How to Add a Product Description (MetaTrader Market)

To add the product description effectively in MetaTrader's Market, follow these steps:

1. Log into the MetaTrader Market:

Go to your MQL5 account .

. Navigate to the "Seller's Dashboard" or "Products" section.

or section. Select your product, DuhokTrend.

2. Writing the Description:

To enhance the product's rating, write a detailed and structured description:

Template for Product Description:







DuhokTrend - Advanced Indicator for Trend Analysis

Overview:

DuhokTrend is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to help traders identify market trends and make informed trading decisions. Built with simplicity and precision, it suits traders of all experience levels.





Key Features:

Accurate Trend Detection : Detects upward and downward trends using advanced algorithms.

: Detects upward and downward trends using advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Adjust parameters such as period, time shifts, and visualization options.

: Adjust parameters such as period, time shifts, and visualization options. Clear Visual Representation : Trend lines and histogram make it easy to interpret market conditions.

: Trend lines and histogram make it easy to interpret market conditions. Multi-Timeframe Support : Analyze trends across different timeframes (M1 to MN1).

: Analyze trends across different timeframes (M1 to MN1). Lightweight and Fast: Optimized to work smoothly without overloading your terminal.

Advantages:

User-Friendly: Designed for easy setup and use. Improved Accuracy: Combines ATR and CCI calculations for enhanced signals. Flexible Settings: Configure colors, bar styles, and levels to suit your trading style. Reliable Signals: Reduces false signals through trend smoothing and filtering.

How to Use:

Attach the DuhokTrend indicator to your chart. Configure the input parameters as per your trading strategy. Use the trend lines and histogram to identify buy/sell opportunities.

Example:

Upward Trend : Orange and blue histogram bars indicate a rising market.

: Orange and blue histogram bars indicate a rising market. Downward Trend: The indicator shows a downward curve with dark-colored bars.

Who Should Use This Indicator?

Beginner traders looking for simple trend analysis.

Advanced traders requiring accurate multi-timeframe analysis.

Scalpers and long-term traders.

DuhokTrend helps you stay ahead of the market by delivering clear and actionable trend signals. Take your trading to the next level!

3. Add the Description to Your Product Page:

Copy the text. Paste it into the built-in editor under the Product Description section. Use formatting tools like bold, headers, and tables for clarity.

4. Finalize and Save:

Preview the description.

Save the changes and submit for review.

This detailed description highlights the advantages and features of your product, ensuring it attracts potential buyers. Let me know if you need further refinements! 🚀



