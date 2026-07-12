Market Structure Toolkit

Fluctuate Intensity Yonggang Shang Индикаторы

This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cycles. Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use. Notice: This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and u