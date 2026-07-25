Aegis QuadFlow Manual AI Trader

Aegis QuadFlow AI Trader

Aegis QuadFlow AI Trader is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multi-timeframe market analysis, manual trade execution, automated position management and grid basket control in one professional trading interface.

The EA uses a centralized rule-based AI engine to analyze ten technical components across multiple timeframes and generate one of five market recommendations:

WAIT

SELL

STRONG SELL

BUY

STRONG BUY

Ten-Indicator AI Engine

The analysis engine continuously evaluates the following ten components:

Liquidity Sweep — LS

Detects potential bullish and bearish liquidity sweeps around previous market highs and lows. Anchored VWAP — AVW

Evaluates the position of price relative to an anchored volume-weighted average price. Volume Profile — VP

Calculates the volume distribution and Point of Control within the selected historical range. Order Flow Pressure — OF

Estimates bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, closing position and available volume data. Fair Value Gap — FVG

Detects active bullish and bearish market imbalances. Market Trend Strength — MTS

Measures trend direction and momentum using moving-average alignment, slope and price structure. Support and Resistance Tool — SRT

Identifies nearby support and resistance levels and evaluates market reactions or breakout conditions. Volume and RSI Intelligence — VRI

Combines momentum and volume behavior to detect changes in buying and selling pressure. Market Structure Engine — MSE

Detects bullish and bearish market-structure breaks. Adaptive Trend Confirmation — ATC

Provides additional trend confirmation using moving-average alignment, momentum and price positioning.

The AI engine combines the ten signals using configurable weights, alignment requirements and conflict control. Strong recommendations require broader agreement between the indicators and confirmation from multiple timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA analyzes the following timeframes:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

Each timeframe displays its current direction, individual indicator results, signal strength and AI recommendation.

The final recommendation is calculated from the combined multi-timeframe analysis. Higher timeframes can receive additional weighting to reduce the influence of short-term market noise.

Daily Mimic Panel

The Daily Mimic Panel provides a clear overview of the current market condition and EA status.

The panel displays:

Multi-timeframe AI recommendation

Individual indicator results

Bullish and bearish alignment

Signal confidence

Current spread

Selected trading mode

Position and risk information

Active trade-management functions

Grid basket information

Daily trading statistics

The panel is designed to provide the main analytical and trading information without requiring multiple separate indicators.

Indicator Chart Switches

Each of the ten indicators has an individual ON/OFF switch inside the Mimic Panel:

LS

AVW

VP

OF

FVG

MTS

SRT

VRI

MSE

ATC

All indicator switches are enabled by default.

The switches control whether the related indicator is displayed on the chart. The centralized AI engine can continue calculating all ten indicators even when individual chart visuals are hidden.

Available chart visuals include:

Liquidity-sweep markers

Anchored VWAP line

Volume-profile histogram

Point of Control line

Order-flow pressure markers

Fair Value Gap zones

Fast and slow trend lines

Support and resistance levels

Momentum-pressure markers

Market-structure break markers

Adaptive trend-confirmation ribbon

Manual Trading Panel

The EA provides direct chart-based execution for:

Market Buy

Market Sell

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

The user can configure the entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit and trade volume directly from the panel.

Position-Sizing Modes

Two position-sizing methods are available:

Fixed lot size

Risk-percentage calculation

When risk-percentage mode is selected, the EA calculates the approximate trading volume using the selected account value, Stop Loss distance and risk percentage.

The final volume is normalized according to the broker’s minimum lot, maximum lot and volume-step requirements.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

The EA supports:

Configurable Stop Loss

Three Take Profit levels

Risk-to-reward presets

Break-even management

Partial position closure

Trailing Stop

Step-based Stop Loss management

Symbol-specific distance settings

When the account and symbol specifications allow it, the total position volume can be divided between several Take Profit levels.

A hedging account is recommended when separate positions with different Take Profit levels are required.

Position-Management Controls

The trading panel includes functions for:

Closing all managed positions

Closing profitable positions

Partial closing

Moving Stop Loss to break-even

Activating Trailing Stop

Activating step-based protection

Managing pending orders

Managing OCO orders

Positions are managed according to the selected symbol and Magic Number.

OCO Pending Orders

The EA includes One-Cancels-the-Other pending-order functionality.

A Buy Stop and Sell Stop can be placed around the current market price. When one pending order is activated, the EA can automatically remove the opposite pending order.

Grid Basket System

Aegis QuadFlow AI Trader includes a separate grid basket-management module.

The user can start a grid basket manually using:

GRID BUY

GRID SELL

After the first grid position is opened, the EA can manage additional grid entries according to the configured price distance and basket settings.

Available grid controls include:

Grid step

Maximum number of trades

Initial lot size

Lot multiplier

Basket profit target

Maximum basket drawdown percentage

Maximum basket drawdown value

Daily grid-loss percentage

Daily grid-loss value

Basket closure at the drawdown limit

Cooldown after basket profit closure

Cooldown after drawdown closure

The grid panel displays:

Current basket direction

Number of grid positions

Total basket volume

Current basket profit or loss

Next grid-entry level

Basket profit target

Active drawdown limit

Estimated basket reward-to-risk relationship

Grid trading and lot multiplication can increase exposure during prolonged market movement. Conservative settings and defined drawdown limits are recommended.

Trading Schedule

The EA includes configurable trading-day and GMT time controls for grid-related trading logic.

The user can select:

Allowed trading days

GMT session start time

GMT session end time

Active grid baskets can continue to be managed outside the selected entry session so that basket profit, drawdown and position-management functions remain operational.

Symbol Profiles

The EA includes predefined distance and trading profiles for several commonly traded markets, including:

XAUUSD

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

Major Forex pairs

US30

US100 and NAS100 variations

US500 and SPX500 variations

USOIL and WTI variations

Broker symbol names and contract specifications can differ. The selected profile, tick value, Stop Level, lot size and distance units should be checked before trading.

Main Features

Centralized ten-indicator AI engine

WAIT, SELL, STRONG SELL, BUY and STRONG BUY recommendations

Multi-timeframe analysis from M1 to D1

Clear Daily Mimic Panel

Individual switches for all ten chart indicators

Manual market and pending-order execution

Fixed-lot and risk-percentage position sizing

Multiple Take Profit levels

Break-even, partial-close and trailing functions

Step-based Stop Loss protection

OCO pending-order management

Manual grid basket activation

Automated grid continuation and basket management

Basket profit and drawdown protection

GMT trading schedule

Symbol-specific trading profiles

Magic Number filtering

No external indicators required

No DLL required

No external web service required

Recommended Use

The EA can be used as:

A multi-timeframe market-analysis panel

A manual trading assistant

A position-management system

A pending-order management tool

A semi-automated grid basket manager

The default chart timeframe is M15, while the AI engine evaluates multiple timeframes independently.

Before using the EA on a live account, test the selected settings on a demo account and confirm that the distance units, lot calculation, Stop Loss, Take Profit and grid parameters are suitable for the broker and symbol.

Risk Notice

Trading financial instruments involves risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital.

The AI recommendations generated by this Expert Advisor are analytical outputs and do not guarantee future market direction or trading results.

Volume data, spreads, candles, execution conditions and contract specifications can differ between brokers. Historical results and previous signals do not guarantee future performance.

Grid trading and lot multiplication can produce substantial drawdown. The user is responsible for selecting appropriate settings, risk limits and trading volume.