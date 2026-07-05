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Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

GoldSeekIQ Live

Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

  • Day trader, Developer, Educator at  Blue Mont Capital
  • Poland
  • 1422
5 (3)
Welcome, and thanks for stopping by.
6 products 1 signal
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
278
Profit Trades:
161 (57.91%)
Loss Trades:
117 (42.09%)
Best trade:
64.73 USD
Worst trade:
-70.08 USD
Gross Profit:
1 982.74 USD (189 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 238.92 USD (169 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (637.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
637.69 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
13.30%
Max deposit load:
1.59%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
87 (31.29%)
Short Trades:
191 (68.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 USD
Average Profit:
12.32 USD
Average Loss:
-19.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-364.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-541.42 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.35%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
675.89 USD
Maximal:
695.40 USD (6.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.94% (695.18 USD)
By Equity:
1.91% (193.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 278
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -256
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.73 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -364.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Powered by GoldSeekIQ - a semi-automated, precision pullback engine for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

Most Gold systems chase price mid-move. GoldSeekIQ does the opposite - it waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result: a structurally higher Risk-to-Reward ratio from the moment each trade fills.

Trades are hybrid; manual bar-selection and selective auto-execution, built on a top-down institutional framework - W1, D1 and H4 Supply/Demand zones, High-Liquidity Candles (HLC), institutional liquidity levels and six H4 reversal patterns led by the Failure Swing. Every signal and every trade taken is 100% price action - no lagging indicators, ever.

📌 Signal Facts
· Symbol: XAUUSD
· Frequency: 4-5 setups per week (3-6 very low risk entries per setup)
· Style: Session/Day trading. Pullback, pending/market orders - no martingale, no grid, no averaging
· Risk: 1–1.5% per setup (up to 2% on high-confluence setups)

⚠️ Trading foreign exchange on leverage carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose some or all of your initial investment. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 06:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 16:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.05 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldSeekIQ Live
50 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
9
17%
278
57%
13%
0.88
-0.92
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

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