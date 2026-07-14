ZenEntry Risk Manager MT5

Take Control of Your Risk with ZenEntry





ZenEntry is a premium, interactive graphical panel designed for MetaTrader 5 that eliminates manual lot-size calculations. By syncing live chart lines directly with a beautiful HUD, ZenEntry allows you to execute mathematically perfect, risk-managed trades in milliseconds.





Whether you risk a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of your account equity, ZenEntry automatically shifts your lot sizing dynamically as you drag your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.





Core Features

Dual Risk Allocation Engine : Instantly toggle between fixed cash risk ($) or equity percentage (%) risk.

Interactive Chart Sync : Symmetrical drag-and-drop Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Pending Entry lines that update input fields instantly.

Visual Theme Engine : The UI panel dynamically shifts color contextually depending on your selected order type (Sleek Green for Buys, Deep Crimson for Sells).

Live Spread Tracker : Real-time fractional pip spread tracker built right into the interface so you never execute blindly during high volatility.

One-Click Minimalism : Fully draggable header with a one-click minimize button to keep your charts clean when monitoring active trades.

Universal Font Support : Uses cross-platform Latin-1 vector UI symbols, guaranteed to render crisply on any broker terminal, Windows OS, or VPS.





Supported Order Types

Market Orders: BUY / SELL

Pending Orders : BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

Breakout Orders : BUY STOP / SELL STOP





Input Parameters

Default Risk Allocation : Set your starting default risk amount or percentage.

Magic Number : Unique ID for tracking trades.