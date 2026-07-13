Spartan Indicator MT4


Spartan: Trend, Reversals and Exhaustions Indicator

I believe trading must be made easy. Spartan is a premium indicator designed to identify the direction of price movements and reversal and exhaustion point. I know it is hard to find quality indicators. Spartan is free from repainting. To cut noise, it layers optional filters on top of the core RSI logic. ATR can require minimum volatility before a signal is allowed, or adjust how far arrows sit from the candle. ADX can block signals in flat, ranging markets. You can also set minimum spacing between arrows, require RSI to be on the right side of 50, demand RSI slope in the signal direction, or wait several bars before confirming a trend change. 

There seems to be a bug! When you download the indicator it will go to Experts folder. Just copy the file an place it in the indicator folder.

Price $499 for the first 5 customers, then it will reach up to $2999



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
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lisi 7887
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lisi 7887 2026.07.15 11:16 
 

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Bobi Rkulovic
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Bobi Rkulovic 2026.07.14 19:11 
 

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