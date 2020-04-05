Xauusd Scalper Gold MT5

As demonstrated in the comparison table, the strategy exhibits exceptional robustness across entirely different broker environments, execution speeds, and spread conditions. It consistently maintains a solid ~69% Win Rate while strictly keeping the Max Equity Drawdown well-controlled between 20% and 22% across all tested platforms. This delivers solid proof that the EA is broker-independent and has not been over-optimized for any single broker, ensuring reliable, stable, and transparent performance for your live trading account.

✓ Recommendation:

For Best Performance : Raw/ECN

Account : Minimum Deposit 1,000 USD





This EA is designed to work properly on both Real and Demo accounts.

For the most accurate backtesting results, it is recommended to use XAUUSD symbols with 2 decimal digits.





The default settings have been optimized based on successful backtest results.

You are free to modify the parameters, but please backtest your custom settings first to confirm that they perform better before using them on a Real account.





💚 A Sincere Recommendation from the Seller