Break The Rules Grid
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Break The Rules Grid is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a Grid Long Bias trading strategy.
The EA divides the investment into multiple price levels (Grid) and automatically manages open positions. It allows traders to control capital allocation while providing flexible money management settings.
Key Features
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Fully automated Grid Trading system
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Grid Long Bias strategy
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Customizable Maximum Investment
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Optimized for XAUUSD and BTCUSD
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Automatic position and order management
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Supports both Standard and Cent accounts
Recommended Settings
max_range_percent
Adjust this value according to the volatility of the trading instrument.
Recommended values:
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BTCUSD: 80
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XAUUSD: 40
These values can be adjusted depending on market conditions and your preferred level of risk.
Maximum Investment
max_invest_by_start_balance = true
The EA calculates the maximum investment based on the account balance when the EA starts. The total value of all Grid positions will not exceed this amount.
max_invest_by_start_balance = false
The EA uses the value specified in custom_max_invest as the maximum investment. The total value of all Grid positions will not exceed the specified amount.
custom_max_invest
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Setting custom_max_invest equal to your account capital means the EA operates without increasing exposure through leverage.
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Setting custom_max_invest higher than your available capital increases market exposure and therefore increases trading risk.
Recommendations
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Test the EA on a Demo account before using it on a Live account.
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Adjust the parameters according to the instrument and market conditions.
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Grid trading involves risk during strong trending markets. Please understand the strategy and configure the EA according to your own risk tolerance before trading with real funds.
Break The Rules Grid is designed to provide a flexible and automated Grid Trading solution while allowing traders to maintain full control over capital allocation and risk management.