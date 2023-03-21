Katsil Gold Scalper Pro

The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail.
With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is characterized by its ability to dynamically adapt to market changes and swiftly respond to emerging trends.

Through a systematic accumulation and analysis of vast amounts of market data, the Katsil Scalper is capable of identifying patterns, correlations, and generating market trend forecasts. Based on this information, the algorithm executes strategic moves at the opportune moment.

The price of my EA is acceptable to all users. Regardless, the price of the EA will rise as much as it pleases to buy it. I can't give away my strategy for nothing, but many users will be able to buy an EA at a reasonable price.


  • Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Recommended account type – any account type.
  • Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:1000
  • Working Timeframe: M15 
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • VPS is recommended. 
Before you buy an advisor, be aware of the potential risks. Test results in the past cannot guarantee them in the future.




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The Gold snatched is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Gold snatcher brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Gold snatcher is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The metho
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Vlada Ivanova
129
Vlada Ivanova 2023.03.22 08:54 
 

22-mar-23 - Rented the EA to check, been over 12 hours not a single trade has been triggered though gold has made some good moves this morning. Wondering if this is how a scalper works ?? Will rate the EA towards the end of the evaluation period.

Gabriel Katao Silwamba
301
Reply from developer Gabriel Katao Silwamba 2023.03.22 11:40
Thank you for your review
Based on our analysis the signal has not kicked in yet ....it may take some time
Reply to review