Break The Rules Grid

Break The Rules Grid is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a Grid Long Bias trading strategy.

The EA divides the investment into multiple price levels (Grid) and automatically manages open positions. It allows traders to control capital allocation while providing flexible money management settings.

Key Features

Fully automated Grid Trading system

Grid Long Bias strategy

Customizable Maximum Investment

Optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD

Automatic position and order management

Supports both Standard and Cent accounts

Recommended Settings

max_range_percent

Adjust this value according to the volatility of the trading instrument.

Recommended values:

BTCUSD: 80

XAUUSD: 40

These values can be adjusted depending on market conditions and your preferred level of risk.

Maximum Investment

max_invest_by_start_balance = true

The EA calculates the maximum investment based on the account balance when the EA starts. The total value of all Grid positions will not exceed this amount.

max_invest_by_start_balance = false

The EA uses the value specified in custom_max_invest as the maximum investment. The total value of all Grid positions will not exceed the specified amount.

custom_max_invest

Setting custom_max_invest equal to your account capital means the EA operates without increasing exposure through leverage.

Setting custom_max_invest higher than your available capital increases market exposure and therefore increases trading risk.

Recommendations

Test the EA on a Demo account before using it on a Live account.

Adjust the parameters according to the instrument and market conditions.

Grid trading involves risk during strong trending markets. Please understand the strategy and configure the EA according to your own risk tolerance before trading with real funds.

Break The Rules Grid is designed to provide a flexible and automated Grid Trading solution while allowing traders to maintain full control over capital allocation and risk management.