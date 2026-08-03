Gold Magnet EA

🧲 Gold Magnet EA MT5 — Profit Magnet on XAUUSD
Gold Magnet EA is a fully automated, next-generation trading system designed exclusively for gold ( XAUUSD ). The robot uses a unique algorithm for tracking impulses and liquidity zones, literally "attracting" profits during any market movement.
This is a "set it up and get started" solution. You no longer need to spend weeks on optimization, navigate hundreds of indicators, or download other people's setup files. The robot is fully ready to use immediately after installation.
Main advantage: Maximum simplicity
  • 🚀 Zero Setup: All complex mathematical parameters are already programmed into the robot's code.
  • ⚙️ All by default: Optimal settings for the current market are already active. You don't need to change anything.
  • 🛠️ Only one parameter: The only thing you control is your Risk level (Risk/Lot Sizing) for your balance.
📊 Technical requirements and recommendations
  • Working instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)
  • Minimum deposit: $500
  • Recommended deposit: $1,000 and above (for safer money management)
  • Account type: ECN / Raw / Razor with minimal spread on gold
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
💡 How to launch a robot in 3 easy steps:
  1. Open the XAUUSD chart, select the M5 timeframe.
  2. Drag and drop Gold Magnet EA onto the chart.
  3. In the settings, specify the desired Risk (or leave the default initial lot) and enable the Algotrading button.
That's it! The robot is already at work and looking for the ideal entry point.
🛡️ Security and Risk Management
Each robot trade is protected by internal drawdown control algorithms. The system avoids dangerous sit-ins without stops and adapts to high gold volatility during US news releases.
🛑 Important warning
To ensure uninterrupted 24/5 operation of the advisor, we strongly recommend using a VPS server . Any connection interruption or terminal shutdown may disrupt the logic of open trades.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
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Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
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