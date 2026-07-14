ZenEntry Risk Manager MT5
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Take Control of Your Risk with ZenEntry
ZenEntry is a premium, interactive graphical panel designed for MetaTrader 5 that eliminates manual lot-size calculations. By syncing live chart lines directly with a beautiful HUD, ZenEntry allows you to execute mathematically perfect, risk-managed trades in milliseconds.
Whether you risk a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of your account equity, ZenEntry automatically shifts your lot sizing dynamically as you drag your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.
Core Features
Dual Risk Allocation Engine: Instantly toggle between fixed cash risk ($) or equity percentage (%) risk.
Interactive Chart Sync: Symmetrical drag-and-drop Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Pending Entry lines that update input fields instantly.
Visual Theme Engine: The UI panel dynamically shifts color contextually depending on your selected order type (Sleek Green for Buys, Deep Crimson for Sells).
Live Spread Tracker: Real-time fractional pip spread tracker built right into the interface so you never execute blindly during high volatility.
One-Click Minimalism: Fully draggable header with a one-click minimize button to keep your charts clean when monitoring active trades.
Universal Font Support: Uses cross-platform Latin-1 vector UI symbols, guaranteed to render crisply on any broker terminal, Windows OS, or VPS.
Supported Order Types
Market Orders: BUY / SELL
Pending Orders: BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT
Breakout Orders: BUY STOP / SELL STOP
Input Parameters
Default Risk Allocation: Set your starting default risk amount or percentage.
Magic Number: Unique ID for tracking trades.
Max Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points.