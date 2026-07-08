SwingZoneEA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.1
- Обновлено: 22 июля 2026
Swing Zone EA – Smart Zone Trading with Fibonacci Targets
Swing Zone EA automatically detects high-probability support and resistance zones using fractal swing points confirmed by candlestick patterns and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). When price touches a zone, the EA opens up to 4 positions, each with its own Take Profit placed on Fibonacci extension levels measured from the zone itself, and a Stop Loss placed on a negative Fibonacci level behind the zone.
How it works
- The EA scans the chart for fractal highs and lows and validates them with candlestick patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Doji, Hammer, Shooting Star, Institutional candle) or pure fractals.
- Each zone gets a strength score (0–100) based on candle size, volume, and number of touches. Weak zones are automatically replaced.
- An optional SMC filter trades only in the direction of market structure (after BOS/CHoCH) and can detect Order Blocks as zones.
- Entry modes: instant entry on zone touch, bounce confirmation, or breakout.
- On entry, the EA draws the full Fibonacci map on the zone (0%, 100%, SL level, TP1–TP4) and opens 1–4 positions with targets at 127.2%, 161.8%, 200%, and 261.8%.
- Positions are protected with Break Even and Trailing Stop.
Key features
- Automatic zone detection with strength-based transparency (stronger zone = darker color)
- 6 candlestick pattern filters, individually switchable
- SMC filter: BOS/CHoCH structure lines and Order Block zones
- Fibonacci multi-TP system drawn directly on the touched zone
- Fibonacci-based Stop Loss (e.g. -26% of the zone range)
- Trailing Stop, Break Even, automatic TP update to the nearest opposite zone
- Fixed lot or risk-percent money management with broker limit checks
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
Interactive on-chart panel
Modern dark glass panel with live info (spread, zones, pattern, open trades, daily P/L, nearest zone, ATR) and full control without restarting the EA: Lot, Risk %, number of Fibo trades, SL Fibo level, Max trades, Touch/Trailing/BreakEven/Fibo-lines toggles, manual BUY NOW / SELL NOW, Close, Stop All, and panel collapse. All panel settings are saved automatically.
Input parameters
Fractal Settings
- Left Bars / Right Bars – candles on each side required to confirm a swing point
- Max Active Zones – maximum zones kept on the chart
Pattern Settings
- Pin Bar / Engulfing / Doji / Hammer / Shooting Star / Institutional – enable each pattern filter
- Pin Bar Tail/Body Ratio, Doji Max Body/Range, Institutional Body/Range – pattern sensitivity
- Min Candle Size vs ATR – rejects weak candles
SMC Filter
- Enable SMC Filter – trade only with market structure
- Use SMC Zones / Order Blocks – detect OB zones after structure breaks
- Only After BOS / Show BOS Lines – structure confirmation and display
Trading Settings
- Enable Trading, Trade On Zone Touch, Bounce Signals, Breakout Signals – entry modes
- Use Fibonacci TP, Fibo Trades Count (1–4), Fibo TP1–TP4 (%) – multi-target system
- Fibo SL Level % – Stop Loss as a negative Fibonacci level (e.g. -26)
- Max Open Trades, Magic Number, Slippage
Risk Management
- Lot Type (Fixed / % of Balance), Fixed Lot, Risk % – position sizing
- Trailing Stop / Step, Break Even After / Offset, Max Lot Size
Recommendations
- Timeframes: M15–H1 | Any symbol; tested on Gold and major FX pairs
- Minimum deposit: 100 USD (0.01 lot) | Low-spread ECN account recommended
- Always test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before live use
Risk warning: trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use money management appropriate to your account.
Good EA