Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4

Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4 is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines currency strength, pair recommendations, Ichimoku trend direction and moving average bias in a clear dashboard.

The indicator analyzes the 8 most important currencies:

USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD and NZD

From this, all 28 major currency pairs are automatically calculated and evaluated according to strength, trend direction and signal quality.

Main functions

  • Multi-timeframe currency strength
  • Analysis of all 28 major pairs
  • BUY/SELL Pair Recommendations
  • Ichimoku Multi-Timeframe Scan
  • Moving Average Multi-Timeframe Scan
  • Consensus Ranking of all couples
  • ATR-normalized calculation
  • Broker Prefix/Suffix Support
  • Freely movable dashboard
  • Adjustable colors, columns, and panel size
  • Optional alert for strong signals
  • No EA, no automated trading
  • Works directly in the chart window

How does the indicator work?

The Ichimoku Strength Meter measures the movement of each currency pair over multiple timeframes. This movement can be normalized using the Average True Range (ATR) to prevent volatile pairs or JPY pairs from distorting the calculation.

The strength is then distributed between the base and quote currencies. This creates a clear ranking of the strongest and weakest currencies.

Additionally, the indicator scans all 28 pairs with:

  • Ichimoku Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou Span
  • Moving Averages 5 / 10 / 20 / 50 / 100 / 200
  • Multi-timeframe weighting
  • Bullish/Bearish percentage display

Applications

This indicator is particularly suitable for traders who want to quickly identify:

  • which currency is currently strong
  • which currency is currently weak
  • which couples show a clear trend
  • where Ichimoku and MA scan coincide
  • which pairs might be interesting for trend following, pullback or breakout

Standard time units

The indicator uses the following by default:

  • M15
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

All time units, periods and weightings can be individually adjusted.

Notice

This indicator is an analysis and decision-making tool. It does not automatically open trades and does not constitute financial advice. Please test each strategy first in a demo account.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (9)
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Thomas Steinmassl
Эксперты
PAC Trend Rider EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Price Action Channel (PAC) . The EA is designed to detect breakout and pullback opportunities around the PAC channel and can combine these entries with professional trend, volatility and risk management filters. This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want to trade clear market trends automatically while keeping full control over entries, exits, risk and trading conditions. How does PAC Trend Rider EA wo
TimeTrade Pro EA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Эксперты
TimeTrade Pro EA is a simple and clearly structured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically opens Buy and Sell trades at predefined times. The EA is suitable for traders who want to automate fixed trading times, session strategies, time-of-day setups, or time-based backtests. The Expert Advisor can open one Buy trade and one Sell trade per trading day. Buy and Sell times can be configured separately. In addition, Buy and Sell positions can optionally be closed automatically at predefi
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