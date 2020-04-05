Sanju

UT Bot LineReg EA PRO

Adaptive AI Trend Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot LineReg EA PRO is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines Linear Regression, Adaptive ATR, Trend Confirmation, and Advanced Risk Management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while protecting trading capital.

Designed for both Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), the EA automatically adapts to changing market volatility and manages trades using intelligent stop-loss, break-even, trailing stop, and profit protection algorithms.

Key Features

✔ Adaptive ATR-based Entry & Exit

✔ Linear Regression Trend Detection

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

✔ Safe Reverse Trading Engine

✔ Dynamic Risk-Based Lot Calculation

✔ Intelligent Break-Even Management

✔ Partial Profit Taking

✔ Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop

✔ Profit Drop Protection

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Spread Protection

✔ Configurable Risk Management

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD & Major Forex Pairs

✔ Fully Automated Trading

Recommended Settings

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Trend Filter: M15
  • Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major pairs
  • Risk: 1–2% per trade
  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread Recommended

Risk Management

The EA incorporates advanced money management features including adaptive position sizing, stop-loss control, break-even adjustment, partial position closing, and profit-lock mechanisms to help reduce unnecessary drawdowns.

Suitable For

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Forex Major Pairs
  • ECN Accounts
  • VPS Trading
  • 24/5 Automated Trading

Version: 10.0
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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