ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5

Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score

🎯 Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It.

ICT OTE Scanner Pro

Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent.

ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire process. It scans price action in real time, confirms genuine swing highs and lows using multi-bar validation, filters out market noise with ATR-based leg sizing, checks trend and session alignment, and grades every setup with a 0–100 Signal Strength Score — so you instantly know which setups deserve your attention and which ones don't.

This isn't another arrow-spam indicator that paints a signal on every candle. It's a filtering engine built to cut through noise and highlight only the retracement zones with real statistical and structural weight behind them.

🔑 Key Features

✅ Confirmed Swing Detection (No Repainting) Swing highs and lows are only marked once fully validated by price action on both sides — no repainting, no guessing, no phantom signals that disappear later.

✅ Alternating Swing Logic The indicator enforces proper High → Low → High structure, eliminating the clustered, redundant swing points that plague most free ICT indicators.

✅ ATR-Based Noise Filter Tiny, insignificant price legs are automatically discarded. Only moves with real structural significance are considered valid swings.

✅ Built-In Trend Filter (EMA 50/200) Optionally restrict signals to only trade with the higher-timeframe trend — buy-side OTE zones in uptrends, sell-side OTE zones in downtrends.

✅ ICT Kill Zone / Session Filter Automatically restrict signal generation to the London and New York sessions — the windows institutional volume concentrates in — with fully adjustable session hours and GMT offset.

✅ 0–100 Signal Strength Score Every OTE setup is scored using a transparent formula combining leg size vs. volatility, trend confluence, and session confluence. Set your own minimum threshold and only see the setups that meet your standard.

✅ Directional OTE Zones (61.8%–79%) Clean, color-coded rectangles — blue for bullish setups, red for bearish — with a 70.5% golden midline plotted automatically.

✅ Smart Alerts Get one clean alert per confirmed setup (popup + optional push notification) — never a flood of repeated alerts on the same setup.

✅ Fully Customizable Every threshold — swing strength, ATR multiplier, EMA periods, session hours, minimum score — is exposed as an input, so the indicator adapts to your pair, timeframe, and trading style.

✅ Lightweight and Non-Repainting Built for performance. No lag, no repaint, safe to use for live decision-making, not just backtesting hindsight.

👥 Who Is This For?

Day Traders & Scalpers Get high-probability retracement zones filtered by session, so you're only watching the market during the hours that matter — London and New York overlaps.

Swing Traders Use the higher-timeframe trend filter to align every OTE entry with the dominant directional bias, avoiding counter-trend traps.

ICT / Smart Money Concept Traders If you already trade OTE, liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts, this tool does the manual swing-marking and zone-drawing for you — freeing you to focus on execution and risk management.

Prop Firm Challenge Traders The Signal Strength Score helps you be selective — trade fewer, higher-quality setups instead of overtrading marginal ones, which is critical when consistency and drawdown control matter most.

New ICT Students Learning to spot swing structure and OTE zones by eye takes months. This indicator visualizes the concept directly on your chart in real time, accelerating the learning curve.

⚙️ How It Works

The indicator scans price for confirmed swing highs and lows using a configurable multi-bar strength setting. Each new swing is validated against the ATR filter (minimum leg size) and the alternating high/low structure rule. Once a valid High→Low or Low→High leg is confirmed, the indicator calculates the 61.8%–78.6% retracement zone. The setup is scored 0–100 based on leg size, trend alignment, and session alignment. If the score clears your minimum threshold, the OTE zone is drawn and a single alert is triggered.

📊 What Makes It Different From Free ICT Indicators

Feature Typical Free ICT Indicators ICT OTE Scanner Pro Signal frequency Fires on almost every candle Filtered, alternating, confirmed swings only Repainting Common Non-repainting by design Noise filtering None ATR-based minimum leg size Trend context None Built-in EMA 50/200 filter Session awareness None London/New York kill-zone filter Signal quality feedback None 0–100 transparent Signal Strength Score Alerts Repeated / spammy One alert per confirmed setup

🛠 Recommended Settings

Scalping (M1–M15): Lower Swing Strength (4–6), Session Filter ON, higher Minimum Score (70+)

Lower Swing Strength (4–6), Session Filter ON, higher Minimum Score (70+) Day Trading (M15–H1): Default settings, Trend Filter ON

Default settings, Trend Filter ON Swing Trading (H4–D1): Higher Swing Strength (8–12), Trend Filter ON, Session Filter OFF

(Always test on a demo account first and adjust inputs to match your pair's volatility profile.)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

ICT OTE Scanner Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to visualize market structure and highlight potential retracement zones. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Trading forex, indices, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtested results are not indicative of future outcomes. Always use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.

📥 What You Get

Full ICT OTE Scanner Pro indicator (.ex5/.mq5)

All inputs fully customizable — swing strength, ATR filter, trend filter, session filter, minimum score threshold

Clean, non-repainting, alert-ready signal engine

Lifetime updates and support included

Trade smarter. Trade filtered. Trade with a score you can trust — ICT OTE Scanner Pro.