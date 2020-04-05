ATX Chain Current

ATX Chain Current — Trend-Riding Expert Advisor for BTC/USD (H4)

OVERVIEW

ATX Chain Current is a trend-riding Expert Advisor engineered for Bitcoin
(BTC/USD) on the H4 timeframe. It is built around a single conviction about
crypto's character: Bitcoin's returns are fat-tailed. A small number of
powerful, extended moves account for a disproportionate share of the
opportunity — and the costliest mistake a trend system can make is to cut
those moves short. ATX Chain Current is the one EA in the AnyTradeX suite
designed to let a winner run.

This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.

HOW IT TRADES

The EA first establishes the market regime using an exponential moving-average
structure: it will only consider long entries while the regime is bullish, and
short entries while it is bearish. Within that regime, it enters on a genuine
breakout — when price closes beyond the extreme of a Donchian channel of
recent bars, confirming that momentum, not noise, is driving the move. An
optional trend-strength filter (ADX) can require that a real trend is present
before any position is taken.

The exit is what sets this EA apart. There is no fixed take profit. Instead, a
volatility-based (ATR) trailing stop follows the position, tightening only —
never loosening — as the trade moves in your favour. A modest move is given
room to become a large one; the trade is closed only when the market itself
turns. This is a deliberate design choice for an asset whose biggest moves are
precisely the ones worth holding.

Once a trade has moved far enough into profit, the stop locks to breakeven and
then continues to trail at a tighter distance — so a position that has already
proven itself can no longer give back its entire unrealized gain on a single
sharp reversal, while still leaving room for the trend to keep extending.

Every position opens with a protective initial stop. There is no averaging
down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands or falls
on its own merit.

The protective stop lives on the broker's server, not inside the EA — so your
defined downside stays capped even if the EA stops running for any reason.
While it is stopped, though, the position cannot keep trailing, and because
there is no fixed take profit it simply rests at its last protective stop
until the EA runs again. If it restarts on the same chart, it resumes managing
the open trade automatically.

THE ATX RISK ENGINE

Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:

- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
  grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
  drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
  never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
  account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
  across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a volatility spike blows past the
  stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage — an
  essential safeguard on an instrument as volatile as Bitcoin.
- ATR trailing stop that tightens only and never loosens, with a breakeven
  lock and tighter follow-through once a trade has proven itself, protecting
  open profit while giving a trend room to develop.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
  that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.

Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

- Symbol:     BTC/USD
- Timeframe:  H4
- Account:    Hedging or netting
- Capital:    Higher capital advised — Bitcoin's volatility demands wider stops
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.

IMPORTANT

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Cryptocurrency is exceptionally volatile; trade responsibly and only
with capital you can afford to risk.

No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.
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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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