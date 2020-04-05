LIUNA Gold EA is an automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and long-term performance.

The EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD, identifying high-probability breakout opportunities using multiple built-in filters to help reduce unnecessary trades. It simplifies breakout trading by providing flexible settings that allow you to find the configuration that best suits your trading style, while the EA handles trade execution with discipline and consistency.

Trend filtering

MACD confirmation filter

Flexible Stop Loss modes

Trailing Stop management

Dynamic Equity Scaling (optional)

Risk & money management features

Broker safety protection

Adjustable trade management settings

User-friendly input parameters

Every market behaves differently. Take time to explore the available input settings and find the configuration that best suits your trading style, broker, and risk tolerance.

Trading Philosophy

Successful trading is built on three things:

Discipline

Consistency

Belief in your trading plan

This EA is designed to execute your strategy without emotion, helping you stay disciplined even during volatile market conditions.

Important Notice

Trading always involves risk, and losses are a normal part of every profitable trading system. The goal of LIUNA Gold EA is not to win every trade, but to manage risk properly and seek consistent performance over the long term.

For the best experience:

Test the EA on a demo account first.

Optimize the settings for your preferred symbol and broker.

Always use proper risk management.

Trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Thank you for choosing LIUNA Gold EA, and we wish you consistent and successful trading.