Spartan Indicator MT4





Spartan: Trend, Reversals and Exhaustions Indicator

I believe trading must be made easy. Spartan is a premium indicator designed to identify the direction of price movements and reversal and exhaustion point. I know it is hard to find quality indicators. Spartan is free from repainting. To cut noise, it layers optional filters on top of the core RSI logic. ATR can require minimum volatility before a signal is allowed, or adjust how far arrows sit from the candle. ADX can block signals in flat, ranging markets. You can also set minimum spacing between arrows, require RSI to be on the right side of 50, demand RSI slope in the signal direction, or wait several bars before confirming a trend change.

There seems to be a bug! When you download the indicator it will go to Experts folder. Just copy the file an place it in the indicator folder.

Price $499 for the first 5 customers, then it will reach up to $2999



