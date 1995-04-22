MPGold

  • 专家
  • Ruglo Rangel Marcal Da Silva
    Ruglo Rangel Marcal Da Silva

    Ruglo Rangel Marcal Da Silva

    Sou Trader por mais de 6 anos. E em 2024 alcancei a lucratividade no mercado focado em XAUUSD.
    Hoje em 2026 eu consegui transformar meu setup de operação em um EA altamente lucrativo, até mais que minhas ordens pessoalmente, porque não tem o fator emocional.
  • 版本: 2.5
  • 激活: 5

MPGold — Explosive Breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

MPGold trades high-velocity breakouts on Gold using a two-layer pending order system. It was built and calibrated on real trades, then validated exclusively on 100% real-tick backtests — never on OHLC approximations.

How it works

At moments of price compression, MPGold places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the market. When an explosive move triggers an entry, a strict management sequence takes over: an anti-fake breakout check closes trades that lack immediate follow-through, break-even protection locks in safety early, a 70% partial exit banks the move, and a runner position targets the extension. Trades that fail to develop are closed by time — MPGold never holds a hoping position.

Built-in protection (cannot be disabled)

  • Daily circuit breakers: trading stops after 2 consecutive losses or 4% daily drawdown, and re-arms automatically the next day
  • Time-based exit for unprotected positions
  • Automatic trading window anchored to New York time — the EA detects your broker's GMT offset by itself. No timezone configuration needed.

Simple by design

Only 5 settings are exposed: lot size, second layer on/off, max spread, magic number, CSV log. Every strategic parameter is locked to the validated configuration. You cannot break MPGold by over-optimizing it.

Requirements & recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only. On other symbols the EA remains functional for safety, but it was not designed for them and no performance is expected.
  • Account: live accounts with low spread and low slippage (raw/ECN recommended). Max spread default: 50 points — higher spreads can severely degrade performance.
  • Timeframe: M1. VPS recommended.
  • Important — funded/prop accounts: MPGold was not designed for prop firm challenges. Using EAs of this type on funded accounts may violate your provider's rules. Check your provider's terms before use.

Transparency

All published results come from 100% real-tick backtests on two independent brokers' data. Strategy performance is regime-dependent: results are strongest in high-volatility news periods and vary across the year. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results. Start with a conservative lot size relative to your balance.

Suggested sizing reference: the published backtests use 1.0 lot per $10,000 balance — an aggressive profile. Halve it (0.5 per $10,000) for a moderate profile

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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
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    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
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    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    专家
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