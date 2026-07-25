MPGold

  • Experts
  • Ruglo Rangel Marcal Da Silva
    Ruglo Rangel Marcal Da Silva

    Ruglo Rangel Marcal Da Silva

    Sou Trader por mais de 6 anos. E em 2024 alcancei a lucratividade no mercado focado em XAUUSD.
    Hoje em 2026 eu consegui transformar meu setup de operação em um EA altamente lucrativo, até mais que minhas ordens pessoalmente, porque não tem o fator emocional.
  • Version: 2.5
  • Activations: 5

MPGold — Explosive Breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

MPGold trades high-velocity breakouts on Gold using a two-layer pending order system. It was built and calibrated on real trades, then validated exclusively on 100% real-tick backtests — never on OHLC approximations.

How it works

At moments of price compression, MPGold places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the market. When an explosive move triggers an entry, a strict management sequence takes over: an anti-fake breakout check closes trades that lack immediate follow-through, break-even protection locks in safety early, a 70% partial exit banks the move, and a runner position targets the extension. Trades that fail to develop are closed by time — MPGold never holds a hoping position.

Built-in protection (cannot be disabled)

  • Daily circuit breakers: trading stops after 2 consecutive losses or 4% daily drawdown, and re-arms automatically the next day
  • Time-based exit for unprotected positions
  • Automatic trading window anchored to New York time — the EA detects your broker's GMT offset by itself. No timezone configuration needed.

Simple by design

Only 5 settings are exposed: lot size, second layer on/off, max spread, magic number, CSV log. Every strategic parameter is locked to the validated configuration. You cannot break MPGold by over-optimizing it.

Requirements & recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only. On other symbols the EA remains functional for safety, but it was not designed for them and no performance is expected.
  • Account: live accounts with low spread and low slippage (raw/ECN recommended). Max spread default: 50 points — higher spreads can severely degrade performance.
  • Timeframe: M1. VPS recommended.
  • Important — funded/prop accounts: MPGold was not designed for prop firm challenges. Using EAs of this type on funded accounts may violate your provider's rules. Check your provider's terms before use.

Transparency

All published results come from 100% real-tick backtests on two independent brokers' data. Strategy performance is regime-dependent: results are strongest in high-volatility news periods and vary across the year. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results. Start with a conservative lot size relative to your balance.

Suggested sizing reference: the published backtests use 1.0 lot per $10,000 balance — an aggressive profile. Halve it (0.5 per $10,000) for a moderate profile

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    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
    Aetherion Prime EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    3 (1)
    Experts
    AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Experts
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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