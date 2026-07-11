Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.50
- 激活: 20
Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4 is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines currency strength, pair recommendations, Ichimoku trend direction and moving average bias in a clear dashboard.
The indicator analyzes the 8 most important currencies:
USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD and NZD
From this, all 28 major currency pairs are automatically calculated and evaluated according to strength, trend direction and signal quality.
Main functions
- Multi-timeframe currency strength
- Analysis of all 28 major pairs
- BUY/SELL Pair Recommendations
- Ichimoku Multi-Timeframe Scan
- Moving Average Multi-Timeframe Scan
- Consensus Ranking of all couples
- ATR-normalized calculation
- Broker Prefix/Suffix Support
- Freely movable dashboard
- Adjustable colors, columns, and panel size
- Optional alert for strong signals
- No EA, no automated trading
- Works directly in the chart window
How does the indicator work?
The Ichimoku Strength Meter measures the movement of each currency pair over multiple timeframes. This movement can be normalized using the Average True Range (ATR) to prevent volatile pairs or JPY pairs from distorting the calculation.
The strength is then distributed between the base and quote currencies. This creates a clear ranking of the strongest and weakest currencies.
Additionally, the indicator scans all 28 pairs with:
- Ichimoku Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou Span
- Moving Averages 5 / 10 / 20 / 50 / 100 / 200
- Multi-timeframe weighting
- Bullish/Bearish percentage display
Applications
This indicator is particularly suitable for traders who want to quickly identify:
- which currency is currently strong
- which currency is currently weak
- which couples show a clear trend
- where Ichimoku and MA scan coincide
- which pairs might be interesting for trend following, pullback or breakout
Standard time units
The indicator uses the following by default:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
All time units, periods and weightings can be individually adjusted.
Notice
This indicator is an analysis and decision-making tool. It does not automatically open trades and does not constitute financial advice. Please test each strategy first in a demo account.