Risk Sentinel

ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT

Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital


Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever!

Also available for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185979


Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT5, built for prop-firm evaluation and funded traders. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — no more re-doing the math on every setup. See the exact lot size, risk, reward, R:R and required margin; size by percentage or a fixed cash amount; snap to your open position; and keep your settings and layout across timeframe switches. Planning utility only; it does not place trades or enforce firm rules.


1. Full Feature List

On-chart position tool (TradingView-style)

  Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines — or type exact prices into the dashboard when you need precision instead of the drag.

  Drag the stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — the position sizes itself around your risk, not the other way around.

  Filled risk zone (red) and reward zone (green) that read like a TradingView long/short tool.

  Long / Short toggle that mirrors SL and TP to the correct side of entry.

  Smooth single-click-and-drag on any line (no double-click, no re-selecting), with an 8-pixel grab tolerance.

  On-chart labels on each line: price plus risk/reward in account currency, and live R:R at the entry.

  Reset button re-centers the tool on the current price with a clean default stop and target when a plan gets messy.

  Zones hug the right edge of the chart and follow new bars.

Automatic lot-size engine

  Five Risk Size modes: % of Initial Balance (user-defined starting balance), % of Current Balance, % of Equity (auto-refreshes on a timer), Cash Amount (a fixed cash figure in your account currency), and Fix Lot (fixed volume; drives the risk/reward figures instead).

  Position size is derived from the Entry-to-SL distance and your chosen risk — percentage, cash amount, or fixed lot.

  Lot is rounded down to the broker’s volume step and clamped to min/max, so risk is never overshot; if even the minimum lot would exceed your limit, the tool flags it rather than sizing over.

  Per-point value is computed from contract size × currency conversion — the same basis MT5 uses — so figures stay correct across account currencies and instrument types.

Risk : Reward control

  Dynamic RR — RR is read live from your dragged or typed SL and TP.

  Static RR — you enter a target RR and TP is placed automatically from the stop.

  RR shown at the entry level and in the dashboard.

Stop Loss modes

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact SL price.

  ATR-based — enter an ATR period in bars (e.g. 14) and a multiplier; the tool reads the live ATR from the chart’s timeframe and places the stop at ATR × multiplier, refreshing each new bar.

Take Profit modes

  RR-based — TP follows your RR target and re-adjusts automatically when the stop moves.

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact TP price.

Broker spread modeling

  One-tap toggle to fold the live broker spread into the calculation.

  Adds spread to the stop distance and subtracts it from the target — the true cost of entry.

  Shows net RR and the current spread in points.

  Draws a second, labeled effective SL / TP line. Each level’s raw and spread-adjusted figures (price + money) sit on opposite sides of the line, so they never overlap — even when the spread is a single point.

Snap to Position

  One click pulls your open price, SL, TP, direction, and volume from the live position onto the tool, so the dashboard matches the broker’s order window exactly — no manual dragging.

Floating dashboard

  Draggable and minimizable panel that remembers its position and settings across timeframe changes.

  Editable Entry / SL / TP price boxes for exact levels; read-only fields grey out when the mode computes them for you (ATR stop, RR target).

  Dark / Light theme toggle.

  Lock toggle — makes the on-chart lines inert so clicks pass through to your broker’s execution lines when the plan overlaps a live trade.

  Hide Box toggle — hides the on-chart lines/zones for a clean chart while keeping the dashboard live.

  Reset button — re-center the tool to a clean default plan.

  Highlighted lot size for at-a-glance reading (theme-aware).

  Live trade-plan summary: Lot Size, Risk (money), Reward (money), RR, Required Margin, and Margin as % of equity.

  Every setting is adjustable both from the panel and from the indicator inputs.

Compatibility

  Works on any symbol — forex, metals, indices, and other CFDs.

  Correct for any account deposit currency and any account leverage.

  Works on netting and hedging accounts.

2. What It Does NOT Do

  It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a planning and visualization indicator, not an Expert Advisor or auto-trader.

  It does not generate buy/sell signals or entry/exit advice.

  It does not manage open positions (no trailing stop, no break-even automation, no partial close).

  Margin for CFDs/indices is a close estimate (marked with a ~) because brokers use custom margin rates; forex and metals margin are exact.

  For instruments not quoted in your account currency, the relevant conversion pair must be present in Market Watch (e.g., EURUSD for a EUR-quoted index).

  The ATR-based stop reads the current chart timeframe’s ATR — ATR(14) on M5 is a different distance than ATR(14) on H1.

  Spread figures use the live spread at the moment of calculation, which naturally fluctuates.

=================================================================================

Key benefits

  Never breach on a sizing mistake — the exact lot for your risk cap is computed for you, live, on every drag or edit.

  Made for prop rules — fixed-% sizing off initial balance, current balance, or equity fits static and trailing-drawdown evaluations alike.

  Risk your way — by percentage or by a fixed cash amount, with a hard cap that never exceeds what you set.

  Drag for speed, type for precision — set levels by eye or to the exact price; the lot size updates either way.

  Risk-first by design — you set the risk; the tool finds the size, not the other way around.

  Discipline as a routine — the same drag-read-confirm sequence before every entry builds the consistency evaluations reward.

  Honest R:R — spread modeling shows what you’ll really get, so your reward targets stay realistic.

  Verifiable, not hype — matches your broker’s order window to the cent; no black box, no claims.

  Stays out of the way — lock and hide keep it from cluttering a live trade.

Ideal for

  Prop-firm traders in evaluation — who must hit a target without breaching daily-loss or max-drawdown limits.

  Funded traders — protecting the account and the payout with consistent per-trade risk.

  Discipline-builders — anyone moving from discretionary lot sizes to a repeatable, risk-first routine.

  Discretionary and technical MT5 traders who size by fixed-percentage risk on forex, metals, or indices.

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专家
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4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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Hide Show Drawing
R H Blantran De Rozari
实用工具
The TradingView-style hide-drawings button MT5 never had "From the maker of Risk Sentinel — risk-first position sizing that keeps your risk fixed as you drag the stop: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711 " Hide/Show Drawing is a one-tap chart-cleanup utility for MT5. Hide all your drawings — or just trendlines, Fibs, shapes, or text — to read raw price action, then restore everything exactly as it was, per-timeframe settings and all. Nothing is deleted; every object stays in memory a
FREE
Risk Sentinel MT4
R H Blantran De Rozari
实用工具
ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever! Also available for MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711 Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT4, built for discretionary traders who size every trade to the same disciplined risk limit. Drag your stop-loss and the lot si
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