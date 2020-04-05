Sentinel Price Action Risk Manager

Sentinel is a multi-symbol price action Expert Advisor. It follows one idea shared by classic trading books: careful risk management protects the account, not a single entry signal.

Sentinel automates a price action workflow and applies consistent risk control on every trade. It is a tool for disciplined execution.

How it trades

It opens trades only in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, at support and resistance or at a Fibonacci pull-back area, and confirms them with candlestick patterns such as the pin bar, engulfing and inside bar. Chart, harmonic and Elliott wave patterns add confluence. Every position uses a predefined risk based on the account balance, with a fixed stop-loss.

Risk management

Account drawdown limit that pauses trading (default 8 percent)

Daily profit target that stops for the day once reached

Trailing profit protection that locks in a rising floor

Position sizing that is reduced during a drawdown

Cool-down after a losing trade

Daily loss limit and a limit on the number of open trades

Spread filter that adapts to volatility

A volatility check that learns each market's normal range and stands aside during abnormal spikes or unusually quiet conditions

A news filter that pauses new entries around high-impact economic events for the symbol's currencies (live and demo charts)

A final account protection that closes every position and stops trading if the total equity loss reaches a set limit (default 25 percent)

A self-calibrating trend-quality filter (Kaufman efficiency ratio): each market learns its own normal trend quality and enters only when the current trend is cleaner than that

A currency exposure limit: no more than two open trades share one currency, so three dollar pairs can never quietly become one large dollar position

A stale-trade exit: a position that goes nowhere for two days is closed, freeing the slot for a fresh signal

Per-market daily accounts: each market banks its own good day or rests after its own bad day, so one market hitting its daily limit never stops the others. Account-level protections still guard the whole account.

How to run several markets

Attach Sentinel to one chart only. It trades every market in its symbol list from that single chart, and each market keeps its own daily account. There is no need to attach it to several charts; if you do, give every chart its own magic number.

It uses no martingale, no grid and no averaging down.

On-chart information

A dashboard that shows balance, equity, the daily result, drawdown against the limit, open trades, trades today and win rate

Buttons to pause the robot, close all trades, or save a chart image

Support and resistance areas, and live entry, take-profit and stop-loss levels

A countdown to the close of the current candle

An optional dark chart theme

Optional push notifications for trades and events

A Quick Test switch that turns every visual off for the fastest possible backtests (on by default in the Strategy Tester; live charts always show the dashboard)

Compatibility

Works on any broker and resolves symbol names automatically

Adapts to each market by itself: the stop distance, position size, spread limit and volatility check are all measured from that symbol's own data, so gold, forex pairs and indices each get their own settings without manual tuning

Works on Standard, Cent, Pro, Raw and Zero accounts, with commission included in the position size

Suited to major forex pairs and metals on the one hour timeframe

Recommended start

Test on a demo account first, on major forex pairs and gold, on the one hour timeframe, with 0.5 to 1 percent risk per trade. Risk above 1 percent is not recommended: the protection layers then increasingly pause trading while the drawdown grows. Sentinel follows trends, so it is most at home in markets that trend, such as the metals; equity indices are the noisiest markets and suit it least. Recommended minimum deposit: 500 USD, or a cent account. On a smaller deposit the broker minimum lot can exceed the chosen risk per trade; Sentinel then skips such trades and explains why in the journal, instead of silently taking an oversized position.

Important

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No Expert Advisor can promise profit. Test on a demo account first, use only money you can afford to lose, and forward-test before trading live.