MetaCore

MetaCore EA bot represents one of the most advanced Expert Advisors ever engineered for professional traders. Built on a multi‑symbol quant architecture, it operates seamlessly across major forex pairs and global assets, including gold, crypto, and high‑volatility instruments.

At its heart lies a core intelligence engine — a fusion of volatility mapping, liquidity sweep detection, and adaptive execution logic — enabling MetaCore to identify structural opportunities across markets in real time. This is why it’s called Core: it’s not just another EA, but the central speculator capable of synchronizing strategies between majors and metals.

 Must be used on H1 timeframe (M30 acceptable). (gold and majors pairs). Price will increase over than 100% after early users adoption to reflect its real value.

After and if purchase please contact me to provide high advanced on settings to achieve more excelent results.


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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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