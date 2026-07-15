SuperMA Quantum
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.11
Stop Guessing. Start Reading the Real Trend.
Most Moving Average indicators simply follow price. SuperMA goes one step further by transforming any Moving Average into a normalized 0–100 trend oscillator, helping you instantly recognize momentum, trend strength, and potential exhaustion—without cluttering your chart.
Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, day trader, or algorithmic trader, SuperMA provides a cleaner and more intelligent way to analyze market direction.🔥 Why Traders Love SuperMA
✅ Transforms Any Moving Average into a Powerful Trend Oscillator
Instead of watching a slow MA line on your chart, SuperMA converts it into an easy-to-read 0–100 scale, making trend analysis faster and more objective.
✅ Instant Trend Recognition
No more second-guessing.
Dynamic color transitions immediately show whether the market is strengthening or weakening after reaching key momentum zones.
Green → Bullish continuation after oversold
Blue → Strong bullish continuation after overbought
Orange → Bearish continuation after oversold
Red → Strong bearish continuation after overbought
One glance tells you everything.
✅ Works With Your Favorite Moving Average
Choose exactly how you trade.
Supports:
• EMA
• SMA
• SMMA
• LWMA
Customize period, applied price, and shift to fit your strategy.⚡ Designed for Every Market
SuperMA works on:
✔ Forex
✔ Gold
✔ Indices
✔ Stocks
✔ Cryptocurrency
✔ Commodities
✔ CFDs
Use it on any timeframe—from M1 scalping to long-term investing.🎯 Built for Manual & Automated Trading
SuperMA isn't just for chart analysis.
It also includes clean output buffers, making it perfect for:
• Expert Advisors
• Trading Robots
• Custom Dashboards
• Signal Scanners
• Portfolio Systems
Integrate it directly into your automated strategies with ease.🔔 Never Miss a Trend Change
Receive alerts the moment market direction changes.
Features include:
• Popup Alerts
• Push Notifications
• One alert per confirmed trend change
Stay informed without unnecessary alert spam.⚙ High Performance
Designed with optimization in mind.
✔ No repaint
✔ Incremental calculations
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Fast execution
✔ Stable on all symbols and timeframes
Perfect for traders running multiple charts simultaneously.📈 Perfect For
• Trend Following
• Momentum Trading
• Pullback Entries
• Trend Confirmation
• Multi-Timeframe Analysis
• EA Development
• Professional Technical Analysis⭐ Main Features
✔ Generic Moving Average Engine
✔ 0–100 Normalized Trend Oscillator
✔ Dynamic Smart Color States
✔ Configurable Momentum Zones
✔ Customizable Colors
✔ Adjustable Line Width
✔ Trend Change Alerts
✔ Push Notifications
✔ No Repainting
✔ Optimized Performance
✔ EA-Friendly Buffers
✔ Works on All Symbols
✔ Works on All Timeframes
✔ Beginner Friendly
✔ Professional Grade
Turn Every Moving Average into a Smarter Trend Indicator.
SuperMA helps simplify market analysis by combining the reliability of Moving Averages with the clarity of a normalized oscillator. Whether you trade manually or develop automated systems, SuperMA delivers a clean, fast, and professional trend analysis tool ready for every trading style.