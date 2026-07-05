Professional-grade market structure analysis. Institutional confluence scoring. Precision trade setups.

Overview

ICT Suite Pro is the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Built from the ground up by a dedicated ICT practitioner, it combines 12 core SMC modules into a single, non-repainting analytical engine that reads price action the way institutional algorithms do.

Whether you trade forex, indices, commodities, or crypto — ICT Suite Pro reveals the hidden geometry of market structure, liquidity, and order flow that retail traders never see.

What Makes ICT Suite Pro Different

Real-Time Confluence Scoring — Every setup is graded 1 to 11 based on HTF alignment, killzone timing, CISD confirmation, zone positioning, and structural context. No more guessing if a setup is A+ or C-grade.

Non-Repainting Architecture — All signals, zones, and structure breaks are calculated on closed bars only. What you see is what you get — no nasty surprises on the next candle.

Higher Timeframe Integration — Automatic HTF structure check (default H4) ensures you only take trades aligned with the bigger picture. Counter-trend traps eliminated.

Dynamic Object Lifecycle — Zones auto-mitigate, breakers auto-convert, FVGs flip to IFVGs — the indicator evolves with price, keeping your chart clean and relevant.

Zero Lag Design — Optimized MQL5 code with no recursive loops, no heavy array operations per tick, and efficient object management. Runs smoothly even on 100K+ bar histories.

Module Breakdown

1. Market Structure Engine

Swing Structure — Automatic swing high/low detection with configurable lookback

Internal Structure — Micro-structure for precision entry timing

BOS / CHoCH Detection — Break of Structure and Change of Character with body-close or wick-close options

Visual Structure Lines — Solid for BOS, dashed for CHoCH, color-coded bullish/bearish

2. Higher Timeframe Alignment

Dedicated HTF structure computation on any timeframe

HTF swing highs/lows plotted as reference lines on your working chart

Alignment badge in info panel — instant visual confirmation

3. Order Block System

Bullish and bearish OB detection from validated swing pivots

Confluence scoring per OB: sweep + displacement + killzone + premium/discount + HTF alignment

Star rating system (1 to 5 stars) for instant quality assessment

Auto-mitigation tracking with optional grayed-out display

Configurable max visible count to prevent chart clutter

4. Breaker Block Converter

Automatic conversion of mitigated OBs into breaker blocks

Retest detection with visual width emphasis

Bullish/bearish breaker zones with distinct color coding

5. Fair Value Gap (FVG) + Inversion FVG (IFVG)

Bullish and bearish FVG detection with ATR-based displacement filter

Consequent Encroachment (50%) line for optimal entry targeting

Auto-mitigation with optional gray display

IFVG spawning — when price mitigates an FVG, it inverts and becomes a new tradable zone

Full IFVG lifecycle: creation → retest → mitigation

6. Balanced Price Range (BPR)

Automatic BPR detection from overlapping bullish + bearish FVGs

Visual zone highlighting for high-probability reversal areas

Range-based invalidation (price exits 1x the BPR range)

7. Liquidity Analysis

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) detection with configurable tolerance

Liquidity sweep identification with wick-rejection filtering

Visual sweep markers at sweep locations

8. Inducement (IDM) Tracker

Automatic inducement level creation from internal pivots

Trigger detection — price sweeps the inducement then closes back above or below

Expiration system (20-bar timeout) to keep chart clean

Visual state changes: dotted = pending, solid = triggered

9. Premium / Discount Zones

Real-time premium/discount classification based on current swing range

Equilibrium line (50%) with optional display

Semi-transparent background zones for instant price context

10. Session Levels

Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)

Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)

Configurable colors and line styles

11. Killzone System

London KZ (02:00–05:00 EST)

NY AM KZ (08:30–11:00 EST)

NY PM KZ (13:00–16:00 EST)

Asian KZ (20:00–00:00 EST)

Auto DST adjustment for US daylight saving

Visual background highlighting during active killzones

Killzone status integrated into confluence scoring

12. Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) + Signal Generation

Automatic OTE zone creation on every structure break

Fibonacci levels: 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% with visual lines

Confluence overlap detection — OTE + OB + FVG = triple confluence (flagged with star)

Signal engine with 11-point scoring system: OB touch (+2) FVG touch (+1) OTE touch (+2) Breaker touch (+1) HTF aligned (+1) Killzone active (+1) Premium/Discount correct (+1) Structure direction (+1) CISD confirmation (+1)

Configurable minimum score threshold

Optional HTF alignment requirement

Optional killzone requirement

Optional CISD requirement

Cooldown system — prevents signal spam

Visual SL/TP lines with automatic swing-based take-profit projection

Info Panel — Your Command Center

A real-time dashboard displaying:

Current market structure (bullish/bearish)

Last break type (BOS/CHoCH)

HTF structure and alignment status

Active counts: OBs, Breakers, OTEs, FVGs, IFVGs, BPRs, IDMs

Current zone (premium/discount/equilibrium)

Active session and killzone status

Last signal with score, age in bars, SL/TP levels

CISD status

All panel elements update in real-time with color-coded priority indicators.

Input Parameters — Full Control

Market Structure

Swing Length: default 10 — Bars to confirm swing pivot

Internal Length: default 5 — Bars to confirm internal pivot

Show Swings: default true — Toggle swing point markers

Show Structure: default true — Toggle BOS/CHoCH lines

Require Body Close: default false — Body close vs wick close for breaks

Higher Timeframe

Enable HTF: default true — Toggle HTF structure check

HTF Timeframe: default H4 — HTF for alignment

HTF Swing Length: default 10 — HTF pivot lookback

Show HTF on Chart: default true — Plot HTF levels

Order Blocks

Show OBs: default true — Toggle OB zones

Max OBs: default 5 — Maximum visible OBs

Require Sweep: default true — Sweep validation

Require Displacement: default true — FVG displacement validation

Show Mitigated: default false — Keep mitigated OBs visible

FVG + IFVG

Show FVGs: default true — Toggle FVG zones

Max FVGs: default 5 — Maximum visible FVGs

Min ATR Multiplier: default 1.0 — Minimum displacement filter

Show CE: default true — 50% consequent encroachment

Show Mitigated FVGs: default false — Keep mitigated FVGs

Show IFVGs: default true — Toggle inversion FVGs

Breakers

Show Breakers: default true — Toggle breaker zones

Max Breakers: default 5 — Maximum visible breakers

Signals

Enable Signals: default true — Toggle trade signals

Min Score: default 4 — Minimum confluence for signal

Require HTF Align: default true — HTF alignment mandatory

Require Killzone: default false — Killzone mandatory

Require CISD: default false — CISD confirmation mandatory

Show SL/TP: default true — Visual stop/target lines

Cooldown (bars): default 10 — Minimum bars between signals

Colors and Display

Fully customizable color palette for all elements

Configurable font sizes for chart labels and panel text

Toggle info panel on/off

Who Is This For?

ICT Students — Visualizes every concept from the mentorship: structure, liquidity, inducement, OTE — in real-time.

SMC Traders — All-in-one toolkit eliminates the need for 5+ separate indicators.

Day Traders — Killzone timing + confluence scoring = only A+ setups during high-probability windows.

Swing Traders — HTF alignment ensures you're swimming with the tide, not against it.

Prop Firm Traders — Strict risk management with automatic SL/TP visualization and cooldown rules.

Performance and Reliability

Optimized MQL5 code — no recursive functions, minimal heap allocations

Efficient object management — automatic cleanup of expired zones, capped array sizes

Handles all timeframes — from M1 to Monthly

Handles all symbols — forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks

No external dependencies — pure MQL5, works offline after installation

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (build 1930+)

Any broker — ECN, STP, or market maker

Any account type — works on demo, cent, standard, and prop firm accounts

Support and Updates

Free lifetime updates — all future versions included

Priority support — response within 24 hours

Setup guide included with purchase

Video tutorial series coming soon

FAQ

Q: Does it repaint? A: No. All calculations use closed bar data. Signals appear only after the triggering bar closes.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts? A: Yes. Each chart runs independently with its own settings.

Q: Does it work on indices and crypto? A: Yes. The SMC logic is universal across all liquid markets.

Q: What timeframe is best? A: M15-H1 for intraday, H4-D1 for swing. The HTF module ensures alignment regardless.

Q: Is there a trial version? A: Contact me for a demo video or limited-time trial arrangement.

Ready to Trade Like the Banks?

Stop guessing. Start reading structure.

ICT Suite Pro transforms your chart from a price history into a real-time institutional order flow map.

Tags: ICT, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, order block, fair value gap, FVG, breaker block, BPR, inducement, liquidity, killzone, OTE, optimal trade entry, market structure, BOS, CHoCH, confluence, premium discount, MT5 indicator, forex trading, day trading, scalping, swing trading, prop firm, funded account

ICT Suite Pro — Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5