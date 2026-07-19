Product Description

Aurum Momentum H1 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA analyzes market momentum using MACD-based confirmation, trend strength, volatility and market structure. When all entry conditions are met, the system automatically opens and manages three separate positions.

Main Features

Designed for XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1

Automated buy and sell entries

MACD-based momentum analysis

Market regime and anti-chop filters Feedback I am always looking to improve this Expert Advisor. If you have any suggestions, ideas, or notice something that could be improved in the strategy, risk management, or overall performance, please feel free to send me a message. I genuinely appreciate constructive feedback and I'm always happy to learn and make the EA better. Thank you for your support!

ATR-based dynamic stop-loss

Three independent profit targets

Break-even protection after TP1

One trade group active at a time

No martingale

No grid

No averaging down

Compatible with XAUUSD symbol suffixes when attached to the correct broker symbol

Trade Management

The EA opens three positions with equal lot sizes:

TP1: 0.5R

0.5R TP2: 1.0R

1.0R TP3: 1.5R

All positions initially use the same ATR-based stop-loss.

After TP1 is reached:

Position 1 closes

The stop-loss of positions 2 and 3 moves to break-even plus

Position 2 closes at TP2 and position 3 closes at TP3.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account type: Hedging

Recommended VPS: Yes

Algo Trading: Enabled

Default lot size: 0.01 per position

Minimum recommended balance: €1,000 or equivalent

The EA requires a hedging account, because it opens three separate positions on the same symbol.

Backtest Information

The strategy was tested using:

Every tick based on real ticks

100% history quality

XAUUSD H1

Initial deposit: €1,000

Total trades: 417

Net profit: €1,283.30

Profit factor: 1.53

Win rate: 67.63%

Maximum equity drawdown: 24.81%

Results may differ depending on broker conditions, spread, commission, slippage and historical data.

Feedback

I am always looking to improve this Expert Advisor.

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or notice something that could be improved in the strategy, risk management, or overall performance, please feel free to send me a message. I genuinely appreciate constructive feedback and I'm always happy to learn and make the EA better.

Thank you for your support!



