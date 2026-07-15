Gold Finder AI

An automated trading system for XAUUSD, designed for stable operation on the M5 timeframe without the use of Martingale or risky grids.

Our Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the highly volatile gold market (XAUUSD). Instead of dangerous averaging strategies, the robot uses multi-factor analysis of higher timeframes to find precise entry points, minimizing drawdowns and maximizing profit on every trade. .

🎯 Key Concept: Trend + Pullback on M5

The strategy is based on the classic principle of trend following, entering on corrections. The robot analyzes higher timeframes to determine direction and waits for a pullback on the M5 chart to enter a trade at the best price. .

Trend Filter (H1): We determine the global market direction using moving averages on the hourly chart. This filters out chaotic movements and protects against trading against the "smart money . " Search for a correction (M15): We wait for the price to roll back to key support/resistance levels or to the moving average on M15. Precise Entry (M5): A sniper entry occurs when the price reverses from the correction zone and breaks through the local extreme on M5. This confirms that the correction is complete and the trend is resuming. .

⚙️ Advanced settings and protection

Smart risk management: Automatic lot calculation as a percentage of the current balance. The lot increases proportionally to the deposit growth, but never risks more than the specified percentage per trade. .

Adaptive Trailing Stop: An intelligent profit protection system that trails the stop-loss along with the price, locking in profits on the wave. Configuring trailing stop activation protects the trade from being closed prematurely. .

Spread and slippage control: The robot will not open a trade if the spread exceeds the set limit, and is also protected from poor order execution by the broker. .

📊 Benefits of trading on M5

High Signal Frequency: The M5 timeframe is ideal for gold, allowing you to find multiple quality entry points throughout the day.

Volatility-optimized: The algorithm takes into account the average asset volatility (ATR), automatically adjusting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to current market conditions. .

No Martingale: We strictly adhere to risk management. Each trade is managed separately, eliminating the risk of losing your deposit by "finishing off" a losing position. .

🚀 Quick start

Install the advisor on the XAUUSD chart . Select the M5 timeframe (the internal logic is optimized for it). On the General tab, allow automated trading (Allow Algorithmic Trading). Recommended minimum deposit: $500 (for cent accounts - 500 cents)