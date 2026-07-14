AuditorBot indicator performs a full quant‑grade audit of market direction and only displays an arrow when the internal edge score exceeds 50%. It uses a multi‑layer evaluation engine that measures trend strength, volatility behavior, micro‑structure flow, and momentum alignment. Because true zero‑lag signals are impossible in real markets, the indicator applies a proprietary lag‑management algorithm that transforms unavoidable delay into a controlled “spending mode,” allowing the system to validate direction with significantly higher accuracy.

The result is a high‑precision directional confirmation tool that filters noise, avoids premature signals, and only triggers when the market provides a statistically meaningful advantage. When the edge advantage surpasses the user‑defined threshold (default: 50), the indicator draws a validated arrow, confirming that conditions meet institutional‑grade directional criteria.





After purchase if, please contact me to deliver more advanced settings.