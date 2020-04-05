LIUNA Gold

LIUNA Gold EA is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and long-term performance.

The EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD, identifying high-probability breakout opportunities using multiple built-in filters to help reduce unnecessary trades. It simplifies breakout trading by providing flexible settings that allow you to find the configuration that best suits your trading style, while the EA handles trade execution with discipline and consistency.

  • Trend filtering

  • MACD confirmation filter

  • Flexible Stop Loss modes

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Dynamic Equity Scaling (optional)

  • Risk & money management features

  • Broker safety protection

  • Adjustable trade management settings

  • User-friendly input parameters

Every market behaves differently. Take time to explore the available input settings and find the configuration that best suits your trading style, broker, and risk tolerance.

Trading Philosophy

Successful trading is built on three things:

  • Discipline

  • Consistency

  • Belief in your trading plan

This EA is designed to execute your strategy without emotion, helping you stay disciplined even during volatile market conditions.

Important Notice

Trading always involves risk, and losses are a normal part of every profitable trading system. The goal of LIUNA Gold EA is not to win every trade, but to manage risk properly and seek consistent performance over the long term.

For the best experience:

  • Test the EA on a demo account first.

  • Optimize the settings for your preferred symbol and broker.

  • Always use proper risk management.

  • Trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Thank you for choosing LIUNA Gold EA, and we wish you consistent and successful trading.


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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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LUSHA Gold
Smith Jerrichel Henry
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LUSHA Gold EA (MT5) LUSHA Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. It is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and efficient trade execution. Instead of relying on simple signal generation, the EA uses a proprietary decision-making engine that adapts to changing market conditions. Key Features Fully automated trading (No manual intervention required) Optimized for XAUUSD (G
Luymit Gold
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LUYMIT Gold  is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to deliver disciplined and systematic trade execution through a sophisticated multi-layer market analysis process. Rather than relying on a single indicator or simple trading signal, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions before considering an entry. This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades during unfavorable market environments and focuses on opportunities that meet the predefined quality
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