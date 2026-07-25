Aegis QuadFlow Manual AI Trader

Aegis QuadFlow AI Trader

Aegis QuadFlow AI Trader is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multi-timeframe market analysis, manual trade execution, automated position management and grid basket control in one professional trading interface.

The EA uses a centralized rule-based AI engine to analyze ten technical components across multiple timeframes and generate one of five market recommendations:

  • WAIT

  • SELL

  • STRONG SELL

  • BUY

  • STRONG BUY

Ten-Indicator AI Engine

The analysis engine continuously evaluates the following ten components:

  1. Liquidity Sweep — LS
    Detects potential bullish and bearish liquidity sweeps around previous market highs and lows.

  2. Anchored VWAP — AVW
    Evaluates the position of price relative to an anchored volume-weighted average price.

  3. Volume Profile — VP
    Calculates the volume distribution and Point of Control within the selected historical range.

  4. Order Flow Pressure — OF
    Estimates bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, closing position and available volume data.

  5. Fair Value Gap — FVG
    Detects active bullish and bearish market imbalances.

  6. Market Trend Strength — MTS
    Measures trend direction and momentum using moving-average alignment, slope and price structure.

  7. Support and Resistance Tool — SRT
    Identifies nearby support and resistance levels and evaluates market reactions or breakout conditions.

  8. Volume and RSI Intelligence — VRI
    Combines momentum and volume behavior to detect changes in buying and selling pressure.

  9. Market Structure Engine — MSE
    Detects bullish and bearish market-structure breaks.

  10. Adaptive Trend Confirmation — ATC
    Provides additional trend confirmation using moving-average alignment, momentum and price positioning.

The AI engine combines the ten signals using configurable weights, alignment requirements and conflict control. Strong recommendations require broader agreement between the indicators and confirmation from multiple timeframes.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA analyzes the following timeframes:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

Each timeframe displays its current direction, individual indicator results, signal strength and AI recommendation.

The final recommendation is calculated from the combined multi-timeframe analysis. Higher timeframes can receive additional weighting to reduce the influence of short-term market noise.

Daily Mimic Panel

The Daily Mimic Panel provides a clear overview of the current market condition and EA status.

The panel displays:

  • Multi-timeframe AI recommendation

  • Individual indicator results

  • Bullish and bearish alignment

  • Signal confidence

  • Current spread

  • Selected trading mode

  • Position and risk information

  • Active trade-management functions

  • Grid basket information

  • Daily trading statistics

The panel is designed to provide the main analytical and trading information without requiring multiple separate indicators.

Indicator Chart Switches

Each of the ten indicators has an individual ON/OFF switch inside the Mimic Panel:

  • LS

  • AVW

  • VP

  • OF

  • FVG

  • MTS

  • SRT

  • VRI

  • MSE

  • ATC

All indicator switches are enabled by default.

The switches control whether the related indicator is displayed on the chart. The centralized AI engine can continue calculating all ten indicators even when individual chart visuals are hidden.

Available chart visuals include:

  • Liquidity-sweep markers

  • Anchored VWAP line

  • Volume-profile histogram

  • Point of Control line

  • Order-flow pressure markers

  • Fair Value Gap zones

  • Fast and slow trend lines

  • Support and resistance levels

  • Momentum-pressure markers

  • Market-structure break markers

  • Adaptive trend-confirmation ribbon

Manual Trading Panel

The EA provides direct chart-based execution for:

  • Market Buy

  • Market Sell

  • Buy Limit

  • Sell Limit

  • Buy Stop

  • Sell Stop

The user can configure the entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit and trade volume directly from the panel.

Position-Sizing Modes

Two position-sizing methods are available:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Risk-percentage calculation

When risk-percentage mode is selected, the EA calculates the approximate trading volume using the selected account value, Stop Loss distance and risk percentage.

The final volume is normalized according to the broker’s minimum lot, maximum lot and volume-step requirements.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

The EA supports:

  • Configurable Stop Loss

  • Three Take Profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward presets

  • Break-even management

  • Partial position closure

  • Trailing Stop

  • Step-based Stop Loss management

  • Symbol-specific distance settings

When the account and symbol specifications allow it, the total position volume can be divided between several Take Profit levels.

A hedging account is recommended when separate positions with different Take Profit levels are required.

Position-Management Controls

The trading panel includes functions for:

  • Closing all managed positions

  • Closing profitable positions

  • Partial closing

  • Moving Stop Loss to break-even

  • Activating Trailing Stop

  • Activating step-based protection

  • Managing pending orders

  • Managing OCO orders

Positions are managed according to the selected symbol and Magic Number.

OCO Pending Orders

The EA includes One-Cancels-the-Other pending-order functionality.

A Buy Stop and Sell Stop can be placed around the current market price. When one pending order is activated, the EA can automatically remove the opposite pending order.

Grid Basket System

Aegis QuadFlow AI Trader includes a separate grid basket-management module.

The user can start a grid basket manually using:

  • GRID BUY

  • GRID SELL

After the first grid position is opened, the EA can manage additional grid entries according to the configured price distance and basket settings.

Available grid controls include:

  • Grid step

  • Maximum number of trades

  • Initial lot size

  • Lot multiplier

  • Basket profit target

  • Maximum basket drawdown percentage

  • Maximum basket drawdown value

  • Daily grid-loss percentage

  • Daily grid-loss value

  • Basket closure at the drawdown limit

  • Cooldown after basket profit closure

  • Cooldown after drawdown closure

The grid panel displays:

  • Current basket direction

  • Number of grid positions

  • Total basket volume

  • Current basket profit or loss

  • Next grid-entry level

  • Basket profit target

  • Active drawdown limit

  • Estimated basket reward-to-risk relationship

Grid trading and lot multiplication can increase exposure during prolonged market movement. Conservative settings and defined drawdown limits are recommended.

Trading Schedule

The EA includes configurable trading-day and GMT time controls for grid-related trading logic.

The user can select:

  • Allowed trading days

  • GMT session start time

  • GMT session end time

Active grid baskets can continue to be managed outside the selected entry session so that basket profit, drawdown and position-management functions remain operational.

Symbol Profiles

The EA includes predefined distance and trading profiles for several commonly traded markets, including:

  • XAUUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • ETHUSD

  • Major Forex pairs

  • US30

  • US100 and NAS100 variations

  • US500 and SPX500 variations

  • USOIL and WTI variations

Broker symbol names and contract specifications can differ. The selected profile, tick value, Stop Level, lot size and distance units should be checked before trading.

Main Features

  • Centralized ten-indicator AI engine

  • WAIT, SELL, STRONG SELL, BUY and STRONG BUY recommendations

  • Multi-timeframe analysis from M1 to D1

  • Clear Daily Mimic Panel

  • Individual switches for all ten chart indicators

  • Manual market and pending-order execution

  • Fixed-lot and risk-percentage position sizing

  • Multiple Take Profit levels

  • Break-even, partial-close and trailing functions

  • Step-based Stop Loss protection

  • OCO pending-order management

  • Manual grid basket activation

  • Automated grid continuation and basket management

  • Basket profit and drawdown protection

  • GMT trading schedule

  • Symbol-specific trading profiles

  • Magic Number filtering

  • No external indicators required

  • No DLL required

  • No external web service required

Recommended Use

The EA can be used as:

  • A multi-timeframe market-analysis panel

  • A manual trading assistant

  • A position-management system

  • A pending-order management tool

  • A semi-automated grid basket manager

The default chart timeframe is M15, while the AI engine evaluates multiple timeframes independently.

Before using the EA on a live account, test the selected settings on a demo account and confirm that the distance units, lot calculation, Stop Loss, Take Profit and grid parameters are suitable for the broker and symbol.

Risk Notice

Trading financial instruments involves risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital.

The AI recommendations generated by this Expert Advisor are analytical outputs and do not guarantee future market direction or trading results.

Volume data, spreads, candles, execution conditions and contract specifications can differ between brokers. Historical results and previous signals do not guarantee future performance.

Grid trading and lot multiplication can produce substantial drawdown. The user is responsible for selecting appropriate settings, risk limits and trading volume.


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5 (3)
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Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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