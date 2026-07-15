SuperMA Quantum

Stop Guessing. Start Reading the Real Trend.

🚀 SuperMA – The Smart Moving Average That Thinks Beyond Price

Most Moving Average indicators simply follow price. SuperMA goes one step further by transforming any Moving Average into a normalized 0–100 trend oscillator, helping you instantly recognize momentum, trend strength, and potential exhaustion—without cluttering your chart.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, day trader, or algorithmic trader, SuperMA provides a cleaner and more intelligent way to analyze market direction.

🔥 Why Traders Love SuperMA

✅ Transforms Any Moving Average into a Powerful Trend Oscillator

Instead of watching a slow MA line on your chart, SuperMA converts it into an easy-to-read 0–100 scale, making trend analysis faster and more objective.

✅ Instant Trend Recognition

No more second-guessing.

Dynamic color transitions immediately show whether the market is strengthening or weakening after reaching key momentum zones.

Green → Bullish continuation after oversold

Blue → Strong bullish continuation after overbought

Orange → Bearish continuation after oversold

Red → Strong bearish continuation after overbought

One glance tells you everything.

✅ Works With Your Favorite Moving Average

Choose exactly how you trade.

Supports:

• EMA

• SMA

• SMMA

• LWMA

Customize period, applied price, and shift to fit your strategy.

⚡ Designed for Every Market

SuperMA works on:

✔ Forex

✔ Gold

✔ Indices

✔ Stocks

✔ Cryptocurrency

✔ Commodities

✔ CFDs

Use it on any timeframe—from M1 scalping to long-term investing.

🎯 Built for Manual & Automated Trading

SuperMA isn't just for chart analysis.

It also includes clean output buffers, making it perfect for:

• Expert Advisors

• Trading Robots

• Custom Dashboards

• Signal Scanners

• Portfolio Systems

Integrate it directly into your automated strategies with ease.

🔔 Never Miss a Trend Change

Receive alerts the moment market direction changes.

Features include:

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• One alert per confirmed trend change

Stay informed without unnecessary alert spam.

⚙ High Performance

Designed with optimization in mind.

✔ No repaint

✔ Incremental calculations

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Fast execution

✔ Stable on all symbols and timeframes

Perfect for traders running multiple charts simultaneously.

📈 Perfect For

• Trend Following

• Momentum Trading

• Pullback Entries

• Trend Confirmation

• Multi-Timeframe Analysis

• EA Development

• Professional Technical Analysis

⭐ Main Features

✔ Generic Moving Average Engine

✔ 0–100 Normalized Trend Oscillator

✔ Dynamic Smart Color States

✔ Configurable Momentum Zones

✔ Customizable Colors

✔ Adjustable Line Width

✔ Trend Change Alerts

✔ Push Notifications

✔ No Repainting

✔ Optimized Performance

✔ EA-Friendly Buffers

✔ Works on All Symbols

✔ Works on All Timeframes

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Grade

Turn Every Moving Average into a Smarter Trend Indicator.

SuperMA helps simplify market analysis by combining the reliability of Moving Averages with the clarity of a normalized oscillator. Whether you trade manually or develop automated systems, SuperMA delivers a clean, fast, and professional trend analysis tool ready for every trading style.