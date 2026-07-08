SwingZoneEA
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 22 七月 2026
Swing Zone EA – Smart Zone Trading with Fibonacci Targets
Swing Zone EA automatically detects high-probability support and resistance zones using fractal swing points confirmed by candlestick patterns and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). When price touches a zone, the EA opens up to 4 positions, each with its own Take Profit placed on Fibonacci extension levels measured from the zone itself, and a Stop Loss placed on a negative Fibonacci level behind the zone.
How it works
- The EA scans the chart for fractal highs and lows and validates them with candlestick patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Doji, Hammer, Shooting Star, Institutional candle) or pure fractals.
- Each zone gets a strength score (0–100) based on candle size, volume, and number of touches. Weak zones are automatically replaced.
- An optional SMC filter trades only in the direction of market structure (after BOS/CHoCH) and can detect Order Blocks as zones.
- Entry modes: instant entry on zone touch, bounce confirmation, or breakout.
- On entry, the EA draws the full Fibonacci map on the zone (0%, 100%, SL level, TP1–TP4) and opens 1–4 positions with targets at 127.2%, 161.8%, 200%, and 261.8%.
- Positions are protected with Break Even and Trailing Stop.
Key features
- Automatic zone detection with strength-based transparency (stronger zone = darker color)
- 6 candlestick pattern filters, individually switchable
- SMC filter: BOS/CHoCH structure lines and Order Block zones
- Fibonacci multi-TP system drawn directly on the touched zone
- Fibonacci-based Stop Loss (e.g. -26% of the zone range)
- Trailing Stop, Break Even, automatic TP update to the nearest opposite zone
- Fixed lot or risk-percent money management with broker limit checks
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
Interactive on-chart panel
Modern dark glass panel with live info (spread, zones, pattern, open trades, daily P/L, nearest zone, ATR) and full control without restarting the EA: Lot, Risk %, number of Fibo trades, SL Fibo level, Max trades, Touch/Trailing/BreakEven/Fibo-lines toggles, manual BUY NOW / SELL NOW, Close, Stop All, and panel collapse. All panel settings are saved automatically.
Input parameters
Fractal Settings
- Left Bars / Right Bars – candles on each side required to confirm a swing point
- Max Active Zones – maximum zones kept on the chart
Pattern Settings
- Pin Bar / Engulfing / Doji / Hammer / Shooting Star / Institutional – enable each pattern filter
- Pin Bar Tail/Body Ratio, Doji Max Body/Range, Institutional Body/Range – pattern sensitivity
- Min Candle Size vs ATR – rejects weak candles
SMC Filter
- Enable SMC Filter – trade only with market structure
- Use SMC Zones / Order Blocks – detect OB zones after structure breaks
- Only After BOS / Show BOS Lines – structure confirmation and display
Trading Settings
- Enable Trading, Trade On Zone Touch, Bounce Signals, Breakout Signals – entry modes
- Use Fibonacci TP, Fibo Trades Count (1–4), Fibo TP1–TP4 (%) – multi-target system
- Fibo SL Level % – Stop Loss as a negative Fibonacci level (e.g. -26)
- Max Open Trades, Magic Number, Slippage
Risk Management
- Lot Type (Fixed / % of Balance), Fixed Lot, Risk % – position sizing
- Trailing Stop / Step, Break Even After / Offset, Max Lot Size
Recommendations
- Timeframes: M15–H1 | Any symbol; tested on Gold and major FX pairs
- Minimum deposit: 100 USD (0.01 lot) | Low-spread ECN account recommended
- Always test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before live use
Risk warning: trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use money management appropriate to your account.
My friend, you are more than wonderful, truly. With you is Firas Iskandar. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, keep it up, champ!