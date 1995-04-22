Aurum Momentum H1
- 专家
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Besim ShabaniI develop and test automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5, with a focus on XAUUSD, structured risk management and transparent backtesting.
- 版本: 1.1
Product Description
Aurum Momentum H1 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.
The EA analyzes market momentum using MACD-based confirmation, trend strength, volatility and market structure. When all entry conditions are met, the system automatically opens and manages three separate positions.
Main Features
- Designed for XAUUSD
- Recommended timeframe: H1
- Automated buy and sell entries
- MACD-based momentum analysis
- Market regime and anti-chop filters
Feedback
I am always looking to improve this Expert Advisor.
If you have any suggestions, ideas, or notice something that could be improved in the strategy, risk management, or overall performance, please feel free to send me a message. I genuinely appreciate constructive feedback and I'm always happy to learn and make the EA better.
Thank you for your support!
- ATR-based dynamic stop-loss
- Three independent profit targets
- Break-even protection after TP1
- One trade group active at a time
- No martingale
- No grid
- No averaging down
- Compatible with XAUUSD symbol suffixes when attached to the correct broker symbol
Trade Management
The EA opens three positions with equal lot sizes:
- TP1: 0.5R
- TP2: 1.0R
- TP3: 1.5R
All positions initially use the same ATR-based stop-loss.
After TP1 is reached:
- Position 1 closes
- The stop-loss of positions 2 and 3 moves to break-even plus
Position 2 closes at TP2 and position 3 closes at TP3.
Recommended Setup
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Account type: Hedging
- Recommended VPS: Yes
- Algo Trading: Enabled
- Default lot size: 0.01 per position
- Minimum recommended balance: €1,000 or equivalent
The EA requires a hedging account, because it opens three separate positions on the same symbol.
Backtest Information
The strategy was tested using:
- Every tick based on real ticks
- 100% history quality
- XAUUSD H1
- Initial deposit: €1,000
- Total trades: 417
- Net profit: €1,283.30
- Profit factor: 1.53
- Win rate: 67.63%
- Maximum equity drawdown: 24.81%
Results may differ depending on broker conditions, spread, commission, slippage and historical data.
Feedback
I am always looking to improve this Expert Advisor.
If you have any suggestions, ideas, or notice something that could be improved in the strategy, risk management, or overall performance, please feel free to send me a message. I genuinely appreciate constructive feedback and I'm always happy to learn and make the EA better.
Thank you for your support!