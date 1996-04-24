ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5

  • Индикаторы
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 2.0
  • Активации: 10
ICT OTE Scanner Pro

Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score

🎯 Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It.

Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent.

ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire process. It scans price action in real time, confirms genuine swing highs and lows using multi-bar validation, filters out market noise with ATR-based leg sizing, checks trend and session alignment, and grades every setup with a 0–100 Signal Strength Score — so you instantly know which setups deserve your attention and which ones don't.

This isn't another arrow-spam indicator that paints a signal on every candle. It's a filtering engine built to cut through noise and highlight only the retracement zones with real statistical and structural weight behind them.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Confirmed Swing Detection (No Repainting) Swing highs and lows are only marked once fully validated by price action on both sides — no repainting, no guessing, no phantom signals that disappear later.

✅ Alternating Swing Logic The indicator enforces proper High → Low → High structure, eliminating the clustered, redundant swing points that plague most free ICT indicators.

✅ ATR-Based Noise Filter Tiny, insignificant price legs are automatically discarded. Only moves with real structural significance are considered valid swings.

✅ Built-In Trend Filter (EMA 50/200) Optionally restrict signals to only trade with the higher-timeframe trend — buy-side OTE zones in uptrends, sell-side OTE zones in downtrends.

✅ ICT Kill Zone / Session Filter Automatically restrict signal generation to the London and New York sessions — the windows institutional volume concentrates in — with fully adjustable session hours and GMT offset.

✅ 0–100 Signal Strength Score Every OTE setup is scored using a transparent formula combining leg size vs. volatility, trend confluence, and session confluence. Set your own minimum threshold and only see the setups that meet your standard.

✅ Directional OTE Zones (61.8%–79%) Clean, color-coded rectangles — blue for bullish setups, red for bearish — with a 70.5% golden midline plotted automatically.

✅ Smart Alerts Get one clean alert per confirmed setup (popup + optional push notification) — never a flood of repeated alerts on the same setup.

✅ Fully Customizable Every threshold — swing strength, ATR multiplier, EMA periods, session hours, minimum score — is exposed as an input, so the indicator adapts to your pair, timeframe, and trading style.

✅ Lightweight and Non-Repainting Built for performance. No lag, no repaint, safe to use for live decision-making, not just backtesting hindsight.

👥 Who Is This For?

Day Traders & Scalpers Get high-probability retracement zones filtered by session, so you're only watching the market during the hours that matter — London and New York overlaps.

Swing Traders Use the higher-timeframe trend filter to align every OTE entry with the dominant directional bias, avoiding counter-trend traps.

ICT / Smart Money Concept Traders If you already trade OTE, liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts, this tool does the manual swing-marking and zone-drawing for you — freeing you to focus on execution and risk management.

Prop Firm Challenge Traders The Signal Strength Score helps you be selective — trade fewer, higher-quality setups instead of overtrading marginal ones, which is critical when consistency and drawdown control matter most.

New ICT Students Learning to spot swing structure and OTE zones by eye takes months. This indicator visualizes the concept directly on your chart in real time, accelerating the learning curve.

⚙️ How It Works

  1. The indicator scans price for confirmed swing highs and lows using a configurable multi-bar strength setting.
  2. Each new swing is validated against the ATR filter (minimum leg size) and the alternating high/low structure rule.
  3. Once a valid High→Low or Low→High leg is confirmed, the indicator calculates the 61.8%–78.6% retracement zone.
  4. The setup is scored 0–100 based on leg size, trend alignment, and session alignment.
  5. If the score clears your minimum threshold, the OTE zone is drawn and a single alert is triggered.

📊 What Makes It Different From Free ICT Indicators

Feature Typical Free ICT Indicators ICT OTE Scanner Pro
Signal frequency Fires on almost every candle Filtered, alternating, confirmed swings only
Repainting Common Non-repainting by design
Noise filtering None ATR-based minimum leg size
Trend context None Built-in EMA 50/200 filter
Session awareness None London/New York kill-zone filter
Signal quality feedback None 0–100 transparent Signal Strength Score
Alerts Repeated / spammy One alert per confirmed setup

🛠 Recommended Settings

  • Scalping (M1–M15): Lower Swing Strength (4–6), Session Filter ON, higher Minimum Score (70+)
  • Day Trading (M15–H1): Default settings, Trend Filter ON
  • Swing Trading (H4–D1): Higher Swing Strength (8–12), Trend Filter ON, Session Filter OFF

(Always test on a demo account first and adjust inputs to match your pair's volatility profile.)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

ICT OTE Scanner Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to visualize market structure and highlight potential retracement zones. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Trading forex, indices, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtested results are not indicative of future outcomes. Always use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.

📥 What You Get

  • Full ICT OTE Scanner Pro indicator (.ex5/.mq5)
  • All inputs fully customizable — swing strength, ATR filter, trend filter, session filter, minimum score threshold
  • Clean, non-repainting, alert-ready signal engine
  • Lifetime updates and support included

Trade smarter. Trade filtered. Trade with a score you can trust — ICT OTE Scanner Pro.


Рекомендуем также
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Hull and CAP Channel cross Strategy Indicator
Md Golam Murshed
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Description CAP Channel & Hull Moving Average Crossing Strategy is a powerful and smart trading indicator designed to identify high-probability market reversals and trend-based entry points . This indicator combines the strength of the CAP Channel and the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect price overextension and confirmation-based reversals . When price moves outside the CAP Channel and then returns inside with Hull MA confirmation, the indicator generates accurate BUY and SELL signals . Core
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Trading Assistant PRO MAX
Md Golam Murshed
Индикаторы
Trend-Based Trading Assistant PRO  is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action toolkit designed for MT5. It automates the detection of essential market structure shifts, allowing traders to identify high-probability trend reversals and continuation patterns without manual charting. By combining institutional-level logic with a powerful EMA trend filter, this indicator helps you stay on the right side of the market while avoiding "noise" and false signals. Core Features: A
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
Эксперты
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Эксперты
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Точный моментный трейдинг для BTCUSD Привет, трейдеры! Я — BTC Trend Scalper MT5, интеллектуальный советник для торговли Биткоином, созданный для захвата импульсных движений с дисциплинированным управлением рисками. Я   не   мартингейл. Я   не   сеточная система. Я   не   робот-игроман. Я — скальпер, следующий за трендом, созданный специально для трейдеров, которые понимают, что сохранение капитала важнее погони за каждым ценовым движением. Моя сп
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Индикаторы
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Индикаторы
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Простая, но эффектиная система для определения форекс-тренда. Представляет собой два индикатора в одном: Heiken Ashi и Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average (сглаженная скользящая средняя). Heiken Ashi (HA) и Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) рассчитываются в рамках одного события с необходимыми буферами и циклом, повышая скорость их работы, улучшая оптимизацию и эффективность . По вашему выбору на графике могут отображаться одновременно оба индикатра или только один. Входные параметры Display Heiken As
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Global Market Dashboard
Raghuvir Tonape
Индикаторы
Overview This Dashboard provides comprehensive market analysis across 9 timeframes (D1 to M1) for ICT-based trading strategies. It identifies Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, candlestick patterns, breakouts, trend direction, RSI levels, and volume conditions simultaneously - solving the problem of monitoring multiple timeframes and setups manually. Key Features • Complete 9-timeframe analysis (D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, M1) in one compact dashboard • Precision Order Block detection with rejection
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
SMT Divergence Pro MT5
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор «HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff» для MT5 был создан для облегчения анализа во время торговли. Панель HLC использовалась Ричардом Вайкоффом и в настоящее время широко используется в операциях VSA. Вайкофф обнаружил, что использование максимума, минимума и закрытия сделало график намного чище и проще для анализа. Индикатор «HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff» позволяет: # Изменить ширину полосы; # Оставьте полосу того же цвета; # И выделите бар, который открывался и закрывался по одной цене. Цвета и ширина легко
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn -
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Индикаторы
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Williams Percent Range for MT5
Igor Nagorniuk
Индикаторы
Индикатор WPRV2 представляет собой усовершенствованную версию классического технического инструмента — Индекса процентного диапазона Вильямса (%R). Этот индикатор используется преимущественно на финансовых рынках (фондовых биржах, Форексе и криптовалютных площадках) для анализа рыночных тенденций и выявления оптимальных точек входа и выхода из сделок. Назначение индикатора Основная цель индикатора WPRV2 заключается в измерении текущего уровня цен относительно недавнего максимума и минимума. Он п
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
SmartTrend Candles
Nasimul Haque Choudhury
Индикаторы
SmartTrend Candles for MetaTrader 5 See the trend instantly. Trade with confidence. SmartTrend Candles is a powerful yet lightweight indicator that dynamically recolors your chart candles based on SuperTrend direction. Instead of adding extra lines or cluttering your chart, it transforms the candles themselves into a clear visual trend guide — helping you identify bullish and bearish phases at a glance. Why Use SmartTrend Candles? Instant Trend Recognition – Blue candles indicate bullish mome
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Индикаторы
HAshi-E - это усовершенствованный способ анализа сигналов Heiken-Ashi. Краткое описание: Хейкен-Аши особенно ценится за способность отфильтровывать краткосрочную волатильность, что делает его предпочтительным инструментом для выявления и отслеживания трендов, помогает принимать решения о точках входа и выхода, а также отличать ложные сигналы от настоящих разворотов тренда. В отличие от традиционных свечных графиков, свечи Хейкен-Аши рассчитываются с использованием средних значений предыдущих
С этим продуктом покупают
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Bill Williams Advanced предназначен для автоматического анализа графика по системе " Profitunity " Билла Уильямса. Индикатор анализирует сразу четыре таймфрейма. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. Анализирует график по системе "Profitunity" Билла Уильямса. Сигналы помещает в таблицу в углу экрана и на график цены. 2. Находит все известные сигналы АО и АС, а также сигналы зон. Оснащён трендовым фильтром по Аллигатору. 3. Находит "Дивергентный бар", а та
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Индикаторы
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
ICT Ote Scanner Pro
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
ICT OTE Scanner Pro (MT4) Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the en
Dominant Wave Pro Mt4
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Dominant Wave Pro (MT4 Version) Trade with the market's actual rhythm — not a guessed one Most oscillators lock onto a fixed cycle length and never question it. Real markets don't behave that way — the length of a swing, a trend leg, or a pullback shifts constantly with volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro takes a different approach: instead of assuming a cycle, it measures the market's current dominant cycle directly from price on every bar, and adapts to it automatically. At its core,
Prime Vortex Pro
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro— Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Trade with clarity, not noise. The Idea Behind Prime Vortex Pro Most signal indicators on the market fire on almost every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them meaningless noise that gets traders into weak, low-probability trades. Prime Vortex Pro was built around one simple rule: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence agree at the same moment. Instead of
Apex Signal Filter MT4
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT4 Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Enter with Confidence. The financial market is full of opportunities—but not every opportunity deserves a trade. Many traders lose money because they react to every signal they see. They enter too early, trade against the trend, or trust indicators that generate too many false alerts. Apex Signal Filter MT4 was developed to solve this problem. Instead of flooding your chart with unnecessary signals, Apex focuses on one goal: Helping traders id
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt4
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every successful trader knows one simple truth: Price tells you where the market is moving. Volume tells you why. Many traders spend years searching for the perfect entry, yet they overlook one of the most valuable pieces of market information—the balance of buying and selling pressure. Without understanding who truly controls the market, even the best-looking setups can quickly fail. Volume Dominanc
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Quantum Momentum Guard MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Manual Master Hybrid EA
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Manual Master Hybrid EA The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5 Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position. Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision. Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manua
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв