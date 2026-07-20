It doesn't chase. It waits, break and holds. Set it once and forget it.

Boring Longterm Hunter is a patient intraday opening-range breakout system built for index and metal traders who'd rather let the market prove itself than gamble on noise. Each session it maps out the opening range, waits for a clean buffered break of the high or low, and takes the move with a fixed stop, target and optional trailing stop. No martingale, no grid, no hidden averaging - just one clean directional trade at a time, capped at a max number of trades per day.

Works out of the box on GER40, US100 and XAUUSD. Posible to add FTSE Taiwan, USDJPY, USDCHF, Lead, US30, US2000 and EURUSD, these might be more in need of an eye on them.



Testing on signal





Installation (that's it):

Drag the EA onto a GER40, US100 or XAUUSD chart. Enable AutoTrading. Done - let it run its own session and manage everything for you.

Run one instance per chart if you want all three pairs working together.

Risk management (Risk / Money group):

Choose one of two modes:

Fixed lots - set your own volume and keep it simple. (Recommended)

- set your own volume and keep it simple. (Recommended) Risk % of balance - set 0.3% to split risk sensibly across all three pairs running together (0.3% total exposure budget for GER40 + US100 + XAUUSD combined).

Everything else - session timing, range build, breakout buffer, stop loss, take profit and trailing - is handled automatically with sensible defaults. Boring by design. Consistent by intent.

Trading leveraged instruments carries risk. Test on a demo account first. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



SCREENSHOTS follow this order GER40, US100, XAUUSD, Combined with QuantAnalyzer and some stats

