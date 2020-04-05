Aurum Momentum H1

Product Description

Aurum Momentum H1 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA analyzes market momentum using MACD-based confirmation, trend strength, volatility and market structure. When all entry conditions are met, the system automatically opens and manages three separate positions.

Main Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Automated buy and sell entries
  • MACD-based momentum analysis
  • Market regime and anti-chop filters

    Feedback

    I am always looking to improve this Expert Advisor.

    If you have any suggestions, ideas, or notice something that could be improved in the strategy, risk management, or overall performance, please feel free to send me a message. I genuinely appreciate constructive feedback and I'm always happy to learn and make the EA better.

    Thank you for your support!

  • ATR-based dynamic stop-loss
  • Three independent profit targets
  • Break-even protection after TP1
  • One trade group active at a time
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No averaging down
  • Compatible with XAUUSD symbol suffixes when attached to the correct broker symbol

Trade Management

The EA opens three positions with equal lot sizes:

  • TP1: 0.5R
  • TP2: 1.0R
  • TP3: 1.5R

All positions initially use the same ATR-based stop-loss.

After TP1 is reached:

  • Position 1 closes
  • The stop-loss of positions 2 and 3 moves to break-even plus

Position 2 closes at TP2 and position 3 closes at TP3.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Recommended VPS: Yes
  • Algo Trading: Enabled
  • Default lot size: 0.01 per position
  • Minimum recommended balance: €1,000 or equivalent

The EA requires a hedging account, because it opens three separate positions on the same symbol.

Backtest Information

The strategy was tested using:

  • Every tick based on real ticks
  • 100% history quality
  • XAUUSD H1
  • Initial deposit: €1,000
  • Total trades: 417
  • Net profit: €1,283.30
  • Profit factor: 1.53
  • Win rate: 67.63%
  • Maximum equity drawdown: 24.81%

Results may differ depending on broker conditions, spread, commission, slippage and historical data.

Feedback

I am always looking to improve this Expert Advisor.

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or notice something that could be improved in the strategy, risk management, or overall performance, please feel free to send me a message. I genuinely appreciate constructive feedback and I'm always happy to learn and make the EA better.

Thank you for your support!



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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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