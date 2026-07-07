Break The Rules Grid

Break The Rules Grid

Break The Rules Grid is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a Grid Long Bias trading strategy.

The EA divides the investment into multiple price levels (Grid) and automatically manages open positions. It allows traders to control capital allocation while providing flexible money management settings.

Key Features

  • Fully automated Grid Trading system

  • Grid Long Bias strategy

  • Customizable Maximum Investment

  • Optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD

  • Automatic position and order management

  • Supports both Standard and Cent accounts

Recommended Settings

max_range_percent

Adjust this value according to the volatility of the trading instrument.

Recommended values:

  • BTCUSD: 80

  • XAUUSD: 40

These values can be adjusted depending on market conditions and your preferred level of risk.

Maximum Investment

max_invest_by_start_balance = true

The EA calculates the maximum investment based on the account balance when the EA starts. The total value of all Grid positions will not exceed this amount.

max_invest_by_start_balance = false

The EA uses the value specified in custom_max_invest as the maximum investment. The total value of all Grid positions will not exceed the specified amount.

custom_max_invest

  • Setting custom_max_invest equal to your account capital means the EA operates without increasing exposure through leverage.

  • Setting custom_max_invest higher than your available capital increases market exposure and therefore increases trading risk.

Recommendations

  • Test the EA on a Demo account before using it on a Live account.

  • Adjust the parameters according to the instrument and market conditions.

  • Grid trading involves risk during strong trending markets. Please understand the strategy and configure the EA according to your own risk tolerance before trading with real funds.

Break The Rules Grid is designed to provide a flexible and automated Grid Trading solution while allowing traders to maintain full control over capital allocation and risk management.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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