SuperMA Quantum

🚀 SuperMA – The Smart Moving Average That Thinks Beyond Price

Stop Guessing. Start Reading the Real Trend.

Most Moving Average indicators simply follow price. SuperMA goes one step further by transforming any Moving Average into a normalized 0–100 trend oscillator, helping you instantly recognize momentum, trend strength, and potential exhaustion—without cluttering your chart.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, day trader, or algorithmic trader, SuperMA provides a cleaner and more intelligent way to analyze market direction.

🔥 Why Traders Love SuperMA

Transforms Any Moving Average into a Powerful Trend Oscillator

Instead of watching a slow MA line on your chart, SuperMA converts it into an easy-to-read 0–100 scale, making trend analysis faster and more objective.

Instant Trend Recognition

No more second-guessing.

Dynamic color transitions immediately show whether the market is strengthening or weakening after reaching key momentum zones.

Green → Bullish continuation after oversold

Blue → Strong bullish continuation after overbought

Orange → Bearish continuation after oversold

Red → Strong bearish continuation after overbought

One glance tells you everything.

Works With Your Favorite Moving Average

Choose exactly how you trade.

Supports:

• EMA

• SMA

• SMMA

• LWMA

Customize period, applied price, and shift to fit your strategy.

⚡ Designed for Every Market

SuperMA works on:

✔ Forex

✔ Gold

✔ Indices

✔ Stocks

✔ Cryptocurrency

✔ Commodities

✔ CFDs

Use it on any timeframe—from M1 scalping to long-term investing.

🎯 Built for Manual & Automated Trading

SuperMA isn't just for chart analysis.

It also includes clean output buffers, making it perfect for:

• Expert Advisors

• Trading Robots

• Custom Dashboards

• Signal Scanners

• Portfolio Systems

Integrate it directly into your automated strategies with ease.

🔔 Never Miss a Trend Change

Receive alerts the moment market direction changes.

Features include:

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• One alert per confirmed trend change

Stay informed without unnecessary alert spam.

⚙ High Performance

Designed with optimization in mind.

✔ No repaint

✔ Incremental calculations

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Fast execution

✔ Stable on all symbols and timeframes

Perfect for traders running multiple charts simultaneously.

📈 Perfect For

• Trend Following

• Momentum Trading

• Pullback Entries

• Trend Confirmation

• Multi-Timeframe Analysis

• EA Development

• Professional Technical Analysis

⭐ Main Features

✔ Generic Moving Average Engine

✔ 0–100 Normalized Trend Oscillator

✔ Dynamic Smart Color States

✔ Configurable Momentum Zones

✔ Customizable Colors

✔ Adjustable Line Width

✔ Trend Change Alerts

✔ Push Notifications

✔ No Repainting

✔ Optimized Performance

✔ EA-Friendly Buffers

✔ Works on All Symbols

✔ Works on All Timeframes

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Grade

Turn Every Moving Average into a Smarter Trend Indicator.

SuperMA helps simplify market analysis by combining the reliability of Moving Averages with the clarity of a normalized oscillator. Whether you trade manually or develop automated systems, SuperMA delivers a clean, fast, and professional trend analysis tool ready for every trading style.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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