Perpetuum Mobile MT5

Easy to use, fully automated neural network trading robot. Works on the H1 timeframe with two currency pairs (AUDCAD, USDCAD). Limitations of the free version - only two currency pairs support (7 in the full version) and 0.01 lots max order size.


Minimal recommended deposit size:

  • with grid enabled - $150 per symbol;
  • with grid disabled - $100 for all symbols.

Paramutras
  • Instruments - currency pairs to trade;
  • Order size calc method - type of the calculation of the order size;
  • Fixed order size - size of the orders;
  • Percentage of the deposit - size of the orders as a percentage of the deposit;
  • Emergency stop - stops trading in case of negative results;
  • Close orders when stop - choosing an action option when emergency stops are triggered;
  • Depth of analyze (days) - time period for analyzing emergency stop trigger conditions;
  • Max money loss to stop - maximum losses in the deposit currency to trigger emergency stop;
  • Max deposit percent loss to stop - maximum losses as a percentage of the deposit for triggering emergency stop;
  • Take profit / Stop loss / Traling stop - fixed sizes of SL/TP/trailing;
  • Enable grid of orders - enable grid usage strategy;
  • Max grid orders - the maximum possible number of orders in the grid;
  • Grid multiplier - order size multiplier in the grid;
  • Grid step (points) - step between grid orders;
  • Grid profit (points) - general TP level for all grid orders;
  • Max spread - limitation of max spread value for opening positions;
  • use GUI - use of the EA's graphical interface;
  • GUI font size - size of the graphical interface font;
  • Order comment - comment for orders;
  • Orders magics - ID of the orders.




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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Perpetuum Mobile for MT4
Ivan Negreshnyi
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Easy to use, fully automated neural network trading robot. Works on the H1 timeframe with two currency pairs (AUDCAD, USDCAD). Limitations of the free version - only two currency pairs support (7 in the full version) and 0.01 lots max order size. Minimal recommended deposit size: with grid enabled - $150 per symbol; with grid disabled - $100 for all symbols. Parameters Instruments - currency pairs to trade; Order size calc method - type of the calculation of the order size; Fixed order size -
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