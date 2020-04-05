Xauusd Scalper Gold MT5

EA " XAUUSD Scalper Gold MT5 "

Safe & Stable Gold Trading EA with Low Drawdown.
Trend-following. Trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend,
with entries executed on lower timeframes for precision.
■ Strategy
• Fully Automated Trading System
• Optimized for XAUUSD
• Works best on timeframe M15
• Uses trend + momentum confirmation
• Fixed 3% Risk Per Trade
• 24H automated execution (never miss opportunities)
• No trading session restriction
• No need to avoid news events
• No martingale
• No grid
.................................................
■ Input Parameters
• Risk & Money Management
Risk (% of Balance)

• Multi-Order : 
Max orders, Min spacing between orders (x ATR)

• SL/TP Mode : 
SL mode (Swing High/Low or ATR), Swing High/Low lookback bars, buffer swing (Points), TP as RR of Swing, SL of ATR, TP as RR of ATR

• Loss Streak Protection :
Enable stop-trading on consecutive losses, Number of consecutive losses before pause, Number of signals to skip after loss limit hit

• Timeframe : 
Entry timeframe, Trend filter timeframe (larger)

• Filter TF EMA (Trend Filter): 
Enable EMA Slow, EMA Slow Period, Enable EMA Fast, EMA Fast Period

• Entry TF EMA : 
Enable EMA on Entry TF (entry filter), EMA Period on Entry TF

• Other Indicator : 
MACD Fast/Slow/Signal periods, Parabolic SAR step/maximum, ATR period

• Break Even : 
Enable Break Even system, Break Even RR, Break Even buffer (Points)

• Trailing Stop : 
Enable Trailing Stop, Trailing Stop distance (x ATR)

• Panel Display : 
Panel update interval (seconds), Panel X position, Panel Y position

Backtest Mode : 
Backtest (Light - no panel, fast / Full display)
.............................................
■ example Backtest  2024.06 – 2026.05 (2 years)
• Symbol : XAUUSD
• Broker : ICMarkets / Pepperstone / IUX
• Backtested on 3 brokers using the same default parameter settings.
• Timeframe : M15
• Lot Size : Fixed 3% Risk Per Trade
• Entry Method : Opens 2 positions per signal
• Entry Distance : ATR distance
• Leverage : 1:100 (Used for Backtesting)


📊 Performance Comparison (2024.06 – 2026.05)

Data Point IC Markets Pepperstone IUX
Modeling Quality 99% 98% 97%
Initial Deposit 1,000 USD 1,000 USD 1,000 USD
Total Net Profit +10,041.58 USD +10,458.48 USD +10,442.92 USD
Profit Factor 1.43 1.39 1.43
Win Rate 69.17% 69.77% 69.43%
Max Drawdown 20.25% 20.81% 22.05%
Total Trades 626 622 628
Recovery Factor 4.70 4.21 5.07
Sharpe Ratio 3.35 3.37 3.34

📌 Key Takeaways from Multi-Broker Testing :
As demonstrated in the comparison table, the strategy exhibits exceptional robustness across entirely different broker environments, execution speeds, and spread conditions. It consistently maintains a solid ~69% Win Rate while strictly keeping the Max Equity Drawdown well-controlled between 20% and 22% across all tested platforms. This delivers solid proof that the EA is broker-independent and has not been over-optimized for any single broker, ensuring reliable, stable, and transparent performance for your live trading account.

✓ Recommendation:

For Best Performance : Raw/ECN 
Account : Minimum Deposit  1,000 USD

This EA is designed to work properly on both Real and Demo accounts.
For the most accurate backtesting results, it is recommended to use XAUUSD symbols with 2 decimal digits.

The default settings have been optimized based on successful backtest results.
You are free to modify the parameters, but please backtest your custom settings first to confirm that they perform better before using them on a Real account.

💚 A Sincere Recommendation from the Seller
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please ensure that you understand the EA's strategy and the risks involved before purchasing.
🔥 Special Launch Promotion! 🔥

Only 99 USD for the first 5 customers!

After that, the price will increase to 199 USD
Gold EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Robot, Gold Scalper, EA Gold, Gold MT5, Gold scalping
XAUUSD Robot, Gold Expert Advisor, AI Gold EA, Auto Gold Trader, Xauusd scalping
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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