) Product Overview G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences. Core Functionality The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determ
Boleta Marota
Renan Tavares Dos Santos Martins
专家
Boleta Marota is a trading tool designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and full control when executing orders on MetaTrader 5. Created by Renan Martins , Boleta Marota offers a clean and intuitive interface that brings the most important trading actions together, allowing you to buy, sell, move to breakeven, and cancel orders with just one click. The interface is built for real trading conditions: Clean and straightforward design Essential information always visible Reduced operati
Raccoon Adaptive Grid Martin
Zhi Hao Xu
专家
Adaptive Grid Martin EA — 自适应网格马丁交易系统 Signal:  Adaptive Grid Martin EA   Adaptive Grid Martin 是一套面向震荡行情的网格 + 马丁交易系统,内置十指标加权震荡判定、空间区间模型、动态网格步长与多重风控。它只在程序判定为「真正震荡」且行情条件合适时进场,在趋势、剧烈波动或重大新闻时主动停手,力求把网格策略的下行风险控制在可管理范围内。   核心功能: • 十指标加权震荡判定:ADX、效率比、Choppiness、布林带宽、波幅、Hurst 指数、方差比、半衰期、Ehlers 超平滑、分形维度,加权投票 + 双阈值迟滞,避免状态频繁翻转。 • 空间区间模型:用分位数计算区间上沿/中轴/下沿与宽度,识别价格在区间中的位置、区间扩张与突破。 • 边缘进场 + 中轴止盈:首单倾向在区间下沿做多、上沿做空(低买高卖),价格回到中轴附近获利了结。 • 动态网格步长与手数:步长随区间宽度、ATR、强度自适应;手数支持线性/温和倍数/强度自适应,倍数封顶,避免无限放大。 • 多重风控:篮子级硬止损(金额/权益百
XAU Multiestrategia
Alejandro Roma Perez
专家
XAUUSD MULTIESTRATEGIA: La Solución Definitiva para el Trading de Oro Automatizado Descubra   XAUUSD MULTIESTRATEGIA , un innovador Expert Advisor (EA) diseñado específicamente para optimizar su operativa en el volátil y lucrativo mercado del Oro (XAUUSD). Este robot de trading avanzado combina una arquitectura multi-estratégica con un enfoque riguroso en la gestión de riesgo, ofreciendo una solución robusta para traders que buscan consistencia y rendimiento diversificado. Rendimiento Comprobado
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Neon Trade — 超级现代交易解决方案，为您开启财务自由和顶级交易之路 我致力于创建一个独特的交易解决方案，能够满足任何交易者的需求，无论其目标和任务如何。主要理念是将机器学习与先进的交易技术相结合，以最大限度地发挥它们的协同效应。该系统既适用于在 1-2 个月内增长小额存款，也适用于长期的多年投资。 帮助您了解更多产品信息的链接 如果您想： 在购买前提出问题或在购买后获得支持和帮助 我的 Telegram 社区（您可以提出问题或与其他已购买产品的用户交流） 专为 MetaTrader 4 终端设计的类似版本！ 深入学习产品及其输入参数的指南 重要！！！购买机器人后，或者如果您有兴趣购买，请务必给我写私信以获得咨询、建议和 .SET 配置文件 Neon Trade 使用选项 使用激进技术增长从 300 美元起的小额存款（适用于那些认为增加风险是合理和必要的且不害怕冒险的人） 为重视资产安全和长期稳定表现的严肃成熟投资者进行长期交易 通过自营公司挑战（FTMO、Darwinex）。我将帮助您根据您的需求配置一切，并解释如何最大限度地降低风险并尽快获得资金 优势 通用性    
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Predictive Ranges
Lovrenc Mihelcic
指标
A technical analysis tool that displays dynamic price levels on the chart based on market volatility measurements. Technical Features: Calculates 5 distinct price levels displayed as horizontal lines Applies a multiplier factor (default: 6.0) to scale the calculations Features an adaptive central reference line that adjusts based on price movement All levels update dynamically as new price data becomes available Visual Components: Upper Level 2   (Red): Outermost upper boundary Upper Level 1  
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论