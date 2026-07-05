ICT suite Pro

ICT Suite Pro — Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Professional-grade market structure analysis. Institutional confluence scoring. Precision trade setups.

Overview

ICT Suite Pro is the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Built from the ground up by a dedicated ICT practitioner, it combines 12 core SMC modules into a single, non-repainting analytical engine that reads price action the way institutional algorithms do.
Whether you trade forex, indices, commodities, or crypto — ICT Suite Pro reveals the hidden geometry of market structure, liquidity, and order flow that retail traders never see.

What Makes ICT Suite Pro Different

Real-Time Confluence Scoring — Every setup is graded 1 to 11 based on HTF alignment, killzone timing, CISD confirmation, zone positioning, and structural context. No more guessing if a setup is A+ or C-grade.
Non-Repainting Architecture — All signals, zones, and structure breaks are calculated on closed bars only. What you see is what you get — no nasty surprises on the next candle.
Higher Timeframe Integration — Automatic HTF structure check (default H4) ensures you only take trades aligned with the bigger picture. Counter-trend traps eliminated.
Dynamic Object Lifecycle — Zones auto-mitigate, breakers auto-convert, FVGs flip to IFVGs — the indicator evolves with price, keeping your chart clean and relevant.
Zero Lag Design — Optimized MQL5 code with no recursive loops, no heavy array operations per tick, and efficient object management. Runs smoothly even on 100K+ bar histories.

Module Breakdown

1. Market Structure Engine

  • Swing Structure — Automatic swing high/low detection with configurable lookback
  • Internal Structure — Micro-structure for precision entry timing
  • BOS / CHoCH Detection — Break of Structure and Change of Character with body-close or wick-close options
  • Visual Structure Lines — Solid for BOS, dashed for CHoCH, color-coded bullish/bearish

2. Higher Timeframe Alignment

  • Dedicated HTF structure computation on any timeframe
  • HTF swing highs/lows plotted as reference lines on your working chart
  • Alignment badge in info panel — instant visual confirmation

3. Order Block System

  • Bullish and bearish OB detection from validated swing pivots
  • Confluence scoring per OB: sweep + displacement + killzone + premium/discount + HTF alignment
  • Star rating system (1 to 5 stars) for instant quality assessment
  • Auto-mitigation tracking with optional grayed-out display
  • Configurable max visible count to prevent chart clutter

4. Breaker Block Converter

  • Automatic conversion of mitigated OBs into breaker blocks
  • Retest detection with visual width emphasis
  • Bullish/bearish breaker zones with distinct color coding

5. Fair Value Gap (FVG) + Inversion FVG (IFVG)

  • Bullish and bearish FVG detection with ATR-based displacement filter
  • Consequent Encroachment (50%) line for optimal entry targeting
  • Auto-mitigation with optional gray display
  • IFVG spawning — when price mitigates an FVG, it inverts and becomes a new tradable zone
  • Full IFVG lifecycle: creation → retest → mitigation

6. Balanced Price Range (BPR)

  • Automatic BPR detection from overlapping bullish + bearish FVGs
  • Visual zone highlighting for high-probability reversal areas
  • Range-based invalidation (price exits 1x the BPR range)

7. Liquidity Analysis

  • Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) detection with configurable tolerance
  • Liquidity sweep identification with wick-rejection filtering
  • Visual sweep markers at sweep locations

8. Inducement (IDM) Tracker

  • Automatic inducement level creation from internal pivots
  • Trigger detection — price sweeps the inducement then closes back above or below
  • Expiration system (20-bar timeout) to keep chart clean
  • Visual state changes: dotted = pending, solid = triggered

9. Premium / Discount Zones

  • Real-time premium/discount classification based on current swing range
  • Equilibrium line (50%) with optional display
  • Semi-transparent background zones for instant price context

10. Session Levels

  • Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)
  • Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)
  • Configurable colors and line styles

11. Killzone System

  • London KZ (02:00–05:00 EST)
  • NY AM KZ (08:30–11:00 EST)
  • NY PM KZ (13:00–16:00 EST)
  • Asian KZ (20:00–00:00 EST)
  • Auto DST adjustment for US daylight saving
  • Visual background highlighting during active killzones
  • Killzone status integrated into confluence scoring

12. Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) + Signal Generation

  • Automatic OTE zone creation on every structure break
  • Fibonacci levels: 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% with visual lines
  • Confluence overlap detection — OTE + OB + FVG = triple confluence (flagged with star)
  • Signal engine with 11-point scoring system:
    • OB touch (+2)
    • FVG touch (+1)
    • OTE touch (+2)
    • Breaker touch (+1)
    • HTF aligned (+1)
    • Killzone active (+1)
    • Premium/Discount correct (+1)
    • Structure direction (+1)
    • CISD confirmation (+1)
  • Configurable minimum score threshold
  • Optional HTF alignment requirement
  • Optional killzone requirement
  • Optional CISD requirement
  • Cooldown system — prevents signal spam
  • Visual SL/TP lines with automatic swing-based take-profit projection

Info Panel — Your Command Center

A real-time dashboard displaying:
  • Current market structure (bullish/bearish)
  • Last break type (BOS/CHoCH)
  • HTF structure and alignment status
  • Active counts: OBs, Breakers, OTEs, FVGs, IFVGs, BPRs, IDMs
  • Current zone (premium/discount/equilibrium)
  • Active session and killzone status
  • Last signal with score, age in bars, SL/TP levels
  • CISD status
All panel elements update in real-time with color-coded priority indicators.

Input Parameters — Full Control

Market Structure
  • Swing Length: default 10 — Bars to confirm swing pivot
  • Internal Length: default 5 — Bars to confirm internal pivot
  • Show Swings: default true — Toggle swing point markers
  • Show Structure: default true — Toggle BOS/CHoCH lines
  • Require Body Close: default false — Body close vs wick close for breaks
Higher Timeframe
  • Enable HTF: default true — Toggle HTF structure check
  • HTF Timeframe: default H4 — HTF for alignment
  • HTF Swing Length: default 10 — HTF pivot lookback
  • Show HTF on Chart: default true — Plot HTF levels
Order Blocks
  • Show OBs: default true — Toggle OB zones
  • Max OBs: default 5 — Maximum visible OBs
  • Require Sweep: default true — Sweep validation
  • Require Displacement: default true — FVG displacement validation
  • Show Mitigated: default false — Keep mitigated OBs visible
FVG + IFVG
  • Show FVGs: default true — Toggle FVG zones
  • Max FVGs: default 5 — Maximum visible FVGs
  • Min ATR Multiplier: default 1.0 — Minimum displacement filter
  • Show CE: default true — 50% consequent encroachment
  • Show Mitigated FVGs: default false — Keep mitigated FVGs
  • Show IFVGs: default true — Toggle inversion FVGs
Breakers
  • Show Breakers: default true — Toggle breaker zones
  • Max Breakers: default 5 — Maximum visible breakers
Signals
  • Enable Signals: default true — Toggle trade signals
  • Min Score: default 4 — Minimum confluence for signal
  • Require HTF Align: default true — HTF alignment mandatory
  • Require Killzone: default false — Killzone mandatory
  • Require CISD: default false — CISD confirmation mandatory
  • Show SL/TP: default true — Visual stop/target lines
  • Cooldown (bars): default 10 — Minimum bars between signals
Colors and Display
  • Fully customizable color palette for all elements
  • Configurable font sizes for chart labels and panel text
  • Toggle info panel on/off

Who Is This For?

ICT Students — Visualizes every concept from the mentorship: structure, liquidity, inducement, OTE — in real-time.
SMC Traders — All-in-one toolkit eliminates the need for 5+ separate indicators.
Day Traders — Killzone timing + confluence scoring = only A+ setups during high-probability windows.
Swing Traders — HTF alignment ensures you're swimming with the tide, not against it.
Prop Firm Traders — Strict risk management with automatic SL/TP visualization and cooldown rules.

Performance and Reliability

  • Optimized MQL5 code — no recursive functions, minimal heap allocations
  • Efficient object management — automatic cleanup of expired zones, capped array sizes
  • Handles all timeframes — from M1 to Monthly
  • Handles all symbols — forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks
  • No external dependencies — pure MQL5, works offline after installation

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 1930+)
  • Any broker — ECN, STP, or market maker
  • Any account type — works on demo, cent, standard, and prop firm accounts

Support and Updates

  • Free lifetime updates — all future versions included
  • Priority support — response within 24 hours
  • Setup guide included with purchase
  • Video tutorial series coming soon

FAQ

Q: Does it repaint? A: No. All calculations use closed bar data. Signals appear only after the triggering bar closes.
Q: Can I use it on multiple charts? A: Yes. Each chart runs independently with its own settings.
Q: Does it work on indices and crypto? A: Yes. The SMC logic is universal across all liquid markets.
Q: What timeframe is best? A: M15-H1 for intraday, H4-D1 for swing. The HTF module ensures alignment regardless.
Q: Is there a trial version? A: Contact me for a demo video or limited-time trial arrangement.

Ready to Trade Like the Banks?

Stop guessing. Start reading structure.
ICT Suite Pro transforms your chart from a price history into a real-time institutional order flow map.
Tags: ICT, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, order block, fair value gap, FVG, breaker block, BPR, inducement, liquidity, killzone, OTE, optimal trade entry, market structure, BOS, CHoCH, confluence, premium discount, MT5 indicator, forex trading, day trading, scalping, swing trading, prop firm, funded account

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