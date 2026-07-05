- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|278
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-256
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Powered by GoldSeekIQ - a semi-automated, precision pullback engine for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
Most Gold systems chase price mid-move. GoldSeekIQ does the opposite - it waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result: a structurally higher Risk-to-Reward ratio from the moment each trade fills.
Trades are hybrid; manual bar-selection and selective auto-execution, built on a top-down institutional framework - W1, D1 and H4 Supply/Demand zones, High-Liquidity Candles (HLC), institutional liquidity levels and six H4 reversal patterns led by the Failure Swing. Every signal and every trade taken is 100% price action - no lagging indicators, ever.
📌 Signal Facts
· Symbol: XAUUSD
· Frequency: 4-5 setups per week (3-6 very low risk entries per setup)
· Style: Session/Day trading. Pullback, pending/market orders - no martingale, no grid, no averaging
· Risk: 1–1.5% per setup (up to 2% on high-confluence setups)
⚠️ Trading foreign exchange on leverage carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your initial investment. Only invest what you can afford to lose.
USD
USD
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