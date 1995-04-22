Axis Capital MT5
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.4
- 更新: 4 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Axis Capital — Multi-Signal Algorithmic EA for XAUUSD
Axis Capital is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want institutional-style automation on indices and gold. A single instance runs three independent signal engines in parallel, each tuned for a specific session window, feeding a unified intelligent position-management layer.
One chart. Three signals. Full control.
⚡ Core Features
- Smart Grid Recovery — Progressive distance multiplier and lot step keep drawdown under control when the market goes against the signal.
- Drawdown Reduction Logic — Proprietary overlap-close algorithm pairs winning and losing positions and closes both once a combined breakeven is reached.
- Virtual Trailing Stop & Break-Even — Server-independent trailing logic protects profit without exposing stops to the broker.
- Three Risk Tiers — High, Medium, or Low risk entry gating lets you choose between aggressive re-entry and conservative one-cycle-at-a-time trading.
- Professional Control Panel — Live equity, floating P/L, position count, plus today's closed P/L, trade count, peak profit, and maximum drawdown — all on one compact card interface.
- One-Click EA Management — Buy Only, Sell Only, Pause, and Close All buttons give you full intervention control without detaching the EA.
- Manual Trade Mode — Built-in lot sizer with quick BUY/SELL buttons for manual orders alongside the automated strategy.
📊 How It Works
Axis Capital's three signal modes each analyze the market with a different combination of trend, volume, and momentum indicators. Each mode only operates inside its own session window.
Once a trade is open, the intelligent management layer takes over: grid scaling, overlap recovery, and trailing protection all work together until the cycle closes with profit or is manually controlled via the panel.
✅ Recommended Setup
- Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Account Type: ECN or Cent ECN for optimal spread
- Minimum Equity: $1000 USD (Cent account recommended for testing)
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher
- VPS: Recommended for 24-hour operation
🛠 Input Parameters
- Risk Type — HighRisk / MedRisk / LowRisk entry gating
- Lot Size & Step — Initial volume and per-grid-level increment
- Grid Distance / Multiplier / Max Step — Full control over grid behavior
- Overlap Reduction — Drawdown recovery threshold and buffer in pips
- Take Profit / Trailing / Break-Even — All configurable, set to -1 to disable
- Color Template — WallStreet or Axis visual theme for chart styling
🎯 Why Traders Choose Axis Capital
- No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully self-contained
- Works in real accounts, demo accounts, and Strategy Tester (visual mode supported)
- Live server-time clock in the panel header for session tracking
- Compact 320-pixel-wide panel — doesn't block your chart
- Dark-theme interface that blends with professional chart setups
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and index contracts carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Use only risk capital and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying on live funds. Axis Capital implements grid and recovery logic which can increase exposure under adverse market conditions — always monitor equity and use appropriate position sizing.