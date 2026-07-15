Supply and Demand PrimeFlow

 Supply and Demand PrimeFlow

**Stop chasing lagging indicators. Trade where the smart money actually leaves its footprint.**

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 What is PrimeFlow ?

Supply and Demand PrimeFlow automatically detects institutional-grade supply and demand zones — the exact price levels where large volume initiated explosive moves — and displays them as dynamic, self-updating rectangles on your chart.

Unlike basic S/D indicators that draw static boxes and forget them, PrimeFlow embeds a **real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD)** wave inside every active zone. You see at a glance whether buyers or sellers are accumulating pressure while price tests the level.

Zones stay alive as long as they remain valid, vanish the moment they are mitigated, and constantly display their live delta value. No clutter. No ghost levels. Just clean, actionable zones.

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 How It Works

1. **Structure Detection** — The algorithm identifies a base candle followed by a momentum breakout candle whose body exceeds an ATR multiple. This pattern often marks institutional initiation.
2. **Zone Creation** — The zone is drawn across the base candle's wick range and extends automatically to the right while valid.
3. **Live CVD Tracking** — At every bar, volume is added or subtracted based on close direction, building a visual wave that reveals accumulation or distribution inside the zone.
4. **Auto-Mitigation** — The moment price closes beyond the zone, it disappears. You never stare at invalidated levels.
5. **Breakout Signals** — ▲ / ▽ arrows mark every detected breakout for instant visual confirmation.

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  Key Features

- Automatic detection of **Demand** (support) and **Supply** (resistance) zones
-  **Integrated CVD wave** inside each zone — buyer/seller pressure visible in one glance
-  **Auto-cleanup** — invalid zones delete themselves automatically, zero chart clutter
-  **Overlap filter** — prevents duplicate zones on the same price range
-  Fully customizable colors, fills, borders and fonts
-  Toggleable breakout signal arrows
-  Performance-optimized with adjustable history depth and CVD wave complexity
-  Works on all symbols and timeframes (Forex, indices, stocks, crypto, commodities)

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  Adjustable Parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| ATR Length | 14 | ATR period used to validate breakout momentum |
| Momentum Multiplier | 1.0 | Breakout body must exceed this × ATR to qualify |
| Max Active Zones | 10 | Maximum simultaneous zones per side (demand/supply) |
| History Depth | 5000 | Bars scanned backward for zone and CVD calculation |
| Zone Colors | — | Fully customizable demand/supply fills and borders |
| CVD Wave Colors | — | Customizable cumulative delta wave colors |
| Show Signals | true | Toggle breakout arrows on/off |
| Show CVD Text | true | Toggle cumulative delta label inside zones |

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  Who Is This For ?

- **Price Action traders** who want clean, reliable reaction zones without lagging indicators
- **Order Flow / Volume traders** who need to confirm a zone with real buying or selling pressure, not just price shape
- Anyone who wants a **clean chart** — no pile of obsolete boxes left behind

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 Support & Feedback

Questions, feature requests, or customization inquiries ? Contact me directly through MQL5 messaging. User feedback drives every update.
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