AuditorBot
- Indicators
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Marius Ovidiu SunzuianaQuant developer focused exclusively on gold‑market algorithmic trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AuditorBot indicator performs a full quant‑grade audit of market direction and only displays an arrow when the internal edge score exceeds 50%. It uses a multi‑layer evaluation engine that measures trend strength, volatility behavior, micro‑structure flow, and momentum alignment. Because true zero‑lag signals are impossible in real markets, the indicator applies a proprietary lag‑management algorithm that transforms unavoidable delay into a controlled “spending mode,” allowing the system to validate direction with significantly higher accuracy.
The result is a high‑precision directional confirmation tool that filters noise, avoids premature signals, and only triggers when the market provides a statistically meaningful advantage. When the edge advantage surpasses the user‑defined threshold (default: 50), the indicator draws a validated arrow, confirming that conditions meet institutional‑grade directional criteria.The directional arrow is drawn only when long‑term trend conditions are fully validated. The indicator audits higher‑timeframe structure (H1–H4) to confirm directional advantage, ensuring that every arrow represents a statistically strong and long‑term aligned signal. As shown in the screenshot, this higher‑timeframe audit dramatically increases accuracy by managing unavoidable market lag and converting it into a controlled confirmation process.
After purchase if, please contact me to deliver more advanced settings.