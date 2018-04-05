Professional Velocity Yield EA

  • Experts
  • Themichl LLC
    Themichl LLC

    Themichl LLC

    2.5 (2)
    Science and Technology enthusiast, certified in International Economics and Trade, with a keen interest in tech, design, and programming. w3school educated and life long scholar, Originally from Nigeria, residing in Asia (China).
    9 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0

Professional Velocity Yield EA is an advanced trading engine designed for precise and efficient market navigation. It combines technical analysis (FRAMA and VIDya), intelligent risk management, and adaptive filtering to capitalize on market opportunities. The EA dynamically adjusts to market volatility, manages risk with flexible strategies, and filters out noise with news and session controls. It also verifies sufficient funds before trades, aiming to maximize profit potential, provide a competitive edge, and simplify trading. This EA adapts to market changes, offering a strategic partnership for traders seeking excellence.

Core Features Outline:

  • Intelligent Crossover Strategy:

  • FRAMA and VIDya indicators for entry signals.

  • RSI-driven exit logic.

  • Adaptive Timeframe & Lot Sizing:

  • Dynamic timeframe adjustment.

  • Multiple lot size modes (fixed, risk percentage, volatility-adjusted).

  • Robust Risk Management:

  • Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed, ATR-based, dynamic risk/reward).

  • Trailing stop functionality.

  • Advanced News & Session Filtering:

  • News filter with adjustable impact levels.

  • Session-based trading control.

  • Money Management Integration

  • Verifies sufficient funds before opening trades.


Professional Velocity Yield EA: A Strategic Trading Partner


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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