GoldSeekIQ

Most Gold robots chase price, trading breakouts mid-journey or when the move is exhausted. GoldSeekIQ does the exact opposite. It is a precision pullback engine that waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result? Straight out of the gate, your Risk-to-Reward ratio is structurally higher than most systems on the market.
This isn't another blind set-and-forget robot. It's a precision tool that shows its work - and puts you in the driver's seat. GoldSeekIQ reads the market top-down - mapping H4 reversals, institutional liquidity levels (HLCs), and Supply/Demand zones. When a high-probability setup lines up, like our signature Failure Swing combined with an HLC liquidity tap, you can fire the trade with a single click, or let the EA auto-execute it hands-free. 
Whether you want to manually select your trigger bars or let the algorithm hunt for A-grade setups, GoldSeekIQ hands you a professional institutional framework without taking you out of the driver's seat.

Recommended before purchase

Download (zip) the Complete User Guide & Trading Manual Here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772223

Live signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380784

Key Features:

• Institutional Liquidity Mapping: Automatically detects High-Liquidity Candles (HLCs), Big Round Numbers (BRNs), and HTF EMAs - the exact levels where smart money operates.

• Supply/Demand zones: Maps W1, D1 and H4 zones and lets you curate them.

• The Pullback Advantage: Auto-places pending orders at optimal retracement levels instead of market entries, locking in better Risk-to-Reward ratios instantly.

• Six H4 Reversal Patterns: Flags institutional reversals, spearheaded by the powerful Failure Swing (FS) dot aligned with the weekly trend.

• The "Money Recipe" Setup: Built specifically to trade Failure Swings at HLCs. Wait for a Failure Swing dot. Locate the nearest S-HLC for a sell, or D-HLC for a buy. Then double-click a large M30 candle — a strong bear candle or one with a massive top wick inside that S-HLC for sells, or a strong bull candle / massive bottom wick inside the D-HLC for buys. The EA instantly places pending pullback orders at optimal retracement levels and manages the trade. This setup consistently delivers exceptional Risk-to-Reward ratios.

• 100% Price Action, Zero Lagging Indicators: Every engine inside GoldSeekIQ - H4 reversal detection, supply/demand zone mapping, HLC detection, and entry signals - are built purely on price action concepts; Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, Liquidity Sweeps, Failure Swings, CHoCH, BoS, false breakouts, candle patterns and more.

• Hybrid Trading Engine: Seamlessly switch between manual bar-selection (double-click your candle, hit BUY/SELL), full auto-execution for top-tier setups, or use it as a universal trade manager for your own MT5 positions.

• Complete Trade Management: Built-in partial profits, swing-point stop-losses, breakeven, and trailing stops. 

• Performance Analytics: Auto-generates a monthly HTML/CSV dashboard breaking down win rate, strength distribution, and session performance. Think of it as intelligent auto journaling for every trade.

Demo trade for a minimum of 2 weeks before switching to live.
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5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
实用工具
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
实用工具
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
实用工具
請務必在 www.Robertsfx.com 加入我們的 Discord 社區，您也可以在 robertsfx.com 購買 EA 無論價格向哪個方向移動，都能贏得勝利 無論價格向哪個方向移動，該機器人都會根據價格的移動方向改變方向，從而獲勝。這是迄今為止最自由的交易方式。 因此，無論它向哪個方向移動，您都會贏（當價格移動到屏幕截圖中的任何一條紅線時，它會以您設置的利潤目標獲勝）。 您面臨的唯一風險是價格是否正在整合（停留在一個地方）。 對沖忍者是一種半自動交易工具，您可以使用下面的對沖設置進行設置。當您告訴它進行交易時，購買或出售它，然後為您處理一切。 每次機器人改變方向時，它都會彌補你之前的損失，所以當你到達任何一條紅線時，你的利潤將是你決定的。 一個好的經驗法則是使用相當高的風險來獲得回報，但是你在這個鏈接上知道如何交易這個機器人的交易秘密。你想要的是價格移動，一旦它開始移動，你就直接走向你的利潤資金:) 設置 ADR / 平均點差 ADR 是平均每日範圍，顯示該工具在一天內通常平均移動多少點。很高興知道這一點，因為您不希望該機器人在點差變得更高的市場展期中運行
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
实用工具
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
实用工具
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
实用工具
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
实用工具
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
实用工具
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
实用工具
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
实用工具
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
实用工具
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
实用工具
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
实用工具
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
Service that warns you of your margin level
Serge Hilaire O Collin
实用工具
The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
实用工具
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
BOTON para trading manual
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
实用工具
El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
MK Trade Helper mt5
Mikhail Kulagin
实用工具
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
实用工具
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
实用工具
Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
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Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
实用工具
大多数零售交易者无法通过过度冒险或过度交易来管理风险和亏损账户。该工具完全自动化回撤和风险管理，让交易者只关注他们的条目。它是第一个也是唯一一个使用价格行为及其 Aggressive Risk Control 功能的交易管理器，当价格不利于交易时自动关闭部分头寸。这确保了损失始终小于胜利。 可用于任何入场方式和任何交易方式；剥头皮交易、盘中交易或波段交易。 特征： 与所有订单类型一起使用；市价单、止损单和限价单。 带有警报的激进风险控制 (ARC) - 当价格与交易背道而驰时减少回撤。 限制您进行的交易数量 - 减少过度交易。 自动批量计算。 自动或手动设置止损和多个获利水平。 自动或手动将止损移动到盈亏平衡点。 获利时自动或手动关闭部分头寸。 当达到每日收益百分比时关闭所有未平仓交易。 在图表上显示交易历史的选项。 购买后请在 mql5 中留言以获得全面的用户手册。
Breakout Order Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
实用工具
大多数零售交易者无法通过过度冒险或过度交易来管理风险和亏损账户。该工具完全自动化回撤和风险管理，让交易者只关注他们的条目。它是交易突破或回调的理想选择。它使用先前关闭的蜡烛高度来计算风险，方法是将止损设置在卖出交易的高点上方或买入交易的低点下方。止损位置可按时间范围自定义。缩编时；它通过以预定义的止损百分比自动关闭部分头寸来管理风险。通过风险回报或点值设置多个获利水平。 可用于任何入场方式和任何交易方式；剥头皮交易、盘中交易或波段交易。 特征： 可以使用其独特的“订单类型”设置来交易突破和回调。 使用最近关闭的蜡烛高度自动计算所有限价或止损订单的风险。 当价格接近止损时，使用止损距离方法通过部分平仓自动管理回撤。 使用点值或风险回报方法设置多个获利水平。 可以自动或手动将止损移至入场。 可以自动或手动关闭部分头寸。 当达到每日收益百分比时自动关闭所有未平仓头寸。 当达到每日损失百分比或 $ 值时，自动关闭所有未平仓头寸。 警告！如果您不能或不想阅读用户手册，请勿租用/购买此工具。用户手册是英文的。 购买后请在mql5私信索要用户手册。 请在模拟账户上测试此工具至少 2 周，然后再
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
指标
该指标筛选每个柱的买入或卖出压力，并识别 4 种具有最高交易量的蜡烛形态。然后使用多个线性过滤器过滤这些蜡烛以显示买入或卖出信号。结合更高的时间框架方向以及在高交易量时段进行交易时，信号效果最佳。所有过滤器都是可定制的并且独立工作。单击按钮即可查看单个方向的信号。 该指标还包含最重要的价格行为和智能货币概念，可以帮助您的决策过程。 信号和交易教育集于一工具之中。 特征 ： 信号不会重新绘制。 识别吞没蜡烛、拒绝蜡烛、扩展范围蜡烛和 Pinbar 蜡烛。 显示每个有效信号的多个入场点、止损和多个止盈水平。 按高容量会话进行过滤。 按支撑/阻力位和蜡烛结构过滤。 按 MACD 柱状图过滤。 ICT 买方和卖方流动性水平（亚洲突袭/伦敦突袭/犹大摇摆）。 洁净空间或间隙检测。 识别停止搜寻级别。 基于纯粹的价格行为自动绘制支撑/阻力位。 前一日高点和前日低点。 心理数字和整点、半点和四分之一点的图表水平。 显示基于动态移动平均线的价格交叉和回调。 每日开盘价。 识别 HH、HL、LL 和 LH 点。 内置蜡烛倒计时和符号传播。 内置损益信息面板。 私人导师小组访问。 包括教育、分析和支持
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
实用工具
这款 2 合 1 交易经理非常适合交易蜡烛突破。它可以通过在回调上放置额外的限价订单来平均交易成本。这可确保您在所有头寸上获得最优惠的价格，并在获胜时获得更高的 RR。风险是根据最近收盘的蜡烛高度来计算的。交易助手按钮有助于管理所有手动下达的订单。 与任何输入方法一起使用；价格行为或指标以及任何交易方式；剥头皮交易、盘中交易或波段交易。 特征： 使用限价订单交易蜡烛突破。 特殊成本平均功能增加了获胜交易的 RR。 限制一次接受的订单数量 - 减少过度交易。 计算风险和按蜡烛时间范围设置止损的一种功能。 通过 RR 设置止盈并确保部分利润。 一键将止损移至入场。 一键关闭部分头寸。 当达到每日收益或损失百分比时，自动关闭所有未平仓交易。 警告！！！ 如果您不能或不想阅读用户手册，请勿购买。用户手册仅提供英文版本。 在购买之前，请在策略测试器上测试免费版本，并熟悉每个设置及其工作原理。 我强烈建议租用 1 个月并进行广泛测试，看看它是否适合您的交易风格。 在使用真实账户之前，您必须在模拟账户上测试此交易管理器至少两周。 重要的！！！ 购买后请在mql5私信索要用户手册。 默认设置旨在最
CopyIQ
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
实用工具
CopyIQ mirrors your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows PC - one source account feeding as many receiver accounts as you need. Everything happens locally on the one machine: no VPS, no DLLs, and no internet link between terminals to lag or break. A trade on your source account reaches every receiver in milliseconds. CopyIQ was built by studying where other local copiers let traders down - copies that arrive late, lot sizes that ignore the receiving account, symbols
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