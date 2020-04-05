MPGold — Explosive Breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

MPGold trades high-velocity breakouts on Gold using a two-layer pending order system. It was built and calibrated on real trades, then validated exclusively on 100% real-tick backtests — never on OHLC approximations.

How it works

At moments of price compression, MPGold places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the market. When an explosive move triggers an entry, a strict management sequence takes over: an anti-fake breakout check closes trades that lack immediate follow-through, break-even protection locks in safety early, a 70% partial exit banks the move, and a runner position targets the extension. Trades that fail to develop are closed by time — MPGold never holds a hoping position.

Built-in protection (cannot be disabled)

Daily circuit breakers: trading stops after 2 consecutive losses or 4% daily drawdown, and re-arms automatically the next day

Time-based exit for unprotected positions

Automatic trading window anchored to New York time — the EA detects your broker's GMT offset by itself. No timezone configuration needed.

Simple by design

Only 5 settings are exposed: lot size, second layer on/off, max spread, magic number, CSV log. Every strategic parameter is locked to the validated configuration. You cannot break MPGold by over-optimizing it.

Requirements & recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD only. On other symbols the EA remains functional for safety, but it was not designed for them and no performance is expected.

Account: live accounts with low spread and low slippage (raw/ECN recommended). Max spread default: 50 points — higher spreads can severely degrade performance.

(raw/ECN recommended). Max spread default: 50 points — higher spreads can severely degrade performance. Timeframe: M1. VPS recommended.

Important — funded/prop accounts: MPGold was not designed for prop firm challenges. Using EAs of this type on funded accounts may violate your provider's rules. Check your provider's terms before use.

Transparency

All published results come from 100% real-tick backtests on two independent brokers' data. Strategy performance is regime-dependent: results are strongest in high-volatility news periods and vary across the year. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results. Start with a conservative lot size relative to your balance.

Suggested sizing reference: the published backtests use 1.0 lot per $10,000 balance — an aggressive profile. Halve it (0.5 per $10,000) for a moderate profile