TrendScaler

SCALE-BASED TREND FOLLOWING

Trend following is one of the few approaches that has remained sustainable across decades of markets. But, most trend following indicators die in ranging markets by the time the real trend arrives

That is exactly what TrendScaler is built to do:

  • Survive the range-bound markets by dynamically measuring the scale of the current price range to identify the upcoming trend.
  • No prediction. No profit target that cuts winners short. Just disciplined participation in every trend the market offers.


MULTI-YEAR BACKTEST (Gold, M30, [2021–2026], 372 trades)

The Strategy Tester report shows the classic profile of a genuine trend-following edge:

  • Winners average 1.9x bigger than losers (2,799 vs 1,471) — the mathematical core of "cut losses, let winners run"
  • Profitable with only a 41% win rate — the edge does not depend on being right most of the time, it depends on discipline when you are right
  • Profit factor 1.31 across 372 trades — a large sample covering trending AND flat regimes, not a cherry-picked window
  • +101% total net profit over the test period — Fixed lot without position sizing (Email me at valuecomy@gmail.com for the free position sizing strategy designed for this trading strategy)
  • Similar back testing character observed independently on H1, M30, and M15

*Past performance does not guarantee future results. Run the free demo in your own Strategy Tester and verify everything on your broker's data before purchasing.


HOW IT WORKS

• Entry arrows — printed when price breaks out and the signal is confirmed on a closed bar. Enter at the next bar open.
• Hard stop line — a fixed, volatility-adaptive protective stop drawn at entry. Set once, never moves.
• Chandelier trailing stop — follows the best price since entry and only ever tightens, protecting open profit as the trend extends.
• Exit markers — an X shows where a stop was hit.
• Live status panel — position state, entry, both stop levels, and open P/L on the chart.


KEY FEATURES

• No repainting — signals are evaluated strictly on closed bars; historical arrows never change.
• Lightweight — incremental calculation, minimal CPU load even on long charts.
• Simple by design — colours and alerts are the only settings. No parameter tweaking, no curve-fitting temptation.


RECOMMENDED USE

• Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD / GC futures) • Timeframes: H1, M30, M15
• Take every signal, respect the stops, let winners run. Expect quiet periods in flat markets — that is the system protecting your capital while it waits for the trend.


RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. This indicator is a decision-support tool, not investment advice; no indicator can guarantee profits. All results shown are historical backtests on specific data and conditions. Always test on demo first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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