Axis Capital MT5

Axis Capital — Multi-Signal Algorithmic EA for XAUUSD

Axis Capital is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want institutional-style automation on indices and gold. A single instance runs three independent signal engines in parallel, each tuned for a specific session window, feeding a unified intelligent position-management layer.

One chart. Three signals. Full control.

⚡ Core Features

Smart Grid Recovery — Progressive distance multiplier and lot step keep drawdown under control when the market goes against the signal.

— Progressive distance multiplier and lot step keep drawdown under control when the market goes against the signal. Drawdown Reduction Logic — Proprietary overlap-close algorithm pairs winning and losing positions and closes both once a combined breakeven is reached.

— Proprietary overlap-close algorithm pairs winning and losing positions and closes both once a combined breakeven is reached. Virtual Trailing Stop & Break-Even — Server-independent trailing logic protects profit without exposing stops to the broker.

— Server-independent trailing logic protects profit without exposing stops to the broker. Three Risk Tiers — High , Medium , or Low risk entry gating lets you choose between aggressive re-entry and conservative one-cycle-at-a-time trading.

— , , or risk entry gating lets you choose between aggressive re-entry and conservative one-cycle-at-a-time trading. Professional Control Panel — Live equity, floating P/L, position count, plus today's closed P/L, trade count, peak profit, and maximum drawdown — all on one compact card interface.

— Live equity, floating P/L, position count, plus today's closed P/L, trade count, peak profit, and maximum drawdown — all on one compact card interface. One-Click EA Management — Buy Only , Sell Only , Pause , and Close All buttons give you full intervention control without detaching the EA.

— , , , and buttons give you full intervention control without detaching the EA. Manual Trade Mode — Built-in lot sizer with quick BUY/SELL buttons for manual orders alongside the automated strategy.

📊 How It Works

Axis Capital's three signal modes each analyze the market with a different combination of trend, volume, and momentum indicators. Each mode only operates inside its own session window.

Once a trade is open, the intelligent management layer takes over: grid scaling, overlap recovery, and trailing protection all work together until the cycle closes with profit or is manually controlled via the panel.

✅ Recommended Setup

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5

M5 Account Type: ECN or Cent ECN for optimal spread

ECN or Cent ECN for optimal spread Minimum Equity: $1000 USD (Cent account recommended for testing)

$1000 USD (Cent account recommended for testing) Leverage: 1:500 or higher

1:500 or higher VPS: Recommended for 24-hour operation

🛠 Input Parameters

Risk Type — HighRisk / MedRisk / LowRisk entry gating

— HighRisk / MedRisk / LowRisk entry gating Lot Size & Step — Initial volume and per-grid-level increment

— Initial volume and per-grid-level increment Grid Distance / Multiplier / Max Step — Full control over grid behavior

— Full control over grid behavior Overlap Reduction — Drawdown recovery threshold and buffer in pips

— Drawdown recovery threshold and buffer in pips Take Profit / Trailing / Break-Even — All configurable, set to -1 to disable

— All configurable, set to -1 to disable Color Template — WallStreet or Axis visual theme for chart styling

🎯 Why Traders Choose Axis Capital

No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully self-contained

Works in real accounts, demo accounts, and Strategy Tester (visual mode supported)

Live server-time clock in the panel header for session tracking

Compact 320-pixel-wide panel — doesn't block your chart

Dark-theme interface that blends with professional chart setups

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and index contracts carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Use only risk capital and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying on live funds. Axis Capital implements grid and recovery logic which can increase exposure under adverse market conditions — always monitor equity and use appropriate position sizing.