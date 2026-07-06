GoldSeekIQ

  • Утилиты
  • Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam

    5 (3)
    Ведущий трансляций сессии в Нью-Йорке. Получайте точный анализ, бесплатное обучение и бесплатные торговые сигналы по золоту, чтобы зарабатывать во время обучения. Пн-Пт, начало в 7:30 утра по восточноевропейскому времени.
    Лайк и подписка
    6 продуктов 1 сигнал
  • Версия: 3.0
  • Активации: 20
Most Gold robots chase price, trading breakouts mid-journey or when the move is exhausted. GoldSeekIQ does the exact opposite. It is a precision pullback engine that waits for institutional liquidity to be swept, then places pending orders at optimal retracement levels. The result? Straight out of the gate, your Risk-to-Reward ratio is structurally higher than most systems on the market.
This isn't another blind set-and-forget robot. It's a precision tool that shows its work - and puts you in the driver's seat. GoldSeekIQ reads the market top-down - mapping H4 reversals, institutional liquidity levels (HLCs), and Supply/Demand zones. When a high-probability setup lines up, like our signature Failure Swing combined with an HLC liquidity tap, you can fire the trade with a single click, or let the EA auto-execute it hands-free. 
Whether you want to manually select your trigger bars or let the algorithm hunt for A-grade setups, GoldSeekIQ hands you a professional institutional framework without taking you out of the driver's seat.

Recommended before purchase

Download (zip) the Complete User Guide & Trading Manual Here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772223

Live signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380784

Key Features:

• Institutional Liquidity Mapping: Automatically detects High-Liquidity Candles (HLCs), Big Round Numbers (BRNs), and HTF EMAs - the exact levels where smart money operates.

• Supply/Demand zones: Maps W1, D1 and H4 zones and lets you curate them.

• The Pullback Advantage: Auto-places pending orders at optimal retracement levels instead of market entries, locking in better Risk-to-Reward ratios instantly.

• Six H4 Reversal Patterns: Flags institutional reversals, spearheaded by the powerful Failure Swing (FS) dot aligned with the weekly trend.

• The "Money Recipe" Setup: Built specifically to trade Failure Swings at HLCs. Wait for a Failure Swing dot. Locate the nearest S-HLC for a sell, or D-HLC for a buy. Then double-click a large M30 candle — a strong bear candle or one with a massive top wick inside that S-HLC for sells, or a strong bull candle / massive bottom wick inside the D-HLC for buys. The EA instantly places pending pullback orders at optimal retracement levels and manages the trade. This setup consistently delivers exceptional Risk-to-Reward ratios.

• 100% Price Action, Zero Lagging Indicators: Every engine inside GoldSeekIQ - H4 reversal detection, supply/demand zone mapping, HLC detection, and entry signals - are built purely on price action concepts; Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, Liquidity Sweeps, Failure Swings, CHoCH, BoS, false breakouts, candle patterns and more.

• Hybrid Trading Engine: Seamlessly switch between manual bar-selection (double-click your candle, hit BUY/SELL), full auto-execution for top-tier setups, or use it as a universal trade manager for your own MT5 positions.

• Complete Trade Management: Built-in partial profits, swing-point stop-losses, breakeven, and trailing stops. 

• Performance Analytics: Auto-generates a monthly HTML/CSV dashboard breaking down win rate, strength distribution, and session performance. Think of it as intelligent auto journaling for every trade.

Demo trade for a minimum of 2 weeks before switching to live.
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Сохранение данных с биржевого стакана. Утилита для воспроизведения данных: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71640 Библиотека для использования в тестере стратегий: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81409 Возможно, потом появится библиотека для использования сохранённых данных в тестере стратегий, зависит от интереса к этой разработке. Сейчас есть наработки такого рода с использованием разделяемой памяти, когда только одна копия данных находится в оперативной памяти. Это позволяет не
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Утилиты
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Утилиты
Не забудьте присоединиться к нашему сообществу Discord на сайте www.Robertsfx.com , вы также можете купить советник на сайте robertsfx.com. ВЫИГРЫВАЙТЕ НЕЗАВИСИМО ОТ КАКОГО НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДВИЖЕТСЯ ЦЕНА Этот робот выигрывает независимо от того, в каком направлении движется цена, следуя изменяющемуся направлению в зависимости от того, в каком направлении движется цена. Это самый бесплатный способ торговли на сегодняшний день. Таким образом, вы выигрываете независимо от того, в каком направлении она
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Утилиты
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Утилиты
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Утилиты
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Утилиты
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Утилиты
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Утилиты
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Утилиты
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Утилиты
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Утилиты
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Утилиты
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
Утилиты
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
Service that warns you of your margin level
Serge Hilaire O Collin
Утилиты
The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A
Shan Chen Mei
Утилиты
基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
BOTON para trading manual
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Утилиты
El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
MK Trade Helper mt5
Mikhail Kulagin
Утилиты
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Утилиты
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Утилиты
Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Утилиты
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
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Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Утилиты
Большинство розничных трейдеров не могут управлять рисками и теряют счета из-за чрезмерного риска или чрезмерной торговли. Этот инструмент полностью автоматизирует просадку и управление рисками, позволяя трейдеру сосредоточиться только на своих входах. Это первый и единственный торговый менеджер, который использует ценовое действие с функцией агрессивного контроля рисков для автоматического закрытия частичных позиций, когда цена идет против сделки. Это гарантирует, что потери всегда меньше, че
Breakout Order Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Утилиты
Большинство розничных трейдеров не могут управлять рисками и теряют счета из-за чрезмерного риска или чрезмерной торговли. Этот инструмент полностью автоматизирует просадку и управление рисками, позволяя трейдеру сосредоточиться только на своих входах. Он идеально подходит для торговли на прорывах или откатах. Он использует высоту ранее закрытой свечи для расчета риска, размещая стоп-лосс выше максимума в сделке на продажу или ниже минимума в сделке на покупку. Размещение стоп-лосса настраивает
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Утилиты
Этот торговый менеджер 2 в 1 идеально подходит для торговли на прорывах свечей. Это может стоить средней сделки, размещая дополнительные лимитные ордера на откатах. Это гарантирует, что вы получите лучшую цену на все ваши позиции и более высокий RR на ваши выигрыши. Риск рассчитывается по высоте последней закрытой свечи. Кнопки торгового помощника помогают управлять всеми ордерами, размещенными вручную. Используйте его с любым методом входа; ценовое действие или индикаторы и для любого стиля т
CopyIQ
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Утилиты
CopyIQ mirrors your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows PC - one source account feeding as many receiver accounts as you need. Everything happens locally on the one machine: no VPS, no DLLs, and no internet link between terminals to lag or break. A trade on your source account reaches every receiver in milliseconds. CopyIQ was built by studying where other local copiers let traders down - copies that arrive late, lot sizes that ignore the receiving account, symbols
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