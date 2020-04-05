TrendScaler EA

SCALE-BASED TREND FOLLOWING

Trend following is one of the few approaches that has remained sustainable across decades of markets. But, most trend following indicators die in ranging markets by the time the real trend arrives

That is exactly what TrendScaler is built to do:

  • Survive the range-bound markets by dynamically measuring the scale of the current price range to identify the upcoming trend.
  • No prediction. No profit target that cuts winners short. Just disciplined participation in every trend the market offers.


MULTI-YEAR BACKTEST (Gold, M30, [2021–2026], 372 trades)

The Strategy Tester report shows the classic profile of a genuine trend-following edge:

  • Winners average 1.9x bigger than losers (2,799 vs 1,471) — the mathematical core of "cut losses, let winners run"
  • Profitable with only a 41% win rate — the edge does not depend on being right most of the time, it depends on discipline when you are right
  • Profit factor 1.31 across 372 trades — a large sample covering trending AND flat regimes, not a cherry-picked window
  • +101% total net profit over the test period — Fixed lot without position sizing (Email me at valuecomy@gmail.com for the free position sizing strategy designed for this trading strategy)

*Past performance does not guarantee future results. Run the free demo in your own Strategy Tester and verify everything on your broker's data before purchasing.


RECOMMENDED USE

• Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD / GC futures) • Timeframes: M30


RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. No indicator can guarantee profits. All results shown are historical backtests on specific data and conditions. Always test on demo first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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