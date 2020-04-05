MPGold

MPGold — Explosive Breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

MPGold trades high-velocity breakouts on Gold using a two-layer pending order system. It was built and calibrated on real trades, then validated exclusively on 100% real-tick backtests — never on OHLC approximations.

How it works

At moments of price compression, MPGold places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the market. When an explosive move triggers an entry, a strict management sequence takes over: an anti-fake breakout check closes trades that lack immediate follow-through, break-even protection locks in safety early, a 70% partial exit banks the move, and a runner position targets the extension. Trades that fail to develop are closed by time — MPGold never holds a hoping position.

Built-in protection (cannot be disabled)

  • Daily circuit breakers: trading stops after 2 consecutive losses or 4% daily drawdown, and re-arms automatically the next day
  • Time-based exit for unprotected positions
  • Automatic trading window anchored to New York time — the EA detects your broker's GMT offset by itself. No timezone configuration needed.

Simple by design

Only 5 settings are exposed: lot size, second layer on/off, max spread, magic number, CSV log. Every strategic parameter is locked to the validated configuration. You cannot break MPGold by over-optimizing it.

Requirements & recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only. On other symbols the EA remains functional for safety, but it was not designed for them and no performance is expected.
  • Account: live accounts with low spread and low slippage (raw/ECN recommended). Max spread default: 50 points — higher spreads can severely degrade performance.
  • Timeframe: M1. VPS recommended.
  • Important — funded/prop accounts: MPGold was not designed for prop firm challenges. Using EAs of this type on funded accounts may violate your provider's rules. Check your provider's terms before use.

Transparency

All published results come from 100% real-tick backtests on two independent brokers' data. Strategy performance is regime-dependent: results are strongest in high-volatility news periods and vary across the year. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results. Start with a conservative lot size relative to your balance.

Suggested sizing reference: the published backtests use 1.0 lot per $10,000 balance — an aggressive profile. Halve it (0.5 per $10,000) for a moderate profile

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    Marco Scherer
    4.13 (38)
    Эксперты
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    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Эксперты
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Эксперты
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    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (21)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Эксперты
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
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    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
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    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Эксперты
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    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (52)
    Эксперты
    Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
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