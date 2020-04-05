UT Bot LineReg EA PRO

Adaptive AI Trend Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot LineReg EA PRO is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines Linear Regression, Adaptive ATR, Trend Confirmation, and Advanced Risk Management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while protecting trading capital.

Designed for both Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), the EA automatically adapts to changing market volatility and manages trades using intelligent stop-loss, break-even, trailing stop, and profit protection algorithms.

Key Features

✔ Adaptive ATR-based Entry & Exit

✔ Linear Regression Trend Detection

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

✔ Safe Reverse Trading Engine

✔ Dynamic Risk-Based Lot Calculation

✔ Intelligent Break-Even Management

✔ Partial Profit Taking

✔ Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop

✔ Profit Drop Protection

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Spread Protection

✔ Configurable Risk Management

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD & Major Forex Pairs

✔ Fully Automated Trading

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Timeframe: M5

M5 Trend Filter: M15

M15 Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major pairs

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major pairs Risk: 1–2% per trade

1–2% per trade Broker: ECN/Low Spread Recommended

Risk Management

The EA incorporates advanced money management features including adaptive position sizing, stop-loss control, break-even adjustment, partial position closing, and profit-lock mechanisms to help reduce unnecessary drawdowns.

Suitable For

Gold (XAUUSD)

Forex Major Pairs

ECN Accounts

VPS Trading

24/5 Automated Trading

Version: 10.0

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)