SwingZoneEA

5

Swing Zone EA – Smart Zone Trading with Fibonacci Targets

Swing Zone EA automatically detects high-probability support and resistance zones using fractal swing points confirmed by candlestick patterns and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). When price touches a zone, the EA opens up to 4 positions, each with its own Take Profit placed on Fibonacci extension levels measured from the zone itself, and a Stop Loss placed on a negative Fibonacci level behind the zone.

How it works

  1. The EA scans the chart for fractal highs and lows and validates them with candlestick patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Doji, Hammer, Shooting Star, Institutional candle) or pure fractals.
  2. Each zone gets a strength score (0–100) based on candle size, volume, and number of touches. Weak zones are automatically replaced.
  3. An optional SMC filter trades only in the direction of market structure (after BOS/CHoCH) and can detect Order Blocks as zones.
  4. Entry modes: instant entry on zone touch, bounce confirmation, or breakout.
  5. On entry, the EA draws the full Fibonacci map on the zone (0%, 100%, SL level, TP1–TP4) and opens 1–4 positions with targets at 127.2%, 161.8%, 200%, and 261.8%.
  6. Positions are protected with Break Even and Trailing Stop.

Key features

  • Automatic zone detection with strength-based transparency (stronger zone = darker color)
  • 6 candlestick pattern filters, individually switchable
  • SMC filter: BOS/CHoCH structure lines and Order Block zones
  • Fibonacci multi-TP system drawn directly on the touched zone
  • Fibonacci-based Stop Loss (e.g. -26% of the zone range)
  • Trailing Stop, Break Even, automatic TP update to the nearest opposite zone
  • Fixed lot or risk-percent money management with broker limit checks
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

Interactive on-chart panel

Modern dark glass panel with live info (spread, zones, pattern, open trades, daily P/L, nearest zone, ATR) and full control without restarting the EA: Lot, Risk %, number of Fibo trades, SL Fibo level, Max trades, Touch/Trailing/BreakEven/Fibo-lines toggles, manual BUY NOW / SELL NOW, Close, Stop All, and panel collapse. All panel settings are saved automatically.

Input parameters

Fractal Settings

  • Left Bars / Right Bars – candles on each side required to confirm a swing point
  • Max Active Zones – maximum zones kept on the chart

Pattern Settings

  • Pin Bar / Engulfing / Doji / Hammer / Shooting Star / Institutional – enable each pattern filter
  • Pin Bar Tail/Body Ratio, Doji Max Body/Range, Institutional Body/Range – pattern sensitivity
  • Min Candle Size vs ATR – rejects weak candles

SMC Filter

  • Enable SMC Filter – trade only with market structure
  • Use SMC Zones / Order Blocks – detect OB zones after structure breaks
  • Only After BOS / Show BOS Lines – structure confirmation and display

Trading Settings

  • Enable Trading, Trade On Zone Touch, Bounce Signals, Breakout Signals – entry modes
  • Use Fibonacci TP, Fibo Trades Count (1–4), Fibo TP1–TP4 (%) – multi-target system
  • Fibo SL Level % – Stop Loss as a negative Fibonacci level (e.g. -26)
  • Max Open Trades, Magic Number, Slippage

Risk Management

  • Lot Type (Fixed / % of Balance), Fixed Lot, Risk % – position sizing
  • Trailing Stop / Step, Break Even After / Offset, Max Lot Size

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15–H1 | Any symbol; tested on Gold and major FX pairs
  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD (0.01 lot) | Low-spread ECN account recommended
  • Always test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before live use

Risk warning: trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use money management appropriate to your account.


Reviews 3
Grigori Shukowski
926
Grigori Shukowski 2026.07.22 10:27 
 

Good EA

Sam1974
37
Sam1974 2026.07.14 12:29 
 

I like this EA, small wins but quality ones and consitent during normal days, I made $20 on a $100 account in one day with the win rate of 85% but it does not work well during news release or high volatile market conditions since there is no news filter. I was going to leave 5 stars but then I lost over $45 in 3 mins when the news were released. It did not also respect my $10/trade SL during that time either. If the developer can add the news filter so that it does not place any trades 15 mins before after the new were to release this EA would really do well! Also,if ATR based TP option can be added other than FIBO TPs or fixed TPthat would be much appreciated!!

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4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Grigori Shukowski
926
Grigori Shukowski 2026.07.22 10:27 
 

Good EA

Firas Jerbi
785
Reply from developer Firas Jerbi 2026.07.22 10:30
thx :D
Sam1974
37
Sam1974 2026.07.14 12:29 
 

I like this EA, small wins but quality ones and consitent during normal days, I made $20 on a $100 account in one day with the win rate of 85% but it does not work well during news release or high volatile market conditions since there is no news filter. I was going to leave 5 stars but then I lost over $45 in 3 mins when the news were released. It did not also respect my $10/trade SL during that time either. If the developer can add the news filter so that it does not place any trades 15 mins before after the new were to release this EA would really do well! Also,if ATR based TP option can be added other than FIBO TPs or fixed TPthat would be much appreciated!!

wasselk512
37
wasselk512 2026.07.08 20:13 
 

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