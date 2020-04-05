Solace Gold SMC

Solace Gold SMC

Solace Gold SMC is a fully automated, multi-timeframe Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD. It doesn't trade on lagging indicators or arbitrary crossovers — it replicates the top-down decision process an institutional-style SMC trader uses manually, and executes it with zero hesitation and zero emotion.

How it thinks, timeframe by timeframe

The EA starts on the H4 chart to establish directional bias, reading trend through a 50 EMA slope filter combined with swing-structure confirmation (higher-highs/higher-lows for bullish bias, the inverse for bearish). It will not consider a single trade unless the higher timeframe is unambiguously aligned — this single filter alone removes the majority of low-probability counter-trend setups that destroy retail accounts.

Once bias is set, Solace Gold SMC drops to H1 to map supply and demand zones — areas of strong displacement away from consolidation bases, the same zones an SMC trader would mark by hand. It doesn't trade the zone blindly. It waits.

On M15, the EA watches for a liquidity sweep — price wicking through the zone boundary to grab stops before reversing — followed by a break of structure or change of character confirming that the reversal is real, not a fakeout. Only after structure has genuinely shifted does it look for a fair value gap, the imbalance left behind by the displacement move, and waits for price to interact with it. Final entry is only triggered on a bullish/bearish engulfing candle or pin bar — a real, visible rejection candle, not a synthetic signal.

This is a five-stage confluence stack: Bias → Zone → Sweep → Structure Shift → FVG → Candle Confirmation. Every stage must fire before a single order is sent.

Built for capital preservation, not just entries

Position sizing is fully automatic and risk-based — set a risk percentage from 0.5% to 10% per trade and the EA calculates lot size from your live balance and the actual stop distance, every single time. Stop loss is placed logically beyond the liquidity zone, not at an arbitrary pip count. Take profit defaults to a 1–3R adjustable ratio. Trades move to break-even after 1R and begin trailing after 2R, locking in progress as the market extends in your favor. Only one trade is open at a time, and the EA enforces a daily loss limit, a daily profit target, and a hard maximum-drawdown circuit breaker — once any of these are hit, it stops trading for the day, protecting the account rather than chasing one more setup.

Filtered for real market conditions

Trading is restricted to the London and New York sessions — where XAUUSD's liquidity and volatility actually support this strategy — with a maximum spread filter to avoid execution during illiquid or news-spiked conditions, and an ATR-based volatility filter to skip dead, range-bound periods where SMC setups are statistically unreliable. An optional news blackout window is available for traders who want to manually block high-impact release times.

See exactly what it's thinking, in real time

A clean on-chart dashboard displays the current H4 trend, the active H1 supply/demand zone, live BOS/CHoCH status, liquidity sweep detection, FVG status, current risk %, open trade details with live P/L, and daily profit/loss — so you're never trading blind or wondering what the EA is waiting for.

Solace Gold SMC is for traders who understand that XAUUSD punishes impatience and rewards structure. It is not a scalper, not a martingale grid, and not a black box — every decision it makes maps directly to a concept you can verify on the chart yourself.


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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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